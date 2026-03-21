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Best performance of the season sees Everton's biggest win over cheating Chelsea since 1987!
Everton 3 - 0 Chelsea
Everton are back home at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this weekend after their cruel defeat to Arsenal this time last week, Chelsea are just 5 points ahead of Everton in the Premier League table and come to Merseyside with a massive cloud over them after the Premier League's paltry fine levied for grievous misdoings that far outweigh Everton's breaches of PSR.
David Moyes was not giving much away at his pre-match press conference yesterday, with no apparent advance leaks of the line-up for this match in which James Tarkowski is now available while Jarrad Branthwaite is on the bench. Tyrique George is ineligible for selection against his parent club.
Still no sign of Charly Alcaraz and his mysterious unspecified injury, as O'Brien switches to left-back and Garner features in midfield. Iroegbunam and Armstrong are on the bench.
First Half
The visitors kicked off as the spring sunshine faded behind the West Stand of the glorious Hill Dickinson Stadium. Beto inspired a forward drive but McNeil could not fashion an early shot.
Everton looked to press Chelsea and it forced them back to Sanchez. Tarkowski#s long ball went through to Sanchez but the Blues' high press again forced a turnover, but again, Everton could not make it count.
Chelsea's first advance saw Caicedo shoot well wide. The pace of the game was too slow, Pickford trying a long punt which was lost by Beto. Fofana then gifted Everton a corner, Garner taking it but lots of silly pushing and a free-kick given to the visitors. But Beto chased the ball down and blocks Sanchez's clearance but could not turn the ball into the empty net, Sanchez recovering with a lucky touch.
Everton forced another turnover in midfield and Dewsbury-Hall got free down the right but crossed low too close to Sanchez with Beto on the wrong side.
Another giveaway fell for Ndiaye, but again, Everton could not turn it into a real chance. Yet another switch, Beto crossing for Garner but his shot was blocked. A great opening quarter of an hour for the Toffees... but nothing to show for it.
Palmer advanced but O'Brien blocked the cross from Neto behind off the Chelsea player. Everton built again, Mykolenko's hard low cross bouncing off Ndiaye. An Everton throw-in led to more forward play across the Chelsea area... but still no decent shot on goal.
Palmer adavanced and it looked like Gana caught him but nothing given, Ndiaye tried to play Dewsbury-Hall forward but it was initially deflected away but Everton kept pressing and yet still couldn't make that chance come.
Fernades swept the ball forward but Cuereela's cross was well over-hit, no-one there. But Everton allowed Neto to run the ball into the Everton area, however, no other Chelsea player anticipated his move. But it was the first spell of Chelsea momentum, testing the Everton defence on 25 minutes.
A much quicker Everton move ended wiith a poor cross from Gana on the byeline and Chelsea surged forward, Pedro's, shot blocked. A Chelsea corner was played to the far post where Keane headed clear.
But Chelsea worked it back, a dangerous ball forward wins a corner. An incredible sequence followed with four or five Chelsea shots, all blocked in a crowded penalty area.
Chelsea were now exerting much more control of the game, but out of notheingm a fantastic ball forward from Garner, looked impossible for Beto (33') to manage but a perfect dink over the advancing Sanchez bobbled and bounced into the Chelsea net -- a brilliant Everton goal!
A huge response from Chelsea saw Everton's goal under huge pressure. A corner came out to Neto, but a brilliant Pickford save prevented a certain goal. Another Chelsea corner followed as Everton had to withstand a veritable onslaught of Chelsea pressure.
Everton finally relieved the pressure with Dewsbury-Hall advancing down the left, winning a throw-in. Mykolenko's delivery to the near post forced Sanchez to punch it behind. The corner led to more Everton throw-ins. Eventually, Ndiaye got free down the left but yet again, the cross was just not good enough.
Chelsea passed the ball around until the board went up for 2 minutes added... and they carried on passing it around until Gana intercepted and tried to release Beto. But Chelsea came back and crossed in, Keane rising high to head it away and bring to an end a very good Everton half with a finely worked goal to cap it off.
Second Half
Everton restarted with a box kick, Beto almost upsetting Sanchez again before Chelsea regained control. But McNeil fought smartly for the ball and a ball in led to an Evertob corner from McNeil, Trakowski at the far post, Sanchez just beating Beto to the headed ball.
Chelsea slowed it right down again, trying to draw Everton out, but Dewsbury-Hall forced another turnover. Everton tried a couple of neat moves but both were cut off by good Chelsea defending. There were some lively exchanges in midfield, and some great turnovers, but Everton weren't holding the ball or making much of the possession.
Dewsbury-Hall was fouled by Caicedo wide left. McNeil gave way to Garner, swung hard to the far post, Sanchez backing into the post as he caught it and just kept it out. Another Chelsea advance broke down... and likewise another Everton advance. Joao Pedro got annoyed when his crazy antics were awarded with an Everton free-kick.
Cucurella then fouled O'Brien, winning a better free-kick to the right of the Chelsea area. But Garner swung it far too close to Sanchez -- what a waste!
Another lively Everton attack broke down and Chelsea finally got forward. Garnocho played back for Pedro who shot a brilliant curler coming onside the far post, Pickford parrying it brilliantly.
Chelsea advanced but Gana intercepted brilliantly and strode forward, setting up and another tantalising ball forward to Beto (63') who shot straight at Sanchez, and an immense fumble saw the ball creep over the line behind him. Fantastic!
The Chavs were devastated, but tried their best to pull things together after another stunning setback.
Everton: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto.
Subs: Travers, Patterson, Barry, Dibling, Coleman, Branthwaite, Röhl, Iroegbunam, Armstrong.
Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto (46' Garnacho), Fofana, Hato, Cucurella; Caicedo, Lavia; Palmer, Enzo, Neto; Joao Pedro
Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Tosin, Sarr, Essugo, Andrey Santos, Estevao, Delap.
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Reader Comments (61)
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2 Posted 21/03/2026 at 17:30:34
Now we have to put up a good fight to get back up there! Moyes is causing more trouble than the ginger nutcase in America.
3 Posted 21/03/2026 at 17:36:28
It's crap.
4 Posted 21/03/2026 at 17:45:18
Most Premier League teams have elite forward players who pray on mistakes and open spaces…. We keep it tight and nick goals which is good enough to get teams in the top 8-ish places in the Premier League.
As opposed to Angeball etc that is arguably more exciting but less effective… I'm fine with how we play and enjoy stifling opposing players.
With a couple of elite forwards of our own, our style would be even more effective. UTFT… in my opinion, the first objective in a game of football is not to concede. Scoring a goal comes second.
5 Posted 21/03/2026 at 18:04:49
6 Posted 21/03/2026 at 18:10:05
21/03/2026 : 18:01:34
Beto shocking
7 Posted 21/03/2026 at 18:10:25
A big heart goes a long way around these parts and the lad gets my vote.
8 Posted 21/03/2026 at 18:18:49
Fuckin' love it!
9 Posted 21/03/2026 at 18:21:56
Keep it going, boys! COYB
10 Posted 21/03/2026 at 18:22:11
11 Posted 21/03/2026 at 18:22:38
We could be so much better though if we had a midfielder to drive forward and break the lines. Winning is great but we aren't great to watch.
That said, what a pass and what a finish.
12 Posted 21/03/2026 at 18:22:46
Get Branthwaite on now!
13 Posted 21/03/2026 at 18:30:13
Barry probably would have fallen over and not even touched the ball, he's beyond useless.
Be interesting to see if Moyes does the usual and brings him on around 60-70', and what reaction he gets. Imagine it will not be good.
14 Posted 21/03/2026 at 18:34:59
That's the best half of football I've seen at home.
Not a high bar but I thought we played on the front foot and got plenty of players in the final third.
15 Posted 21/03/2026 at 19:01:15
He's the last thing we need.
16 Posted 21/03/2026 at 19:29:36
Special shout out to Pickford,he made crucial saves at vital times and McNeil has been excellent recently.
I wasn't impressed with the line up when I first saw it, how wrong can you be?
It's almost 3:30 am here -- I'm the Philippines -- but I feel the need to celebrate with a few Red Horses.
For me that's one of our best performances of the season and a thoroughly deserved win.
All 11 starting players were outstanding and Chelsea weren't just beaten, they were outclassed!
17 Posted 21/03/2026 at 19:30:04
Lovely to watch.
18 Posted 21/03/2026 at 19:31:48
Hope their season crumbles big time.
Editorial Team
19 Posted 21/03/2026 at 19:35:05
Sin meido!
Also Sin Reporto -- I lost the last third of my match report and will have to rework it -- the first time in ages I've ever rewatched an Everton game.
20 Posted 21/03/2026 at 19:38:50
Moyesie had a dream to build a football team.
Never felt more like singing the blues.
Everton, Everton
21 Posted 21/03/2026 at 19:44:19
Well done to Moyes, his staff and all the team.
22 Posted 21/03/2026 at 19:46:28
Garner outstanding yet again, who's this Palmer fella? Could not be happier with that, gonna spend the rest of the day celebrating.
Should have left Beto on to possibly get the hat-trick or body check Cuco the Clown into the middle of next week, but that's a minor quibble.
We were basically home and dry by then anyway. Looking forward to a bunch of 9s in the player ratings... 😎
23 Posted 21/03/2026 at 19:46:57
Garner completely outshone Palmer, and maybe Beto can be a No 9, his best display by far.
Onwards and upwards.
24 Posted 21/03/2026 at 19:50:26
25 Posted 21/03/2026 at 19:52:01
26 Posted 21/03/2026 at 19:52:11
Get in, Blues!!!
27 Posted 21/03/2026 at 19:53:06
What a performance, and can we just take a moment to accept now that Moyes has done the best job of any manager since Martinez first season, might be mental that, but from where this club was 14 months ago under Dyche dying on its feet, he's done a fine job.
28 Posted 21/03/2026 at 19:53:41
29 Posted 21/03/2026 at 19:53:45
This team can play if allowed to.
Credit to the manager, he set them up to press high, get into the final third with more players than we have done all season.
He got his rewards
30 Posted 21/03/2026 at 19:54:27
Villa 4th but sinking like a stone
The Times, they are a-changin'
31 Posted 21/03/2026 at 19:57:57
Going back was a big mistake
32 Posted 21/03/2026 at 19:59:31
33 Posted 21/03/2026 at 19:59:53
Cant see any complaints coming about the manager in this thread. He's giving his critics exactly what they want by sending his team out to win.
Fair play to him
34 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:03:23
35 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:04:06
36 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:07:50
May sitting back and only playing the 2nd half against a mediocre RS be FIRMLY consigned to the past. With the right attitude we can beat anyone on any weekend.
37 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:11:04
I said I was quietly confident today, didn't expect such a comprehensive hiding for them, but we earned it, through hard work, good football and togetherness that will take us a long way.
If that Chelsea team had half our spirit we wouldn't have got near them.
Another vital save, at a vital time from Pickford who keeps coming up with the goods.
Thought keane & Tarks were solid and kept them to very little clear chances, like men vs boys most of the game.
Beto looks like he's worked on his holdup play, he's still not amazing but he's improving and the attack looks better balanced with him over Barry.
Gana, Garner & Kdh is working in midfield and they now look to have a great understanding.
Jimmy is now exuding class, his effort, his passing, his desire to join defence & attack, his pass for beto is was a beauty.
Ndiayes goal was the icing
The one thing that pleases me is our mentality, we bullied them, they didn't like it, we knew they didn't like it, so we bullied them more. We didn't let up, didn't sit back, didn't allow them to get any real foothold in the game.
Blueprint for the Derby ?
38 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:16:22
We are that "that" team !
Hate to see the RS win anything, but if they won the CL and and it gave us a CL spot, a tiny bit of payback!!
39 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:18:05
An absolute treat to watch.
UTFT
Hope all TWers are doing well and are happy-happy after that performance and more importantly effort.
40 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:18:18
No thanks.
41 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:18:55
I’m not a Moyes acolyte by any means but if you said a word against him in this pub tonight ( coast Bar) you’d probably get lynched!
What
A
Fcuking
Feeling!
I LOVE this club!
42 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:19:59
Garner showed why he deserves his England call up, a beautiful assist for the first and instrumental throughout. I think we tied him down at just the right time, he’s miles better than some of the competition in that England midfield.
Such a happy toffee, did we last score 3 against Chelsea with the ‘prefect hat trick’ from Naismith?
This team is mostly young with a lot of potential, I know we’ve said it before but I’m optimistic and even hopeful that we can make something of this run in and the future looks bright if we can keep hold of our talent.
43 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:20:28
They showed character throughout and took their chances well. Not often they score three against a top six team and keep a clean sheet.
Garner is the most improved player in the Prem. this season and fully deserves his call up What a tremendous through ball to Beto for that first goal and the set up by Gana for the second was also great.
One more thing, Ndiaye has to be the bargain of the century !
44 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:22:10
Cheers all!
45 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:22:56
He wants to win and he wants o be an Evertonian, that will depend on the final games ion the the season, but either way we should get a good price if we decide to sell.
Keep up the good work you Blues.
46 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:25:38
It's possible, I'd rather finish 6th above sloths RS, villa 5th and villa win the Europa.
6th becomes the CL spot !
47 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:27:10
48 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:28:40
49 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:30:00
David Moyes master class.
50 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:30:21
51 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:33:25
If Moyes goes for it and plays similar as today in the next 7 games we could get there.
I'm one of his biggest critics but not today.
Thats how an Everton team should play
52 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:35:50
53 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:38:30
54 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:40:24
55 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:42:02
They would be better, keeping their hands in their pockets and playing with themselves.
56 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:44:40
57 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:46:36
58 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:46:45
I think how we played today is easier against a side like them who think they are better, it's the the teams who sit in, and ask us to break them down where we find it harder, and that's a problem all teams have, and quality is what usually wins you them games, or a moment of brilliance.
I didn't want Moyes, but I can appreciate how far his took us in a short space of time, as a manager you are judged on results and your record.
It felt like a proper Everton performance which I've not thought even in other wins.
59 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:49:48
60 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:51:55
Front foot aggression,right in your face football.That sets the crowd off and the players then react to the crowd.
More of the same please
61 Posted 21/03/2026 at 20:53:30
It could !!
There's the European performance spots, likely to be awarded to the PL this year, meaning 5 CL places.
If villa and or RS win their European competitions, therefore qualify for CL and finish outside the top 4, say 5 &6th, the EPS CL spot would go to 7th in the PL.
As I say all ifs and buts. I'd rather finish above RS and any European football!!!
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1 Posted 21/03/2026 at 16:33:08