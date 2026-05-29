29/05/2026



(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

As the first season at our new waterfront home comes to a close, there is time to reflect on the adaptation to the new matchday experience at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The change in logistics has certainly been difficult, with evident teething problems for both the club and us fans.

Who knew moving 2 miles away would have such an impact! But travel issues have been top of the pecking order in terms of concerns during the opening season at Bramley-Moore Dock. The housing near Goodison meant short walks to the match for many, whilst standardised parking and familiar bus routes meant getting to the ground was a doddle. Nowadays, the journey is a little more difficult.

Despite Everton’s goal to get fans inside the stadium site earlier and attempt to entice us to stay later, a chaotic environment has been constructed due to poor planning from Merseyrail, specifically on the return journey.

Although travel concerns were prominent earlier in the season, after the second test event (25,000 fans), many classified the experience as “awful” and called it “a dangerous situation”. Thankfully, the post-match disorder now seems to have de-escalated, as a new footbridge at Sandhills train station and improved security management seem to have improved the fan experience.

Some argue that the experience for supporters has been damaged following the move to Hill Dickinson Stadium. The frequent rearranged fixtures and late kick-offs make fans feel shortchanged by television coverage, as well as the collective loss of traditional fan culture, leaving supporters disconnected.

For years, a certain pub of choice was the stomping ground for pre-match atmosphere. From The Brick to The Winslow, there would always be familiar faces wherever you would be. The change in the people around you, both in your seat and on your travels, means there has been a disruption to the connection between us fans. The sense of community between people at Goodison Park will be difficult to rebuild at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Perhaps this problem has been behind claims of a lack of atmosphere in the new ground, and a lack of the hostility often created at Goodison toward opponents. That may have had a psychological impact on supporters and, arguably, the players too.

This is only further damaged by the club’s decision to disrupt the orderly matchday logistics that were ever-present at Goodison. The consistent concerns regarding ticket allocation and price hikes this season mean corporate revenue is deemed as Everton’s priority for the foreseeable future, not us, loyal supporters.

The modernisation has reinforced the chapter of new owners and a state-of-the-art stadium, but tradition is being lost at Hill Dickinson Stadium. As season ticket price hikes of almost 10% were recently announced, the Everton Fan Advisory Board has called for a 3-year price freeze on season and general admission tickets, showing our desperation to be heard and seen.

What happened to the simpler times at Goodison? Where every person was recognisable, where there were pre-match rituals. It seems the move to our new stadium has eroded fan culture, but the hope is that time will see new traditions emerge.

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