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David Moyes: Manager for the future or Temporary Placeholder?
The bottom line is: David Moyes has turned this club around.
He's taken a team that was on its arse, twice, turning it into a side capable of European competition in fairly short order. If he gets European qualification this season, then it will be more than what reasonable people throughout football would have expected at the start of the season.
The time between The Friedkin Group taking over on 19 December 2025, to Moyes coming in on 11 January 2026 was 23 days.
During that seismic period, we had taken 2 points out of 12, were in 16th place -- and just one point above the relegation zone. Moyes had inherited a side that had beaten heavyweights Palace, Wolves & Ipswich with over half the season played. 3 wins in 20 league matches, and on course for relegation trouble.
The last 2 matches of the Dyche reign, the Bournemouth keeper didn’t make a save all match in the away defeat (0-1), and in front of a home crowd, Sels made 2 saves all game (0-2).
The end of last season and the current season is a massive turn around vs the above inherited position. The fears of starting life in the new stadium in the Championship were real, which would have destroyed a lot of progress on the financial security that the takeover brought.
But David Moyes is not going to be here for another 11-year spell. There is no guarantee he will go past his current 2½-year deal. He currently deserves time to rebuild this side. And that's what The Friedkin Group will give him.
He has a nucleus of a decent, hard-working side. None of us were blown away by the transfer business last summer, nor the timings of them. We went into the season not remotely ready. We've blown points home and away, and navigated a period when the squad was decimated, yet we are still in with a shout of qualifying for European football in his first full season back at the club.
The past is a millstone around his neck. If this was any other manager in his first spell, then they wouldn't be getting critical comments that appear to be rooted in the circumstances of his first spell at the club. But now, we are in a different situation, with different players, a very different league, with completely different owners, and a hugely different stadium. He deserves time to prove he can take the club forward.
One thing is for sure: when he leaves, the club will be in a lot better shape for the next manager than it was when he arrived. No other recent manager can really say that.
I am enjoying the rebuild. After a 5-year shit show, it is a welcome difference. But I don’t think he is the right person to develop kids, and I don’t think he is the right person to win trophies either. There, I said it. But to put that into context. the average time a manager is on the hot seat across the Top 5 leagues is between 35 and 69 games.
My personal view is that Moyes needs to do the dirty work, clear the decks, assemble a good side that isn\’t remotely going to get into trouble, be a team that players will consider and sign for, and hand it over to the next man, not worrying that guy is one bad run from the sack and the rinse-and-repeat that us and every club sees.
The next manager needs to be a complete package and have the best possible situation, which limits the ability to fail. Is that what needs to happen for us now? No, I don’t think it is. We still need better players and a greater period of stability, no matter how boring that is.
And I am also not convinced that I have seen an outstanding candidate who can do a better job than Moyes, and who would come to Everton in its current state.
The calls for Potter, Frank, Martinez etc have all ignored glaring issues that these managers have to their games. Great going forward, but a defensive shambles that ends in the sack, and unclear if they can deal with problematic dressing rooms or squads that have huge deficiencies compared to what they had available at their prior clubs.
The next manager has to be here for the next 4 to 5 years. There has to be a foundation, that he has the power in the dressing room, and if players don\’t deliver it is them that will go. Not the other way around.
Too often at clubs, the entire system falls apart because one person moves on. Look at Spurs, Man Utd... etc -- constant managerial change, and constant injuries, constant poor signings.
The manager has to rule the roost. That to me is how we will win and compete. That is how we have a successful youth system, transfer system, physio system. The manager maintaining the club standards, with everyone being kept on their toes rather than hiding.
Apologetic pap? Nah... reality. A reality that would have seen Ndiaye, Branthwaite, Pickford and Garner sold if the club had carried its on-field trajectory.
That’s my 10 cents anyway.
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Reader Comments (22)
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2 Posted 24/03/2026 at 09:37:10
Moving away from last Saturday’s result or even those over the season, the question is this - is David Moyes the best manager to develop young players, integrate them into the squad and give them the game time they need?
If the answer is no, then we have a manager whose skillset is contrary to the club’s strategy regardless of our finishing position this season.
It reminds me of Gordon Lee. He took us to 7th and 8th in the table in his first two seasons but struggled when asked to develop a younger squad. Philip Carter had funds to invest in the transfer market, but did not trust Lee to spend the money as the manager defaulted to signing over-valued older players.
His decision was to hire a young manager called Howard Kendall. We will be in a similar position at the end of this season, so it will be interesting to see what the club decides.
3 Posted 24/03/2026 at 11:23:30
That's not to say he didn't authorise their purchase, but we don't know the parameters he's operating under, whether Angus the Great is insisting on this sort of profile, and Moyes just chooses the best from a pool.
Eric, as long as the Moyesiah is demonstrating this sort of upward trajectory I think we should be looking to extend his deal, not line up a replacement.
4 Posted 24/03/2026 at 12:28:05
But this idea that Moyes holds us back from being perennial trophy winners is absurd. In the 81 years since the end of World War 2, we have won 10 trophies (I know some people count the friendly that is/was the Charity Shield).
And 4 of those came in a 3 year block. So for the other 78 years we have won 6 things.
5 Posted 24/03/2026 at 12:46:36
You see its apologetic pap such as that which kicks off the whole round again. When people read drivel like that, why would they not point out the blindingly obvious to counter it ?
This club has gone through huge changes in the past couple of years.
Long time living stealers in the boardroom have been run out of town and replaced.
Really astute signings like Garner and Ndiaye are at the very center of eveything the team is doing.
We have moved from an old dilapidated ground to the most modern stadium in the world.
The dosh washing owners have also gone and been replaced by shrewd business men who will never jeopardise the future of the club again.
Any one of these changes would be considered seismic at any other club. ALL of them would have happened before Davey Moyes even got here.... But lets forget all that. He's not just enjoying the benefts of all these changes. He was the cause of it. HE turned this club around.
Contrary to what some believe on here We are called Everton FC and an awful lot of great people have worked tirelessly to "turn this club around". it may suit the sycophants to ignore all their work and lavish all their praise on the main beneficiary. Not me.
6 Posted 24/03/2026 at 12:57:31
Many of us are in a bargaining stage now. Let's call it 'How I learned to love the Moyes', subtitle-without needing a shower.
He will likely be offered the extension. I'm not into it but that is not unjust in any way. Whether by his design or players taking initiative (Garner and Dewsbury-Hall), the performances are inspiring and the current path looks sustainable.
For me, Moyes played it safety first at the expense of more open football. Thanks to a very difficult and topsy-turvy league, we are in a position to close strong and vastly improve Everton's image.
It is my belief that Garner and Dewsbury-Hall are creating the innovation in play, not Moyes. That Moyes found a combination that worked, covered defensive priorities and has begun to produce attacking opportunities is fully down to him.
Perhaps those two field generals under his guidance are a durable fix. Moyes can be a bit drab and set in his ways, but maybe giving that nucleus the freedom to create could be magical stuff. They seem to properly defer to Moyes in interviews and are obviously on board. None of them have a personality that might blow it up, imo.
So yes I give credit to Moyes in a Garnered way so to speak.
7 Posted 24/03/2026 at 13:09:47
The dosh-wasting owners, well as much as I wanted rid of Moshiri, it was his driving force along with Usmanov as to why we are sitting in the best Premier League ground in the country.
You reckon TFG are shrewd? Well, they have spent a lot of money on young kids who so far have contributed very little. But I am sure you will blame Moyes for that.
You say we are called Everton and we have an awful lot of great people who have worked tirelessly to turn this club around? Well, I would love to know who they are because, before Moyes came back, this club was looking at more and more relegation battles.
Moyes brought Jake O'Brien into the team and the lad has been terrific; he also brought Grealish and Dewsbury-Hall to the club -- brilliant additions -- and if anybody can't see the improvement in James Garner, they are walking round with their eyes closed.
Garner was nowhere near an England squad before Moyes came. He gave Keane a contract extension and, for me, he has been our best centre-back. Also, Mykolenko is getting better under Moyes.And McNeil looks a different player since the Palace deal fell through.
So why anyone would not admit to the job he has done since coming back is just ignoring the facts.
I will get my tin hat on as I am sure Darren will come back with both guns blazing, but that's what makes this site so good.
8 Posted 24/03/2026 at 13:56:52
I am on the side of 'give him another 2-3 year contract' -- he's doing an excellent job just now.
I'm willing to see his perceived faults that are often highlighted by his critics, but he also has many good points which are on show this season and of which Brian mentions some above. Nobody's perfect and I think it would be crackers to change managers after this season.
Most fans want a winning team, how that's achieved comes a poor second to that aim for me at least.
Of course some managers will be more able than others but, as I keep banging on, players are the most important factor in the success of a team by a country mile.
If we want to get to the top and stay there, we need a team full of the very best players first and foremost.
9 Posted 24/03/2026 at 14:43:22
And just like Trump, they are doubling down, sounding sillier and sillier. It's understandable though.
10 Posted 24/03/2026 at 14:51:06
No money, an absent board, and with the club in complete disarray he somehow helped us achieve premier league safety.
I think Moyes coming fourth, with that squad, was probably a better achievement (it was definitely bigger) whilst I’m sure some would go for Martinez, because of his points tally, or two cup semifinals, in the same year, but overall the last thirty years have been nothing short of an unmitigating disaster for Everton football club.
Kevin nobody has sounded sillier than you at times this season mate. Not for defending Moyes, but when you defended him with a lot of half truths!
11 Posted 24/03/2026 at 15:06:05
We must endeavour to forgive, and forget.
12 Posted 24/03/2026 at 15:12:10
That is the question I am asking - do we need a development coach this summer with a longer term plan aligned to our strategy?
The average age of the team against Chelsea was 29 years 25 days. I think this reflects the manager’s faith in picking sides with tried and tested senior players, and it is working for him this season.
However, the club has added Dibling, Aznou, Rohl, George and Barry to a squad that already includes Jake O’Brien (24 years old), Tim Iro (22 years old), Carlos Alcaraz (23 years old), Nathan Patterson (24 years old) and Harrison Armstrong (19 years old).
As Tony A has pointed out countless times, the manager does not give these young players sufficient runs in the team or game time to develop - O’Brien is the exception, not the rule. They have one bad game, they are dropped but James Tarkowski has remained the first name on the team sheet despite his poor form.
Therefore, regardless of whether Moyes has done a decent, good or great job this season I think we should look to the future this summer as Carter did in 1981. This summer, not end of next season or beyond.
13 Posted 24/03/2026 at 15:15:20
My desire to pick up the revolver for another game of Russian Roulette is 0.0.
14 Posted 24/03/2026 at 15:16:51
15 Posted 24/03/2026 at 15:22:44
You cited Koeman as being incredibly wasteful - this would be on a par with that.
His approach is not aligned with the strategy the club is putting in place. And TFG will not write off that investment simply because the manager won’t pick the talent.
16 Posted 24/03/2026 at 15:27:59
Unlike the solid gold duds that dickhead left behind.
17 Posted 24/03/2026 at 15:33:48
Dibling’s current market value is £19M after we bought him for £35M only 7 months ago.
18 Posted 24/03/2026 at 15:39:26
19 Posted 24/03/2026 at 15:55:19
Having a top player come in and take your position is hard. Recovering from an injury and a family crisis is harder. But bouncing back from being screwed over on a transfer takes courage -- and great big cojones. Huge respect to Dwight.
20 Posted 24/03/2026 at 15:58:56
Then again, maybe not.The club has history for worshipping managers who get us to 8th
21 Posted 24/03/2026 at 16:06:33
And who sits to give them those minutes? Is Dibling better than Grealish or Ndiaye? Is Aznou better than Myko?
22 Posted 24/03/2026 at 16:09:37
If you move Gana, Keane, & Tarkowski out, for Branthwaite, Armstrong, and a decent right back in, then most of those outfield players are somewhere in the 23-28 camp id think.
Certainly the transfer strategy has not been to buy ready made players. Grealish and Dewesbury Hall were the only over 25 year old signing last summer.
The Chelsea age is super low. And what theyre getting from it, is a lack of game intelligence, silly mistakes and getting bullied way too easily.
The first thing id be doing at Chelsea, is buying an experienced centre back.
He's lost value on Dibling, but gained it on Armstrong, Ndiaye, Garner, Obrien etc. You cant win them all.
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1 Posted 24/03/2026 at 09:00:44