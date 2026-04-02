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Dean Rastrick appointed new Academy Director at Everton
Everton have appointed Dean Rastrick as the club’s new Academy Director.
He will oversee all aspects of the club’s youth academy, including developing a cohesive vision for all age groups focused on “developing talent, building an elite environment and creating pathways into the Blues’ Men’s team” according to the club website. Rastrick will join the club on 1st June.
“I feel privileged to be joining this incredible club and Academy at what is an extremely exciting period in its history,” Rastrick said following his appointment.
“Everton is renowned for its track record of developing young talent and, with the help and support of everyone at Finch Farm, I’m relishing the challenge of building on the strong foundations that are already in place.
“I know there are some really talented and committed people at Everton. Part of my role will be to create an environment within the Academy that supports and allows the players and staff to grow and evolve and, ultimately, operate at the highest level possible.”
The appointment was finalised by Everton Technical Director Nick Cox who led an extensive recruitment process.
Rastrick began his career as Youth Development Officer at Luton Town, aged 19, before taking over the role of Head of Youth Development at Derby County. He spent four years with Norwich City, in the role of Assistant Academy Manager.
Rastrick joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2010 and spent 13 years with the club, progressing through roles before taking over responsibility for the club’s academy. Troy Parrott, Noni Madueke, Harry Winks, Marcus Edwards, Nabil Bentaleb, Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp and Kyle Walker-Peters are some of the finest talents produced by Spurs during Rastrick’s tenure at the club.
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Reader Comments (6)
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2 Posted 03/04/2026 at 05:29:02
Anyway, the great news is that he has all the makings of a terrific team-player and extremely reliable club voice: 'Everton is renowned for its track record of developing young talent ... '
What?
Agree MG. I've been banging the Troy Parrott drum for a while now.
3 Posted 03/04/2026 at 17:48:11
I saw mentioned in an article about him that he was once sent off in a U21 international for getting into a slap-fight... with Moise Kean.
4 Posted 03/04/2026 at 20:29:04
Bailing from the Sinking Stone Spurs.
That list isn't exactly overwhelming.
Madueke, commanding a £50m fee, lost his place at Chelsea, and has been mainly injured at Arsenal.
Winks career like Spurs is on the decline and he hasnt achieved anything of note.
Parrott has potential and may be the best of the bunch. The others mainly at teams being relegated from their division.
And thats it for 13 years in the youth set-up? So far. Hmmm I'm not impressed.
And given Everton's academy is pretty crap and has been for eons, then I can't see what this dude is bringing to the party.
Cox "led an extensive recruitment process..."You mean Rastrick was the only one to reply?
Let's see how he goes. I hope he has the ability to polish turds into gems.
5 Posted 03/04/2026 at 22:53:59
Getting him to come to Everton was widely considered a coup. He is universally respected. He's the guy who hired Rastrick, in close consultation with Moyes. That makes him OK with me.
And as for your comment "Rastrick was the only one to reply"... wrong-o, my man.
From The Athletic today:
Informal conversations were held with around 15 candidates, with the list then whittled down to six for interviews. Rastrick spent time with Moyes and Kinnear before being offered the job. “He (Moyes) is incredibly passionate about the academy, about young talent, about making sure that his team has representation from the local area,” Cox says. “And he’s as determined as he ever has been to make sure that we are competitive and we’re the best. “My office is right opposite his. He loves this club, (he) has just got an unwavering passion and energy. I don’t know that there’s anyone who works harder than him in the league. He genuinely is the first in and last to go home. His staff as well. “We’ve built up a nice relationship and there’s been lots of dialogue about what support he needs and what his vision is for his team. “I’m really excited about Dean’s appointment. He’s an expert in youth development, having worked across the Football League. “But the best reference point would be the work he did at Spurs over 13 years, where he not only worked with some exceptional players, like Harry Kane, but Spurs developed a reputation for developing staff as well, like (Ipswich Town manager) Kieran McKenna and (England coach) Justin Cochrane.”
Informal conversations were held with around 15 candidates, with the list then whittled down to six for interviews. Rastrick spent time with Moyes and Kinnear before being offered the job.
“He (Moyes) is incredibly passionate about the academy, about young talent, about making sure that his team has representation from the local area,” Cox says. “And he’s as determined as he ever has been to make sure that we are competitive and we’re the best.
“My office is right opposite his. He loves this club, (he) has just got an unwavering passion and energy. I don’t know that there’s anyone who works harder than him in the league. He genuinely is the first in and last to go home. His staff as well.
“We’ve built up a nice relationship and there’s been lots of dialogue about what support he needs and what his vision is for his team.
“I’m really excited about Dean’s appointment. He’s an expert in youth development, having worked across the Football League.
“But the best reference point would be the work he did at Spurs over 13 years, where he not only worked with some exceptional players, like Harry Kane, but Spurs developed a reputation for developing staff as well, like (Ipswich Town manager) Kieran McKenna and (England coach) Justin Cochrane.”
6 Posted 04/04/2026 at 10:20:01
Bring in professionals who want to develop and innovate and not just brag to mates in local pubs that they are Everton coaches.
We are 4th in the pecking order in the north west, that's his biggest challenge so he has to think outside of the box and not just copy the likes of Chelsea or City.
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1 Posted 02/04/2026 at 22:32:47
It will now fall to Restrick to hire Everton's new loans manager and a new head of academy recruiting. Both jobs were previously held by James Vaughan before he left nearly a year ago.
Interestingly, in Restrick's 13 years at Spurs one of the players he helped develop was currently-rumored Everton transfer target Troy Parrott.