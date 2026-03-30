30/03/2026





In a move that signals the end of the Stake.com era, Everton are reportedly in advanced negotiations with financial services giant CMC Markets for them to become the club’s new front-of-shirt sponsor.

The shift comes as the Premier League clubs prepare for the 2026-27 ban on gambling logos on matchday shirts. While the "Big Six" have long leaned on technology and airline sectors, Everton’s pivot away from gambling and toward the financial trading industry represents a strategic shift to further enhance the commercial revenue stream for the club under TFG's guidance.

Founded by Lord Peter Cruddas, CMC Markets is a FTSE 250-listed firm specialising in online trading, including shares, foreign exchange, and spread betting. While "spread betting" carries its own risks, it falls under the category of financial services rather than traditional "gambling" in the eyes of the Premier League’s incoming regulations.

CMC is a heavyweight in the London Stock Exchange, offering a level of corporate prestige and financial stability that the club has lacked with recent betting-firm partnerships. It also has offices around the world, including in Germany, Singapore and Australia and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

This builds nicely on the distinctly upmarket legal sponsorship of Everton's new stadium by the international Hill Dickinson law firm, based in Liverpool, with overseas offices in Singapore, Greece, Monaco and Hong Kong. These companies represent "Blue Chip" partners that appeal to premium seat holders and international investors.

By moving from an online casino brand to a financial trading platform, Everton are looking to secure a high-value contract that circumvents the blanket ban on "betting" companies while tapping into a similar demographic of risk-tolerant investors. And to this extent, they may have gained a march on other Premier League clubs also forced to look for new sponsors in an increasingly lean market sector.

Everton have faced consistent criticism from sections of the fanbase over the multi-year deal with Stake.com, given the city’s complex relationship with gambling addiction. The transition to a financial services firm will likely be viewed as a "cleaner" alternative, though purists may still argue that the volatility of CFD trading (Contracts for Difference) isn't far removed from the industry sponsorship that is being phased out.

The deal is rumoured to be worth in the region of £15M to £20M per season, placing it toward the top end of the "best of the rest" sponsorships outside the Champions League regulars. Fans can expect an official announcement before the end of the current campaign to ensure the 2026 kit launch goes off without a hitch.

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