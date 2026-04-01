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Should Everton give Michael Keane a new contract?
Michael Keane is approaching a decade at Everton.
Signed from Burnley for an initial £25million back in 2017, Keane was seen as a long-term leader of Everton’s defence, potentially a future captain.
It’s fair to say those lofty expectations have probably never been met.
Yet for his faults, Keane is still here — a nine-year Toffees veteran — with over 250 appearances under his belt for Everton across all competitions.
Keane has also chipped in with 19 goals, and some of them have been vital. Often jokingly referred to as Everton’s best finisher, Keane really has scored some stunners — and his haul includes the first strike in the Toffees’ famous comeback win over Crystal Palace in 2022 and a long-range screamer against Tottenham in 2023, both of which were vital in keeping Everton in the Premier League.
But Keane’s deal is up in the summer. So, the question is, should Everton offer him a new one, or is it time to finally move on?
THE CASE TO KEEP KEANE
This season, Keane has played more than anybody expected. Having signed a one-year deal following the expiration of his previous one, Keane was seen as the fourth-choice centre-back, behind Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski and Jake O’Brien in the pecking order.
Yet the best laid plans do not always come to fruition, and Branthwaite’s long-term injury, combined with Everton’s failure to sign a right-back to meet David Moyes’ (perhaps too high?) standards, meant O’Brien continued to play on that side of the defence.
It has resulted in Keane playing 29 times this term, making 26 starts.
And he has probably had one of his best seasons since he joined the club, perhaps ranking behind only Carlo Ancelotti’s sole, full campaign in charge in 2020-21.
Keane has not been perfect, and his partnership with Tarkowski often leaves plenty to be desired — both of them being quite similar in their playing style, with the same strengths and same weaknesses.
Branthwaite’s return should see Keane nudged back to the bench (if the youngster can stay fit) and if Everton go on to, finally, sign a right-back this summer, then hopefully that means O’Brien will become the next cab off the rank in terms of a centre-back.
Yet at 33, Keane provides the level of experience and leadership that is ideal for a fourth-choice back-up. Someone to drop in and out as required, and provide a steady level of performance.
Those players aren’t easy to find when trying to fit into a budget, and it would therefore make sense to offer Keane another one-year extension.
THE CASE TO MOVE ON
Keane is often seen as a safe pair of hands in defence. The issue is, he has always had a mistake in him.
Look, that happens, but the problem has at times been one mistake leading to a complete collapse in his confidence.
It is not as though he is a walking calamity, or even has many games where his overall level is poor, but sometimes it has felt like Keane just attracts trouble, almost through no fault of his own.
But with his experience and reliable availability, managers — from Ancelotti to Rafael Benitez, Sean Dyche and Moyes — have tended to call on him, at times at the expense of playing a player with higher potential in that role (under Dyche, this was at times Branthwaite, and under Moyes, it has been O’Brien getting a chance in his actual position).
Perhaps it is best to remove that safety net? Letting Keane go could be less about what is good for the now, and more about what is good for the future.
However, that would not remove the need for another centre-back to come in. Everton are rumoured to be looking at versatile defenders who can play across the backline, so if Keane were to leave, do not be surprised if that is the profile of player that comes in to replace him.
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Reader Comments (56)
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2 Posted 01/04/2026 at 15:48:41
To me he has more than met the standards I expected, particularly his physical courage through bad injuries and the big goals that won games.
I feel quite certain we will buy at least one backliner this summer whether Keane moves on or not, but I think he will. It's time.
3 Posted 01/04/2026 at 15:55:55
4 Posted 01/04/2026 at 16:01:46
5 Posted 01/04/2026 at 16:24:04
6 Posted 01/04/2026 at 16:26:11
There's no-one banging on the door in the reserves and Branthwaite is a bit of an injury risk. If anyone is starting to show their age this season, it's Tarkowski.
If we leave things as they are at center back, money can be directed where it's more needed.
7 Posted 01/04/2026 at 16:34:14
8 Posted 01/04/2026 at 16:56:31
We also have O'Brien standing by to come into the centre back position, I think he will prove a big asset for the future. Then you have the issue of Branthwaites fitness reliability, the club will have more idea than us on that score.
9 Posted 01/04/2026 at 17:01:01
Loyal. Not often injury problem. Good defender that chips in a goal now and then. A true professional.
Not a difficult decision in my opinion.
10 Posted 01/04/2026 at 17:21:29
If we sign another starter-quality centre-back to rotate with Jake and Jarrad, I doubt Keane will want to stay on as the #5 centre-back.
11 Posted 01/04/2026 at 18:06:34
Keane's form this season should get him a longer contract and a bit more security somewhere else.
12 Posted 01/04/2026 at 18:22:47
Spend our monies elsewhere.
13 Posted 01/04/2026 at 19:24:40
Jarrad is injury prone
Tarks is getting older and slower and tending to get reckless inside the box.
Keane is also getting older and slow on the turn although this season has generally been very good.
However my biggest concern is with Jake having watched him play at right back, center half partnership and part of a 3 centre half line up. He may be able to defend with his back to the wall but offers nothing going forward. I would estimate that 90% of the time he is in possession he either passes infield to Tarks or back to Pickford. I rarely see him try to cross a ball or even try to find a midfielder.
Therefore until we know if Jarrad’s injury problems are behind him, I would keep Keane.
14 Posted 01/04/2026 at 19:31:37
They have served the cause well, so treat them properly.
15 Posted 01/04/2026 at 19:42:04
If he wants to stay, then I'd be happy with that. Over the years, he's had a few good seasons here, probably played better than most of us can remember or are willing to remember.
Apart from his goals which have usually been at useful times, we tend to focus on his mishaps... but we also have to be mindful that most of his career at Everton has been in a struggling team.
16 Posted 01/04/2026 at 19:49:44
Whether that's O'Brien remains to be seen. I'd like a neater player, like Konsa. The Senesi and Stones rumours seem unlikely.
I can see the merits in keeping Keane, with potential European football, target the resources elsewhere or indeed the volume of injuries and suspensions weve had. He would be a sensible target for a promoted club.
I think he will remain. I can't see Moyes ditching a player he trusts, and wages won't be an issue.
17 Posted 01/04/2026 at 19:50:10
We should be looking to replace Tarkowski with someone who complements Jarrad and Jake.
Buy better quality than what we have -- not cover.
18 Posted 01/04/2026 at 20:15:05
He's been head and shoulders above Tarkowski this season and, unless Mr Brightside is moved on, O'Brien will continue to be first-choice right-back.
19 Posted 01/04/2026 at 20:43:58
O'Brien and Branthwaite are the future assuming Jarrad is fully fit but, with money being needed, who knows what will happen?
We have two fullbacks who cannot get a game under Moyes so they may bring in money if they are put up for offers.
I doubt Grealish will be kept so that can save some big wages.
Garner has been great but I don't want to see him or Jake at fullback.
Hopefully the top guys are formulating some plans for next season.
20 Posted 01/04/2026 at 21:09:38
But I'd be surprised if he isn't coveted by one of the promoted sides -- his presence on the field has steadily improved with age, so I expect a few managers are eying him up. It's very possible that they're willing to put him on higher wages in the hope of staying in the Premier League.
21 Posted 01/04/2026 at 21:19:48
He has been head and shoulders above Tarkowski this season. I'm not wholly convinced by Jake O'Brien -- certainly with the ball at his feet.
22 Posted 01/04/2026 at 21:51:51
The speculation about Stones is utter crap, he has only played a handful of games for Man City this season.
23 Posted 01/04/2026 at 22:26:49
To enable that to happen, we need to resolve the right-back issue to stop O'Brien being used there and have a suitable 4th choice.
Fail to address either issue and we have to retain him.
24 Posted 01/04/2026 at 22:37:09
25 Posted 01/04/2026 at 22:43:21
26 Posted 01/04/2026 at 23:24:23
27 Posted 01/04/2026 at 23:33:56
English is my second language, you know.
28 Posted 01/04/2026 at 23:34:25
Would they be happy with that though?
29 Posted 01/04/2026 at 00:03:02
30 Posted 01/04/2026 at 00:03:21
If we play a high line = thanks, we appreciate what you have given to the club.
31 Posted 02/04/2026 at 01:05:55
No way in hell.
32 Posted 02/04/2026 at 01:33:33
Why pay 'Man City' wages for either of them?.
1) Stones is a borderline permanent sick note in the Yerry Mina mold, quite good when he's fit-- and when he's fit prone to a mistake (aren't we all, but I don't get paid £250k per week)
2) Why pay Grealish 'Man City' wages for the dubious privilege of forcing out of position (or even out of the club!) our real best player, Ndaiye, who is allegedly 'only' on £45,000k per week?
We'd be much better off tying him down on a longer bigger contract.
33 Posted 02/04/2026 at 03:20:43
If not, another 1-year contract is not a bad deal. The focus is still RB with Coleman retiring and Patterson has to go.
34 Posted 02/04/2026 at 03:30:57
I'm surprised by the criticism and doubts of Jake O'Brien to take over in the centre-back position. We bought him to play there because he'd proven himself in France, and nearly everything he's done for us has been unexpectedly solid given he's been playing out of position nearly his entire time here. Give him a run of games in his actual position and he'll be excellent next to Jarrad.
The problem making all this work is signing a first-choice right-back — probably two for proper cover — which we've shown we're not very good at prioritizing.
35 Posted 02/04/2026 at 03:35:22
Good back-up, and experience to play with the kids in the cup competitions. Plus he could come on late in games to score the winners.
36 Posted 02/04/2026 at 03:38:36
I doubt he'd get that elsewhere so he'd be happy with one more year with us, if it was offered.
37 Posted 02/04/2026 at 05:02:42
If I were him I'd probably take the extra million quid guaranteed. But who knows? So many factors we're not privy to, most notably what he actually wants.
38 Posted 02/04/2026 at 05:12:39
Grealish has been a game-changer for us, and we need as many Grealish-level players as we can get.
This stodgy, 13th-in-the-league attack should not be letting any quality playmakers get away. Not Ndiaye, and not Grealish.
39 Posted 02/04/2026 at 05:49:42
He's shown that he's good enough for the first team. Let him compete for a first team place, and let him keep his place if his form merits.
He's as good as any other Premier League centre-back. Yes, he's slow on the turn, but he has other qualities. By the way, few Premier League centre-backs are perfect!
40 Posted 02/04/2026 at 05:57:29
41 Posted 02/04/2026 at 05:57:40
Accept for the sake of argument the scenario Eric and Jonathan describe. Then accept my belief that if we get into Europe we must sign a quality center back.
Keane will then have a choice. He can take the pay cut and be our fifth option, playing Caribao Cup ties against Grimsby and sitting around waiting for first team injuries.
Or he can take maybe an even bigger pay cut and play 90 minutes every week in Glasgow or Nice or Florence or Utrecht... or San Jose, California, where the Britannia Arms Pub or the Duke of Edinburgh would load up a bus with all the local English expats wanting to see him.
No pro would choose to sit. He'll look for outside options and grab one.
42 Posted 02/04/2026 at 06:53:37
No he's not Timothy.
MG - 41 - I simply cannot see Keane attracting a bus-load of ex-pats. A tandem bike perhaps, but not a bus.
43 Posted 02/04/2026 at 07:00:53
Most will agree Keane isn't worth £80k a week. For much of the last decade id agree.
But his cost is £4m or perhaps a little less next season. And youd struggle to get a player in for that cash outlay covering wages and fee, when Keane is fit and can play regularly.
The alternative is other free transfers, or perhaps a loan signing thst will take out Tarkowski and Keane in the following year. How forward thinking...
I have seldom see Everton ever slash wages too much on renewals. Coleman wages have been about the same for years. Nor have I seen many pay-as-you-play deals that fans throw up, when they can't stomach what these fellas actually earn.
44 Posted 02/04/2026 at 07:51:33
Darren Huckerby, of all people,spent many an evening being swamped with attention at the Britannia Arms.
It's not a serious suggestion, just an example of how many choices Keane would have beyond Hill Dickinson Stadium.
45 Posted 02/04/2026 at 08:08:46
46 Posted 02/04/2026 at 08:17:10
Like this pro?
Gareth Bale has told Real Madrid team-mates he is happy to sit out contract
47 Posted 02/04/2026 at 08:20:03
Huckerby, Jeez, another one I'd forgotten. Nasty bastard. 2008 MLS Newcomer of the Year Award!, I just saw. He lives obliviously in Norfolk, apparently,and his son just got done for drunk driving.
Perhaps Keane might get the 2027 MLS Newcomer of the Year Award!,
Meanwhile, Moise Kean has scored 5 games on the run for triste, distrutta e col cuore spezzato: Italia (x3)
48 Posted 02/04/2026 at 08:28:46
55 Posted 02/04/2026 at 14:45:42
If he has seen any deterioration in Keane how would he feel if his preferred duo of either Tarkowski or O'Brien with Branthwaite were seriously injured and Keane had to fill in after half a season on the bench.
Pity Finch Farm seems to be producing so few.
56 Posted 02/04/2026 at 16:55:54
This one's a no-brainer.
57 Posted 02/04/2026 at 16:59:13
Or, pay silly money for someone else who will be behind Branthwaite, O'Brien and Moyes's favourite, James Tarkowski. Spend the money on full-backs and a goal-scoring striker.
58 Posted 02/04/2026 at 17:14:50
But a definite Yes from me, Clive.
59 Posted 03/04/2026 at 17:51:47
As to many liabilities, but he's a Moyes type player so, if he's still here, it will be new deals for Keane, and Gana and Coleman, while the annual Moyes cull of the academy will take place.
60 Posted 03/04/2026 at 22:41:25
A short while ago, David Moyes was asked who on the playing staff does he see as a potential football manager. Out of the entire group of players he only mentioned one name: Michael Keane.
So (for example) supposing Preston NE offered him an Assistant Manager's job whilst playing at centre-half. Would he accept it? Like a shot, I would suggest.
So that there is no confusion, I would love him to stay. To me, he has been our best outfield defender bar none. I also think that he is our best centre-forward but that is another story...
61 Posted 04/04/2026 at 14:59:46
62 Posted 05/04/2026 at 02:10:46
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1 Posted 01/04/2026 at 15:44:55
But they will.
One decent season, this current one, in all the years he's been here imo.