01/04/2026





Michael Keane is approaching a decade at Everton.

Signed from Burnley for an initial £25million back in 2017, Keane was seen as a long-term leader of Everton’s defence, potentially a future captain.

It’s fair to say those lofty expectations have probably never been met.

Yet for his faults, Keane is still here — a nine-year Toffees veteran — with over 250 appearances under his belt for Everton across all competitions.

Keane has also chipped in with 19 goals, and some of them have been vital. Often jokingly referred to as Everton’s best finisher, Keane really has scored some stunners — and his haul includes the first strike in the Toffees’ famous comeback win over Crystal Palace in 2022 and a long-range screamer against Tottenham in 2023, both of which were vital in keeping Everton in the Premier League.

But Keane’s deal is up in the summer. So, the question is, should Everton offer him a new one, or is it time to finally move on?

THE CASE TO KEEP KEANE

This season, Keane has played more than anybody expected. Having signed a one-year deal following the expiration of his previous one, Keane was seen as the fourth-choice centre-back, behind Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski and Jake O’Brien in the pecking order.

Yet the best laid plans do not always come to fruition, and Branthwaite’s long-term injury, combined with Everton’s failure to sign a right-back to meet David Moyes’ (perhaps too high?) standards, meant O’Brien continued to play on that side of the defence.

It has resulted in Keane playing 29 times this term, making 26 starts.

And he has probably had one of his best seasons since he joined the club, perhaps ranking behind only Carlo Ancelotti’s sole, full campaign in charge in 2020-21.

Keane has not been perfect, and his partnership with Tarkowski often leaves plenty to be desired — both of them being quite similar in their playing style, with the same strengths and same weaknesses.

Branthwaite’s return should see Keane nudged back to the bench (if the youngster can stay fit) and if Everton go on to, finally, sign a right-back this summer, then hopefully that means O’Brien will become the next cab off the rank in terms of a centre-back.

Yet at 33, Keane provides the level of experience and leadership that is ideal for a fourth-choice back-up. Someone to drop in and out as required, and provide a steady level of performance.

Those players aren’t easy to find when trying to fit into a budget, and it would therefore make sense to offer Keane another one-year extension.

THE CASE TO MOVE ON

Keane is often seen as a safe pair of hands in defence. The issue is, he has always had a mistake in him.

Look, that happens, but the problem has at times been one mistake leading to a complete collapse in his confidence.

It is not as though he is a walking calamity, or even has many games where his overall level is poor, but sometimes it has felt like Keane just attracts trouble, almost through no fault of his own.

But with his experience and reliable availability, managers — from Ancelotti to Rafael Benitez, Sean Dyche and Moyes — have tended to call on him, at times at the expense of playing a player with higher potential in that role (under Dyche, this was at times Branthwaite, and under Moyes, it has been O’Brien getting a chance in his actual position).

Perhaps it is best to remove that safety net? Letting Keane go could be less about what is good for the now, and more about what is good for the future.

However, that would not remove the need for another centre-back to come in. Everton are rumoured to be looking at versatile defenders who can play across the backline, so if Keane were to leave, do not be surprised if that is the profile of player that comes in to replace him.

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