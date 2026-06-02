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Can Everton keep fan favourite Iliman Ndiaye after star rejects multiple contract offers?
In a worrying development for Everton fans of the twinkle-toed dribbler the future of Iliman Ndiaye hangs in the balance, with The Athletic revealing that the dynamic attacker has turned down multiple lucrative contract extensions from the club.
Talks between Everton and Ndiaye’s representatives have been ongoing since the turn of the year. The Blues were keen to reward the 26-year-old’s stellar form by making him one of the highest earners at Bramley-Moore Dock. However, negotiations have hit a major roadblock.
While Ndiaye still has 3 years remaining on his current deal and is reportedly not actively forcing a move, the sticking point is a crucial exit clause. Ndiaye’s camp is demanding a release clause that could be triggered as early as this summer, before they commit to any extension.
Everton, meanwhile, are desperate to protect the valuation of their crown jewel. The board wants to ensure that the club dictates the timing, terms, and price of any potential future transfer, reportedly putting a substantial £68M price tag on him to ward off predatory Premier League rivals like Manchester United.
An Elite Asset Suffering Under Moyes's Pragmatism
For Evertonians, this news will trigger immediate alarm bells, even if Ndiaye isn't aggressively pushing for the exit door just yet. Since his arrival, he has established himself as the team's undisputed "elite" talent — the one player capable of injecting genuine magic, vision, and flair into the side that actually gets supporters up out of their seats.
However, his reluctance to sign without an escape clause speaks volumes about the current crossroads at the club. Fans are already intensely questioning David Moyes's tactical approach that resulted in an abysmal finish to the season. The pragmatic, rigid system deployed by Moyes has left many wondering if a player of Ndiaye's supreme technical calibre and attack-minded verve will inevitably grow stifled by having to perform plenty of defensive duties.
With the World Cup kicking off later this month, Everton face a perilous situation. If Ndiaye shines as a creative attacking force on the global stage for Senegal, the queue of elite suitors will grow, and the club’s leverage will start to erode if he refuses to blink on the release clause.
The Everton board obviously wants to protect their asset, but to keep a player of this calibre happy, the lack of ambition on the pitch shown by Moyes last season and the abject failure to qualify for Europe from a position of strength will likely have directly impacted the player’s own lofty aspirations.
Editor's Note: Since this story broke yesterday, I've moved some of the related comments to this thread from The Rumour Mill.
Quotes sourced from The Athletic [£]
Reader Comments (18)
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2 Posted 02/06/2026 at 17:01:39
What was that, Mark!!
3 Posted 02/06/2026 at 17:19:58
If's he's being chased by teams like PSG, it's not to start games on a regular basis.
4 Posted 02/06/2026 at 17:27:50
5 Posted 02/06/2026 at 17:37:04
He's not good enough for them.
6 Posted 02/06/2026 at 19:43:16
Summerville & George, and you'd still have money left over.
7 Posted 02/06/2026 at 19:52:08
8 Posted 02/06/2026 at 20:24:27
9 Posted 02/06/2026 at 20:27:33
Obviously knew he is on his way out.
10 Posted 02/06/2026 at 20:38:19
11 Posted 02/06/2026 at 20:40:23
But they could be pandering to a Man Utd audience wanting transfer links.
12 Posted 02/06/2026 at 20:47:16
13 Posted 02/06/2026 at 21:00:50
It is his next big contract as he hits his prime.
14 Posted 03/06/2026 at 11:20:52
Yes he needs better players to link up with, so get them here, don't sell him off to join them elsewhere.
If this club has a squad build strategy then this window has to reflect that.
Minimum need;
2 x full backs with Pace
1 x proven striker
1 x wide mid
Replace Gueye if he's gone
Keep Tyrique
15 Posted 03/06/2026 at 11:39:10
Examples; Rooney, Lukaku, Stones, Fellaini, Onana, Gordon, Digne, Richarlison, Lescott.
How highly you rate any of them is not the point, the point is we always sell our best assets, because A) we need the money, or B) the player has ambition.
It will continue with players like Ndiaye because he's better than us. Yes he struggled post-AFCON, but he was having to do too much. You could buy Mbappe and Kvaratskhelia and they'd struggle across a season in our team because they're surrounded by average players.
The best players are the best players, because they're at the top clubs with all the other top players. You're as good as the players you play with over a season - you might stand out here & there, but overall your best years are when you play with other top players.
16 Posted 03/06/2026 at 11:47:40
17 Posted 03/06/2026 at 11:58:43
18 Posted 03/06/2026 at 12:06:12
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1 Posted 02/06/2026 at 14:41:59
The fee is in the region of £60M.