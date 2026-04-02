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Everton pushing to keep Jack Grealish for next season
Everton are pushing to keep Jack Grealish at the club next season. The Manchester City loanee got ruled out for the second half of the season after undergoing foot surgery in January.
A stress fracture in his foot threatened to end his tenure at the club prematurely but according to popular Everton insider El Bobble, the Toffees have opened talks with Manchester City for Jack Grealish to continue with the club.
Paul Joyce of The Times reports that “Everton will look to strike another loan deal with Manchester City for Jack Grealish which would include an option to sign the winger permanently.
“There is a desire at Everton — and they believe on the side of the player — for Grealish to remain at the club next season, which would require a new deal to be struck with City.”
After two difficult seasons with City, Grealish experienced a career resurgence wearing the royal blue shirt. He scored two goals and registered six assists in 20 matches before his unfortunate injury.
He has one year remaining on his contract at Etihad understood to be worth in excess of £350,000 a week.
“Everton committed about £12million to cover the bulk of Grealish’s terms for this campaign and another loan agreement would allow City to make a significant saving,” The Times report added.
Grealish has continued his rehabilitation from the foot surgery under the supervision of Everton’s medical staff. The decision to continue his stay on Merseyside instead of returning to Manchester also reflects a desire from both the player and the club to continue their mutual association.
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Reader Comments (32)
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2 Posted 02/04/2026 at 18:04:03
Another loan or a deal in the region of £20M on £150k/week seems reasonable.
3 Posted 02/04/2026 at 18:54:07
I think Everton knows this but more importantly, I think Jack knows this.
It was clear that before he was injured, he was enjoying his football again and contributing. I think he would certainly want to stay with us. It's just a matter of making the numbers work for both parties.
Naturally, someone else could come approach Man City with a larger bid or wage packet but that's always a risk.
4 Posted 02/04/2026 at 21:10:25
With his injury he had been a costly acquisition despite his early contributions.
City will certainly want to unload so other clubs may enter the race and Jack is no spring chicken.
.
5 Posted 02/04/2026 at 22:12:47
He seems a nice enough lad who is not a bad player, but he's no Modric who is going to boss the game deep into his 30s.
So at soon to be 31, he shouldn't be a longterm option...especially at some of these figures bandied about.
Meanwhile, according to a table on here recently Ndaiye...our Real best player, is only on £45,000.
Give him a pay rise
Then go out and find a younger version of Grealish and use the other half of Grealish's alleged wages to fund a player under 25.
There's 350,000 reasons City want rid, if he's not value for money for a club where money doesn't matter, then why should we be picking up the tab?
One Year loan or do one...and I wouldn't cry too many tears if he picked the do one option.
Edit; just as the Stattos had a table for Dyches 19 games Vs Moyes's 1st 19.
At the end of this season let them put up a table of Team Performance WITH Grealish Vs WITHOUT...I'll bet there won't be much difference - Except a massive wage bill!
6 Posted 02/04/2026 at 22:19:42
7 Posted 02/04/2026 at 22:25:40
He has too many touches because there are no runs made off him, he's chewing it waiting for options imo
8 Posted 02/04/2026 at 22:46:25
9 Posted 02/04/2026 at 00:58:47
I think we saw enough potential with Ndiaye on the left to move on. The more responsibility given to Ndiaye the better at this point.
We do need two ball carriers though, so the pressure would be on the transfer team to find one. While Dewsbury-Hall is key, he isn't at that level in possession.
It isn't an easy one, but it is a good problem to be facing nowadays.
10 Posted 03/04/2026 at 03:48:33
It’s just a huge difference in quality and output.
If we can negotiate another season’s loan then we should definitely proceed. That would get him to the end of his contract with City, and see where we are end of next season.
11 Posted 03/04/2026 at 08:45:55
And I agree with the statement that Ndiaye is better off the left. But we need a squad of players. And Grealish adds to the squad.
If there are gaps elsewhere, then they need filling.
12 Posted 03/04/2026 at 08:50:50
That means he will also be a hook for impressionable youngsters.
Nowadays you can't ignore the positive impact that can have for "Brand" Everton.
13 Posted 03/04/2026 at 09:08:25
14 Posted 03/04/2026 at 09:37:27
If it means Ndiaye has to play on the right I'd say we can do without Grealish, as we have been doing since he got injured.
15 Posted 03/04/2026 at 09:48:55
16 Posted 03/04/2026 at 10:33:04
If Citeh except £20m and Jacks wages come down then thats it, otherwise a loan deal.
One things for sure, Jack wants to return, no other club will entice him away as he is settled, very important at his time of life, plus his family in the area.
Additionally the Manager will be pushing hard for this to be ticked off asap, he then knows where he stands with further recruitment.
17 Posted 03/04/2026 at 10:44:15
18 Posted 03/04/2026 at 10:55:01
I don’t agree with Paul at all. He’s out of contract next summer so it’ll never be loan with an ‘option’, it makes no sense to Man C because we could just reject the option and sign him for free next summer.
Realistically, a loan with obligation makes more sense, effectively signing him this summer but ‘deferring’ the fee till next summer.
Why would that work? It would allow us to keep his wage at £350k next season, then negotiate his wages down when his loan ends, helping us from utilising a lot of resource in this summers window.
I’m no expert though, lol.
19 Posted 03/04/2026 at 13:47:59
20 Posted 03/04/2026 at 13:54:49
21 Posted 03/04/2026 at 20:02:48
We got 5 assists and two goals from 22 games — nothing to get excited about there, just like many of his performances for us.
Sorry Hugh @12 -- no disrespect but Jack is nowhere near the class of George Best!
22 Posted 03/04/2026 at 21:15:36
Man City should just be glad to get Jack off the wage bill and terminate his contract obviously having to pay him a percentage of his outstanding wage.
Then it's up to Jack and his team to either get the best financial package they can, or, get the best for him football wise as he approaches the last few years of his career.
From what I see and read, I think the lad will put money second to happiness and playing -- hopefully with us!
23 Posted 03/04/2026 at 21:46:46
I think the right direction will be decided when we either take Grealish for another season or swerve him.
24 Posted 03/04/2026 at 23:11:44
Easily the best footballer at Everton closely followed by Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall and Branthwaite.
25 Posted 04/04/2026 at 02:01:41
Obviously Jake #18, 'cos if we loan with an obligation to buy we are not in a position to negotiate with the player at the end of the loan. That will have to be done at the time of signing the loan.
26 Posted 04/04/2026 at 07:58:31
Negotiate for the end of next season*
If we buy him this summer we either have to offer a package that competes with his current package, or he has to sacrifice the last year of his mega deal, (unless he agrees something with Man C).
Loan/obligation, although a contract will have to be agreed this summer, guaranteeing 1 last year at £350k would mean more flexibility
27 Posted 04/04/2026 at 09:19:44
His ability, experience in Europe and winning mentality of playing for City will help us as a club, the players around him and help us attract better players too. Imagine him with a top quality CF to feed and an overlapping full back to play off….
Get him signed on a loan again and free up transfer funds to sign the next Grealish or other roles in the team. Like we’ve got Dibling on the right who can play behind Ndiaye, we need another option on the left who can be his understudy and come through in the next couple of years. With (hopefully) European football we are going to need a much bigger squad depth.
Who would you rather have - McNeil or Grealish?
28 Posted 04/04/2026 at 12:29:42
I think Man City have one of the best goalscoring strikers in the world and still let Jack go —- maybe because he hadn't been much cop for them in the last 18 months or so.
29 Posted 05/04/2026 at 13:10:22
I was referring to the club as a whole - a few seasons ago - we would not have been in this position to consider a Jack Grealish as a loan or otherwise.
That's what I meant.
30 Posted 05/04/2026 at 15:32:14
What I'm saying, Barry, just my opinion of course, is I don't think Grealish is top class anymore.
By the way, how far are you going back? We got Lukaku on loan before we signed him.
31 Posted 05/04/2026 at 20:49:18
Lukaku was around 13 years ago; I am looking at the last 5 years or so.
Happy to be proven wrong mate, not looking for an argument. But, I think the fact that we are able/were able to get Grealish to come in, is progress as a club!
Lukaku was, at the time, only semi-established quality player - though I might be wrong. He'd had a productive spell at West Brom and was about 20 when he joined Everton, I think.
34 Posted 05/04/2026 at 21:24:05
I honestly think Jack Grealish was a very lucky man to get a loan deal at Everton -- was there any other English club interested in signing him?
Man City were also lucky that Everton took that £300,000 a week burden(?) off their hands. Did he give value for money while he was fit to play? -- never mind we only got 22 games out of him for that £12M outlay.
I think the majority of Everton fans would say we did. I didn't.
If we had got someone like Bernard Silva for that money, a man who gives 90+ minutes every game... now that would be real value for money. Grealish entertained now and again but he would have to do a lot more than he did for me to want him back again.
I bet you were very happy with Lukaku when we got him on loan and even more so when we signed him on a permanent deal.
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1 Posted 02/04/2026 at 18:02:30
Seeing how he is still with us, a move must be on the cards... whether that's permanent or another loan remains to be seen.