02/04/2026





Everton are pushing to keep Jack Grealish at the club next season. The Manchester City loanee got ruled out for the second half of the season after undergoing foot surgery in January.

A stress fracture in his foot threatened to end his tenure at the club prematurely but according to popular Everton insider El Bobble, the Toffees have opened talks with Manchester City for Jack Grealish to continue with the club.

Paul Joyce of The Times reports that “Everton will look to strike another loan deal with Manchester City for Jack Grealish which would include an option to sign the winger permanently.

“There is a desire at Everton — and they believe on the side of the player — for Grealish to remain at the club next season, which would require a new deal to be struck with City.”

After two difficult seasons with City, Grealish experienced a career resurgence wearing the royal blue shirt. He scored two goals and registered six assists in 20 matches before his unfortunate injury.

He has one year remaining on his contract at Etihad understood to be worth in excess of £350,000 a week.

“Everton committed about £12million to cover the bulk of Grealish’s terms for this campaign and another loan agreement would allow City to make a significant saving,” The Times report added.

Grealish has continued his rehabilitation from the foot surgery under the supervision of Everton’s medical staff. The decision to continue his stay on Merseyside instead of returning to Manchester also reflects a desire from both the player and the club to continue their mutual association.

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