02/04/2026





Everton have appointed Dean Rastrick as the club’s new Academy Director.

He will oversee all aspects of the club’s youth academy, including developing a cohesive vision for all age groups focused on “developing talent, building an elite environment and creating pathways into the Blues’ Men’s team” according to the club website. Rastrick will join the club on 1st June.

“I feel privileged to be joining this incredible club and Academy at what is an extremely exciting period in its history,” Rastrick said following his appointment.

“Everton is renowned for its track record of developing young talent and, with the help and support of everyone at Finch Farm, I’m relishing the challenge of building on the strong foundations that are already in place.

“I know there are some really talented and committed people at Everton. Part of my role will be to create an environment within the Academy that supports and allows the players and staff to grow and evolve and, ultimately, operate at the highest level possible.”

The appointment was finalised by Everton Technical Director Nick Cox who led an extensive recruitment process.

Rastrick began his career as Youth Development Officer at Luton Town, aged 19, before taking over the role of Head of Youth Development at Derby County. He spent four years with Norwich City, in the role of Assistant Academy Manager.

Rastrick joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2010 and spent 13 years with the club, progressing through roles before taking over responsibility for the club’s academy. Troy Parrott, Noni Madueke, Harry Winks, Marcus Edwards, Nabil Bentaleb, Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp and Kyle Walker-Peters are some of the finest talents produced by Spurs during Rastrick’s tenure at the club.

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