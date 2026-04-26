26/04/2026



(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Another game, another last-gasp defeat, and it may well be that this loss proves to be the end of Everton’s European hopes. This time it was West Ham who got the better of David Moyes’ men.

There’s still four games to go, and still only three points separate Everton in 11th to Brighton in 6th, but the signs are not good — it would take an almighty turnaround now for the Toffees to finish in the Top 7, and even 8th place, which may be enough for Europa Conference League qualification, looks a stretch now.

Here’s three things we learned from the loss at London Stadium:

EVERTON’S SET-PIECE DEFENDING IS AN ISSUE

After a sticky patch earlier in the season in this regard, it seemed as though Everton had figured this out, especially with the return of Jarrad Branthwaite.

Yet, in Branthwaite’s absence on Saturday, and without Beto, who usually occupies the near-post, Everton’s vulnerability from corners was once again exposed.

Last week, Virgil van Dijk had the free header from 6 yards out. This time, it was Tomas Soucek.

It feels like we’ve seen the same goal happen time and time again this season — two against Tottenham in October, one against Newcastle United a month later, and Nathan Collins’s goal for Brentford in early January all spring to mind.

Jordan Pickford is a brilliant goalkeeper but tends to stay on his line, and clearly this is a tactic too, so that means the defenders in front of him have to be fully switched on. Once more, they weren’t, and it proved costly.

A big area of improvement for next season.

JAMES GARNER LOOKS LEGGY

It has been a brilliant season for James Garner, who would be well worthy of a call-up for England’s World Cup squad.

But while I hope he makes it, there’s probably a case to say a good rest over the summer would do him good.

In the last two matches, Garner has looked increasingly leggy. He had an excellent second half against Liverpool but was given the run-around in the first, and on Saturday, he was far from the levels he has displayed all season long.

That is perfectly understandable, he has played the third-most minutes of any outfielder in the Premier League this season, and in such a demanding position — or in his case, positions — that’s bound to take its toll.

There’s no need for Garner to be dropped, or anything like that, but it’s time for Moyes to get more energy into the side in other areas to support him.

Garner now needs to rest up this coming week, and then put his all into the run-in. If he is not at his best, it’s evident how much Everton struggle to contain teams.

KIERNAN DEWSBURY-HALL DELIVERS

Finishing on a positive note, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is by far and away Everton’s signing of the season, and it’s a straight shootout between the midfielder and Garner for the Player of the Season award.

He was not at his best against Brentford, yet popped up with that late equaliser. He was not at his best against Liverpool, but delivered the assist for Beto to drag Everton level.

He was sharper against West Ham, and led some excellent breaks in the first half, and his performance was rewarded with what should have been, at the very least, an equaliser when he lashed home on the volley in the 88th minute.

For Everton’s defence to then go and switch off just 4 minutes later is ludicrous, but should not take away from what Dewsbury-Hall continues to give the Toffees, and that is output. Eight goals, four assists — three more league goal involvements than any other player in the squad.

If Everton do miss out on Europe, it will certainly not be for the want of trying, and in Dewsbury-Hall’s case, it will not be for the want of doing his part, either.

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