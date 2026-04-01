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End of an Era? Coleman's International Future in Doubt After Dublin Stalemate
How much more of Seamus Coleman will we see on the pitch?
The final whistle at the Aviva Stadium last night brought more than just a tepid 0-0 draw for Ireland against North Macedonia; it brought a growing sense of finality regarding the international career of a modern Everton great.
Seamus Coleman, the 37-year-old Blues captain, put in a typically industrious shift, but as he stood alone applauding the home crowd after the match, the subtext felt heavy. He had been withdrawn just after the hour-mark, with his Everton team-mate Jake O’Brien coming off the bench on 72 minutes.
With Ireland’s competitive schedule clear until the autumn and a new generation of full-backs emerging, many in the stadium felt they were witnessing the Killybegs man’s final bow for his national team.
While Coleman hasn’t officially hung up his boots, the signs are pointing toward a transition when the 37-year-old was joined by his three children as he led Ireland out for the game against North Macedonia at the
And when he was replaced to a massive ovation, fans produced a long rendition of 'There’s only one Seamus Coleman' echoing around the 39,560 crowd in the Aviva Stadium.
Despite his age, Coleman handled the Macedonian wingers with his trademark tenacity, but Ireland struggled for creative spark elsewhere.
Speaking post-match, the captain remained characteristically humble: "I just want what's best for the country. If that's me on the pitch or me helping from the sidelines, I've always given my all.
A step back from international duty could be a blessing in disguise for Everton, allowing the veteran to focus his remaining energy on the final year of his contract at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with speculation rife that he will transition into the coaching side of the club -- enhanced by his recent stint alongside David Moyes up on a balcony when the manager had been banned from the touchlne for Everton's match at Fulham last month.
Coleman has defied the "injury-prone" tag late in his career, but the physical toll of international football at his age undeniable. If this is indeed the end of his Ireland tenure, Moyes will likely welcome a Seamus who isn't clocking up extra air miles during the international breaks.
With Coleman being largely overlooked for Premier League games by manager Moyes despite recovering his full fitness this season, is it time for Seamus to focus purely on club matters at Finch Farm? Or does he have one more European Championship qualifying campaign left in the tank?
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Reader Comments (10)
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2 Posted 01/04/2026 at 14:46:25
Next Euro campaign in 2 years time? I doubt he can make it to then.
3 Posted 01/04/2026 at 15:41:50
Only Peter Reid is above him in the bargain stakes imo
He doesn't deserve some of the nonsense written about him.
4 Posted 01/04/2026 at 16:00:23
He as been fantastic for us, but think he should join the coaching staff, love the guy, 60 grand 60 grand Seamus Coleman!
5 Posted 01/04/2026 at 17:31:07
I couldn't have said it better myself, a model professional and a great ambassador for this club. Any criticism is totally ridiculous.
6 Posted 01/04/2026 at 18:06:21
7 Posted 01/04/2026 at 21:57:43
I just hope that Seamus transitions very smoothly into the staff. There's a manager in there, I think. What a credit he has been to us and Ireland. The documentary tells us all that we need to know about him. Lovely humble fella who truly values his roots.
8 Posted 01/04/2026 at 22:00:58
I'm sure I was at Burnden Park in the snow when Reidy got his bad injury playing against us.
9 Posted 01/04/2026 at 22:05:57
I hope you were also there for the League Cup semi. What a night that was!
10 Posted 01/04/2026 at 22:08:06
I'm hoping for a few more before I get into the departures lounge.
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1 Posted 01/04/2026 at 13:58:19
The club needs to get ruthless if it wants to win things.