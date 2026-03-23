23/03/2026



(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Everton’s historical move to Hill Dickinson Stadium has been a contentious issue for supporters. To say the ground has had teething issues would be an understatement, and some have struggled with the readjustment.

But the Blues’ 3-0 victory against Chelsea marked a true turning point at Everton’s new home.

From the hours before a ball was kicked to the celebrations that followed the final whistle, Saturday’s win was a spark that was waiting to be ignited.

Walking up to the ground, the whiff of flares transported Blues back to some of Everton’s finest moments in recent seasons:

Chelsea and Jordan Pickford’s most crucial save.

Crystal Palace and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s famous winning header.

Bournemouth and Abdoulaye Doucoure’s stunning strike.

All these were complemented by a sea of blue raucousness before kick-off.

It felt like this was a day for more iconic moments.

That this was The Toffees’ first home league match on a Saturday since December only added to the feel-good factor on the banks of the River Mersey.

Entering the stadium in daylight was also a pleasant anomaly, given recent matches in L3, and seeing the South Stand bathed head to toe in flags only heightened the anticipation for the 90 minutes ahead.

From Minute 1, David Moyes’s men were fast out of the blocks, and as the men in blue ramped up their pressure on Chelsea, the crowd only aided them with praise for every tackle and forward ball.

Although the scoreline did not reflect it, Everton had to dig in for some periods, with Pickford forced to make another high-class save to prevent Chelsea from gaining any advantage.

But even during brief moments of threat from the away side, the crowd was as resilient as the eleven men they were cheering on.

Beto showcased the type of performance that is expected of any Everton Number 9, chasing every ball, not letting your opposing defence settle, and most importantly, finding the back of the net, which on this occasion happened more than once.

The 28-year-old came close to leaving the club in January, but just weeks after this move fell through, he became the first Everton player to score two goals in one match at Hill Dickinson Stadium, and was an integral part of a famous victory.

Iliman Ndiaye once again showed why he has been one of The Toffees’ best pieces of business in the modern age, and sealed the three points with a world-class goal, which was befitting of a jubilant world-class ground.

It was, in essence, the perfect day.

Players who fought for 90 minutes, supporters expressing pride in their team, and a ground that had etched itself more into the hearts of Evertonians.

After being born into existence with a 2-0 win against Brighton and Hove Albion in August, the performance against Chelsea was somewhat of a baptism for the new stadium.

Everton in recent years have been a sleeping giant, and akin to the club, Hill Dickinson Stadium has been ‘asleep’ this season.

But just as The Toffees appear to be showing signs of waking from their slumber, it is evident that the stadium has also awoken, and we are starting to make it our new home and fortress.

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