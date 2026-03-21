21/03/2026

Everton 3 - 0 Chelsea





Everton are back home at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this weekend after their cruel defeat to Arsenal this time last week, Chelsea are just 5 points ahead of Everton in the Premier League table and come to Merseyside with a massive cloud over them after the Premier League's paltry fine levied for grievous misdoings that far outweigh Everton's breaches of PSR.

David Moyes was not giving much away at his pre-match press conference yesterday, with no apparent advance leaks of the line-up for this match in which James Tarkowski is now available while Jarrad Branthwaite is on the bench. Tyrique George is ineligible for selection against his parent club.

Still no sign of Charly Alcaraz and his mysterious unspecified injury, as O'Brien switches to left-back and Garner features in midfield. Iroegbunam and Armstrong are on the bench.

First Half

The visitors kicked off as the spring sunshine faded behind the West Stand of the glorious Hill Dickinson Stadium. Beto inspired a forward drive but McNeil could not fashion an early shot.

Everton looked to press Chelsea and it forced them back to Sanchez. Tarkowski#s long ball went through to Sanchez but the Blues' high press again forced a turnover, but again, Everton could not make it count.

Chelsea's first advance saw Caicedo shoot well wide. The pace of the game was too slow, Pickford trying a long punt which was lost by Beto. Fofana then gifted Everton a corner, Garner taking it but lots of silly pushing and a free-kick given to the visitors. But Beto chased the ball down and blocks Sanchez's clearance but could not turn the ball into the empty net, Sanchez recovering with a lucky touch.

Everton forced another turnover in midfield and Dewsbury-Hall got free down the right but crossed low too close to Sanchez with Beto on the wrong side.

Another giveaway fell for Ndiaye, but again, Everton could not turn it into a real chance. Yet another switch, Beto crossing for Garner but his shot was blocked. A great opening quarter of an hour for the Toffees... but nothing to show for it.

Palmer advanced but O'Brien blocked the cross from Neto behind off the Chelsea player. Everton built again, Mykolenko's hard low cross bouncing off Ndiaye. An Everton throw-in led to more forward play across the Chelsea area... but still no decent shot on goal.

Palmer adavanced and it looked like Gana caught him but nothing given, Ndiaye tried to play Dewsbury-Hall forward but it was initially deflected away but Everton kept pressing and yet still couldn't make that chance come.

Fernades swept the ball forward but Cuereela's cross was well over-hit, no-one there. But Everton allowed Neto to run the ball into the Everton area, however, no other Chelsea player anticipated his move. But it was the first spell of Chelsea momentum, testing the Everton defence on 25 minutes.

A much quicker Everton move ended wiith a poor cross from Gana on the byeline and Chelsea surged forward, Pedro's, shot blocked. A Chelsea corner was played to the far post where Keane headed clear.

But Chelsea worked it back, a dangerous ball forward wins a corner. An incredible sequence followed with four or five Chelsea shots, all blocked in a crowded penalty area.

Chelsea were now exerting much more control of the game, but out of notheingm a fantastic ball forward from Garner, looked impossible for Beto (33') to manage but a perfect dink over the advancing Sanchez bobbled and bounced into the Chelsea net -- a brilliant Everton goal!

A huge response from Chelsea saw Everton's goal under huge pressure. A corner came out to Neto, but a brilliant Pickford save prevented a certain goal. Another Chelsea corner followed as Everton had to withstand a veritable onslaught of Chelsea pressure.

Everton finally relieved the pressure with Dewsbury-Hall advancing down the left, winning a throw-in. Mykolenko's delivery to the near post forced Sanchez to punch it behind. The corner led to more Everton throw-ins. Eventually, Ndiaye got free down the left but yet again, the cross was just not good enough.

Chelsea passed the ball around until the board went up for 2 minutes added... and they carried on passing it around until Gana intercepted and tried to release Beto. But Chelsea came back and crossed in, Keane rising high to head it away and bring to an end a very good Everton half with a finely worked goal to cap it off.

Second Half

Everton restarted with a box kick, Beto almost upsetting Sanchez again before Chelsea regained control. But McNeil fought smartly for the ball and a ball in led to an Evertob corner from McNeil, Trakowski at the far post, Sanchez just beating Beto to the headed ball.

Chelsea slowed it right down again, trying to draw Everton out, but Dewsbury-Hall forced another turnover. Everton tried a couple of neat moves but both were cut off by good Chelsea defending. There were some lively exchanges in midfield, and some great turnovers, but Everton weren't holding the ball or making much of the possession.

Dewsbury-Hall was fouled by Caicedo wide left. McNeil gave way to Garner, swung hard to the far post, Sanchez backing into the post as he caught it and just kept it out. Another Chelsea advance broke down... and likewise another Everton advance. Joao Pedro got annoyed when his crazy antics were awarded with an Everton free-kick.

Cucurella then fouled O'Brien, winning a better free-kick to the right of the Chelsea area. But Garner swung it far too close to Sanchez -- what a waste!

Another lively Everton attack broke down and Chelsea finally got forward. Garnocho played back for Pedro who shot a brilliant curler coming onside the far post, Pickford parrying it brilliantly.

Chelsea advanced but Gana intercepted brilliantly and strode forward, setting up and another tantalising ball forward to Beto (63') who shot straight at Sanchez, and an immense fumble saw the ball creep over the line behind him. Fantastic!

The Chavs were devastated, but tried their best to pull things together after another stunning setback.

Everton: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto.

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Barry, Dibling, Coleman, Branthwaite, Röhl, Iroegbunam, Armstrong.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto (46' Garnacho), Fofana, Hato, Cucurella; Caicedo, Lavia; Palmer, Enzo, Neto; Joao Pedro

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Tosin, Sarr, Essugo, Andrey Santos, Estevao, Delap.

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