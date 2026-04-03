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Nathan Patterson hoping for increased prominence heading into the World Cup
Nathan Patterson is hoping to earn more minutes in the final stretches of the campaign with Everton heading into the World Cup with Scotland this summer.
Patterson has played only 239 minutes of Premier League football this season despite the Toffees’ issues at right-back. A hernia issue kept Patterson out of contention between October and November and he was rewarded with minutes with Everton missing several players during the festive period.
The Scottish international impressed in the wins over Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa both away from home while also featuring against Leeds United and Sunderland.
However, he has been left on the bench ever since with David Moyes favouring both centre-back Jake O’Brien and midfielder James Garner ahead of Patterson at right-back.
He played in both of Scotland’s friendlies recently and despite the lack of minutes at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Patterson believes he’s assured of a place in Scotland’s World Cup squad.
“We just kind of speak and he [international manager, Steve Clarke] says I need to try and get as many games as I can and all that. But I can only do what I can do, train well, and when I get the opportunities, do well. And I’ve done that this season,” he told The Daily Record.
“I can only focus on myself. I can’t worry just now. I’ve got to go back to club level and hopefully I can play as many games as I possibly can. Of course, it’s nice to get back on the pitch again, get some minutes under my belt, and I felt really good.”
Patterson played 28 minutes in his side’s 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Speaking about making an appearance in front of familiar faces, Patterson added, “It was a nice experience. It was good to hear some of our fans here as well, It was nice to have a home feel.
“The boys were asking me during the week what it’s like, and everyone was really surprised and taken aback by how good the facilities were, and yeah, that’s what we get every week, so it’s nice for everyone else to see it.
“It was positive. It’s good to get on the pitch and get two more caps, reaching, I think it was 25, so I’m delighted with that. It was obviously nice to get on. You want to play as many minutes as you can, and I got the nod and I was delighted with how I done myself.”
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Reader Comments (25)
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2 Posted 03/04/2026 at 17:18:48
He won't get a minute though.
3 Posted 03/04/2026 at 17:22:18
My biggest problem with him is his concentration; he switches off at times when he plays, and is caught out defensively.
4 Posted 03/04/2026 at 17:35:35
5 Posted 03/04/2026 at 17:36:04
Alas, it hasn't turned out that way. A pity but it does seem time to move on. As Mike says, good going forward, but (as Christy also says) prone to being caught out defensively.
6 Posted 03/04/2026 at 17:39:48
He could say “I've asked Moyes how I can improve, I've put in extra shifts, I've been working one-on-one with Baines trying to improve X, Y, Z.”
Just sounds like at this point he's given up and is just happy to get a paycheck.
7 Posted 03/04/2026 at 17:46:20
I think he has had a bit of a raw deal. Always looking to attack … maybe that's why. It's not the Moyesy way, is it?
8 Posted 03/04/2026 at 19:44:05
Good luck, Nathan — hope you get what you hope for now and in the future.
9 Posted 03/04/2026 at 21:26:58
If he was, you could forgive his defensive frailty. He's never shown enough to say "Give him the starting spot." Not enough going forward and definitely doesn't make up for that defensively,
He's been unlucky with injuries, but he's never had a great game.
10 Posted 03/04/2026 at 21:45:44
I'd have him at right back over O'Brien and we need James Garner in the midfield.
12 Posted 03/04/2026 at 22:34:23
The epitome of courage the rugby lads
13 Posted 03/04/2026 at 01:56:09
During his one "lengthy" stretch of availability, Benitez and Lampard gave him plenty of chances. He's not good enough AND injury-prone (He's missed 14 games, so far this season).
Anyway, I can't imagine him voluntarily leaving this summer, unless his final year's wages are addressed.
14 Posted 04/04/2026 at 02:11:48
15 Posted 04/04/2026 at 05:04:19
I do have to say though, I'm not sure I've seen enough of Patterson to take a firm position.
16 Posted 04/04/2026 at 07:02:06
Alan J, I think you put it just perfectly. After five years and 66 appearances, that's Patterson in a nutshell.
And to move this club forward, we need a lot better than that.
17 Posted 04/04/2026 at 09:43:07
19 Posted 04/04/2026 at 14:24:14
2021-22 season. Never set foot on the pitch.
2022-23 season. 7 starts - missed 7 and came on a sub in the last 2 of these - 4 starts and subbed in the last 2 - missed 16 and came on as sub three times - 3 starts and then injured so missed the Doucoure Bournemouth game.
2023-24 season. 4 starts - missed 5 but came on as sub in 4 - 1 start - missed 6 but came on as sub in 3 - 4 starts and then subbed and did not start again that season and just 2 sub appearances.
2024-25 season. Didn't start again under Dyche and just 3 sub appearances and took Moyes 11 before he gave him 3 starts in the next 5 games although had been brought on as a sub 3 times and was subbed in each of those 3 starts.
2025-26 season. Missed first 18 and then 3 starts in next five and not in the last 8. and then subbed and did not start again that season and just 2 sub appearances. And of the 3 starts, subbed in 2. Also 3 sub appearances.
29 starts -- and subbed in 10 of them
Minutes on the pitch = 2858 = 31¾ full games in 4 seasons (he came in January 2022).
Goals = 0. Assists = 0? Defensive Lapses?
20 Posted 04/04/2026 at 14:50:45
The striker was on loan I think, funny enough he wasn't used much either but I understood why in his case.
21 Posted 04/04/2026 at 15:21:37
I don't think he's outshone O'Brien at all in any of his appearances this season (or any other). It's not that he's terrible, just that he's not particularly good.
Maybe he could turn it all around if he was given a run of games, without fear of being dropped, to prove himself but I doubt he will get that opportunity.
22 Posted 04/04/2026 at 16:24:30
To shorten your own question, have you ever seen him have a good run of games? Has he ever looked to you like even an impact player, let alone our right back of the future?
His last run of starts was a bit over two years ago. He lost his position through poor play and poor results, regained it, lost it again, was left on the bench, then got injured. Did he ever during that stretch excite you for anything longer than a minute or two?
Even now, as the only healthy right back in the squad, his manager still doesn't want him out there. Isn't it long past time to accept the fact that "not too bad" is the very height of what he can do? That his apex is adequacy? That a player who even when healthy couldn't beat out 62-year-old Ashley Young is simply not good enough?
23 Posted 04/04/2026 at 16:53:38
He was a sub in Scotland's last game at Euro 2020 (played 22 June 2021) and had made 3 starts for Scotland, two of which while still a teenager.
If he had progressed in the way I am sure all those involved in signing him had hoped, we could have solved the right-back position until 2035.
It just didn't work out.
24 Posted 04/04/2026 at 17:17:01
I asked you to paint the whole picture because you made the statement not so long ago that O'Brien was better on one leg than Nathan was on two. So I'll take your biased opinion on Patterson... and leave you with it.
25 Posted 05/04/2026 at 07:03:47
It's obvious Moyes doesn't fancy him so he'll be another squad player for next season then leave on a free.
And for someone who switches off so much, allegedly, we kept a few clean sheets in the games he's started. Off the top of my head:
Liverpool at home.
West Ham at home. 2022-23 season.
West Ham away.
Burnley away. 2023-24 season.
Villa away.
Forest away. This season.
I'm sure there's others, but I'm actually struggling to think of a game we've lost that was clearly down to him making a howler?
Like Young getting 2 yellows in the first bloody half at Anfield or Seamus booting it into his own next away at Bournemouth!
Good luck to him, I hope he makes the World Cup and fulfills some of that promise he showed early in his career.
26 Posted 05/04/2026 at 12:43:53
27 Posted 05/04/2026 at 12:59:08
I don't suppose you have to be wonderful to get picked for Scotland but they must rate him ok.
I have not watched him and thought he was a bad player. He has had his fair share and more of injuries which has not helped but I think he was worth more playing time.
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1 Posted 03/04/2026 at 16:57:20
If we were stuck in mid-table with nothing to play for, he might have been able to count on lots of late-season minutes, both to shape him up for the World Cup and to look shiny in the shop window for summer sale.
But we've been too good, and it would appear that our last 7 games will be crucial to get us into Europe, which means Moyes will want to roll out his best 11 for every game. And that ain't Patterson. So I'm guessing his time has already expired.
Nice kid with some talent going forward. Wishing him the best for the WC and his new club next season.