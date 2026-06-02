Michael Kenrick 03/06/2026 18comments  |  Jump to last

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

In a worrying development for Everton fans of the twinkle-toed dribbler  the future of Iliman Ndiaye hangs in the balance, with The Athletic revealing that the dynamic attacker has turned down multiple lucrative contract extensions from the club.

Talks between Everton and Ndiaye’s representatives have been ongoing since the turn of the year. The Blues were keen to reward the 26-year-old’s stellar form by making him one of the highest earners at Bramley-Moore Dock. However, negotiations have hit a major roadblock.

While Ndiaye still has 3 years remaining on his current deal and is reportedly not actively forcing a move, the sticking point is a crucial exit clause. Ndiaye’s camp is demanding a release clause that could be triggered as early as this summer, before they commit to any extension.

Everton, meanwhile, are desperate to protect the valuation of their crown jewel. The board wants to ensure that the club dictates the timing, terms, and price of any potential future transfer, reportedly putting a substantial £68M price tag on him to ward off predatory Premier League rivals like Manchester United.

An Elite Asset Suffering Under Moyes's Pragmatism

For Evertonians, this news will trigger immediate alarm bells, even if Ndiaye isn't aggressively pushing for the exit door just yet. Since his arrival, he has established himself as the team's undisputed "elite" talent — the one player capable of injecting genuine magic, vision, and flair into the side that actually gets supporters up out of their seats.

However, his reluctance to sign without an escape clause speaks volumes about the current crossroads at the club. Fans are already intensely questioning David Moyes's tactical approach that resulted in an abysmal finish to the season. The pragmatic, rigid system deployed by Moyes has left many wondering if a player of Ndiaye's supreme technical calibre and attack-minded verve will inevitably grow stifled by having to perform plenty of defensive duties.

With the World Cup kicking off later this month, Everton face a perilous situation. If Ndiaye shines as a creative attacking force on the global stage for Senegal, the queue of elite suitors will grow, and the club’s leverage will start to erode if he refuses to blink on the release clause. 

The Everton board obviously wants to protect their asset, but to keep a player of this calibre happy, the lack of ambition on the pitch shown by Moyes last season and the abject failure to qualify for Europe from a position of strength will likely have directly impacted the player’s own lofty aspirations.

Editor's Note: Since this story broke yesterday, I've moved some of the related comments to this thread from The Rumour Mill. 

Quotes sourced from The Athletic [£]

Reader Comments (18)

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Brian Harrison
1 Posted 02/06/2026 at 14:41:59
Heard from a very reliable source that Ndiaye is off this window; 5 clubs after him, including PSG.

The fee is in the region of £60M.
Tony Abrahams
2 Posted 02/06/2026 at 17:01:39
We paid nearly £40M for Dibling, so we surely won't be letting our best footballer leave for £60M, especially if he has got five clubs after him (Dibling only had one), including the double Champions League winners, PSG.

What was that, Mark!!
Andrew Ellams
3 Posted 02/06/2026 at 17:19:58
I'd be surprised if we got more than £60M for Ndiaye. He's got the flicks and tricks but his final delivery and finishing needs work sometimes.

If's he's being chased by teams like PSG, it's not to start games on a regular basis.
Jay Harris
4 Posted 02/06/2026 at 17:27:50
The way Ndiaye played for Senegal the other day, we would be lucky to get £6M.
Ryan Holroyd
5 Posted 02/06/2026 at 17:37:04
PSG won't be after Ndiaye.

He's not good enough for them.
Ian Bennett
6 Posted 02/06/2026 at 19:43:16
Ndiaye is £70M minimum. If he won't sign a new deal, see you later.

Summerville & George, and you'd still have money left over.
John Collins
7 Posted 02/06/2026 at 19:52:08
Ndiyae will be hoping to sign for a manager who allows him to concentrate on the attacking skill he has, not one who plays him as a track-back wide-man.
Ian Bennett
8 Posted 02/06/2026 at 20:24:27
Or, he will be going to play Champions League football and have a 350%+ payrise.
Tony Hughes
9 Posted 02/06/2026 at 20:27:33
On his day, Ndiaye can be unplayable but, for the last 3 months, he was more fart than shit.

Obviously knew he is on his way out.
Christy Ring
10 Posted 02/06/2026 at 20:38:19
With 3 years left on his contract and Ndiaye one of the lowest earners, either a big rise or he wants out?
Ian Bennett
11 Posted 02/06/2026 at 20:40:23
Supposedly turned down multiple contracts, Christy, per The Athletic.

But they could be pandering to a Man Utd audience wanting transfer links.
Christy Ring
12 Posted 02/06/2026 at 20:47:16
I saw that, Ian, he wants a get-out clause, supposedly?
Ian Bennett
13 Posted 02/06/2026 at 21:00:50
He's 26.

It is his next big contract as he hits his prime.
Andrew Merrick
14 Posted 03/06/2026 at 11:20:52
Still a keep for me.
Yes he needs better players to link up with, so get them here, don't sell him off to join them elsewhere.
If this club has a squad build strategy then this window has to reflect that.

Minimum need;
2 x full backs with Pace
1 x proven striker
1 x wide mid
Replace Gueye if he's gone
Keep Tyrique
James Marshall
15 Posted 03/06/2026 at 11:39:10
He will leave, whether it's this summer of perhaps next, but he will leave. We're a stepping stone club, nothing more. We've sold all our better players over the last 30 years because we only ever have one or two in the squad at any given time.

Examples; Rooney, Lukaku, Stones, Fellaini, Onana, Gordon, Digne, Richarlison, Lescott.

How highly you rate any of them is not the point, the point is we always sell our best assets, because A) we need the money, or B) the player has ambition.

It will continue with players like Ndiaye because he's better than us. Yes he struggled post-AFCON, but he was having to do too much. You could buy Mbappe and Kvaratskhelia and they'd struggle across a season in our team because they're surrounded by average players.

The best players are the best players, because they're at the top clubs with all the other top players. You're as good as the players you play with over a season - you might stand out here & there, but overall your best years are when you play with other top players.
Paul Hewitt
16 Posted 03/06/2026 at 11:47:40
Bye then.
Mike Hayes
17 Posted 03/06/2026 at 11:58:43
Agent apparently wants a £40m release clause in any contract but Everton says that’s too low.
Andrew Ellams
18 Posted 03/06/2026 at 12:06:12
The problem Everton have is that if his form from the second half of this season extends into next his value goes down.

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