06/04/2026



(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

​With seven games of the season to go, Everton are in the hunt for Europe. The international break arguably came at the wrong time, with a season-best performance against Chelsea ensuring continental competition is within reach.

​David Moyes and his side are at Brentford on 11 April, a fixture that will bring an end to a 3-week wait for the Toffees to return to action. It’s a game of huge importance. Level on points, both sides have ambitions of reaching Europe and, perhaps, even gatecrashing the Champions League places.

​Few are getting carried away, and the competitiveness of the Premier League this season means things are tight. Between Liverpool in 5th and Bournemouth in 13th, there are only 7 points. Every result matters across the run-in.

​As we return from the international break and enter the run-in, how do the club’s fixtures compare to those around them?

​Liverpool - 5th (49 points)

​Remaining fixtures: Fulham (H), Everton (A), Crystal Palace (H), Manchester Utd (A), Chelsea (H), Aston Villa (A), Brentford (H).

​Average position of remaining opponents: 7.2

​Fresh from a humiliation at Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, Liverpool appear a club in crisis. Arne Slot’s side were thrashed 4-0 at the Etihad at the weekend and have failed to win in three Premier League games. Their run-in offers little respite. Liverpool face only one opponent currently in the Premier League’s bottom half, and none of the bottom six.​

Chelsea - 6th (48 points)

​Remaining fixtures: Manchester City (H), Manchester Utd (H), Brighton (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Liverpool (A), Tottenham Hotspur (H), Sunderland (A).

​Average position of remaining opponents: 9.1

​Liam Rosenior’s side have failed to convince under his management, and a 3-0 defeat at Hill Dickinson Stadium tightened up the Champions League chase. Chelsea stopped the rot of four consecutive losses by beating Port Vale 7-0 in the FA Cup, but tougher tests await than the League One strugglers. The Manchester clubs are up next, alongside tricky trips to Anfield and the Stadium of Light. With Nottingham Forest and Spurs, both scrapping for survival, also across the run-in, Chelsea’s fixtures look far from straightforward.​

Brentford - 7th (46 points)

​Remaining fixtures: Everton (H), Fulham (H), Manchester Utd (A), West Ham Utd (H), Manchester City (A), Crystal Palace (H), Liverpool (A)

​Average position of remaining opponents: 8.4​

Brentford’s bid for European football looks likely to hinge on home results. The Bees have overcome their status as pre-season picks for relegation worries to challenge at the top end of the table.

Keith Andrews’s team has a tough run on the road with their remaining away games all at Top 5 sides. Their form at The Gtech, where they’ve lost just three times all season, will be decisive.​

Everton - 8th (46 points)​

Remaining fixtures: Brentford (A), Liverpool (H), West Ham Utd (A), Manchester City (H), Crystal Palace (A), Sunderland (H), Tottenham Hotspur (A)

​Average position of remaining opponents: 10.5

​Everton trail Brentford on goal difference ahead of a huge clash in West London this weekend. On paper, Everton have a better run-in than any of the teams immediately above the Blues in the table. Four of the final seven games are against teams in the Premier League’s bottom half, while form also appears to be with David Moyes’s men. Across the last five league games, Everton have taken more points (9) than Liverpool (7), Chelsea (4), or Brentford (6).​

Fulham - 9th (44 points)

​Remaining fixtures: Liverpool (A), Brentford (A), Aston Villa (H), Arsenal (A), Bournemouth (H), Wolves (A), Newcastle Utd (H)

​Average position of remaining opponents: 8.8

​Fulham face a defining period in their challenge for Europe. Each of the club’s next four games are against sides above them in the table, and trips to Liverpool and Brentford kickstart their return from the break. The West Londoners remain inconsistent, though only Arsenal and Brighton have more Premier League points across their last five league games.​

Brighton - 10th (43 points)

​Remaining fixtures: Burnley (A), Tottenham Hotspur (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle Utd (A), Wolves (H), Leeds Utd (A), Manchester Utd (H)

​Average position of remaining opponents: 13.1

​Perhaps the side to watch for a late surge up the table, with form and fixtures in Brighton’s favour. The Seagulls have won four of their last five, taking the scalps of European rivals Brentford, Sunderland, and Liverpool in the process. Their only blemish on that run was an unfortunate narrow defeat to leaders Arsenal. Brighton boast the best run-in fixtures in terms of average position in the table and face four of the Bottom 6.

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Sunderland - 11th (42 points)

​Remaining fixtures: Tottenham Hotspur (H), Aston Villa (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Wolves (A), Manchester Utd (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H)

​Average position of remaining opponents: 10.5

​Sunderland’s season can be classified as a job well done, regardless of their form from here. The Black Cats will avoid the instant return to the Championship that has hit all six promoted clubs over the last two campaigns. Regis Le Bris will hope his team can continue pushing. Sunderland have not sustained a genuine challenge for Europe since Peter Reid’s reign in the early noughties. A good set of fixtures and limited internal pressure can benefit their chances.​

Newcastle - 12th (42 points)

​Remaining fixtures: Crystal Palace (A), Bournemouth (H), Arsenal (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), West Ham Utd (H), Fulham (A)

​Average position of remaining opponents: 11.5

​It’s been a season of regression for Newcastle after last season’s drought-ending trophy success and Champions League qualification. Eddie Howe’s side has struggled to deal with the departure of Alexander Isak and the double commitment of European competition. The Magpies have lost six of their last nine in the Premier League, though they have beaten Chelsea and Manchester United during that period. Unpredictable.​

Bournemouth - 13th (42 points)

​Remaining fixtures: Arsenal (A), Newcastle Utd (A), Leeds Utd (H), Crystal Palace (H), Fulham (A), Manchester City (H), Nottingham Forest (A).

Average position of remaining opponents: 9.8

​Andoni Iraola deserves credit for ensuring Bournemouth remain competitive despite having his squad torn apart last summer. Four of last season’s back five all moved on, before leading scorer Antoine Semenyo switched to Manchester City in January. Despite that, the Cherries remain just seven points from the top five, a position that will secure Champions League football.



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