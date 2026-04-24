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Beto blow — Moyes confirms forward to miss West Ham clash
David Moyes has confirmed that Beto will miss Everton’s trip to West Ham with concussion.
The forward was substituted during last weekend’s derby defeat after a clash of heads with Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate. Swelling rapidly appeared around Beto’s eye, with the 28-year-old appearing to suggest he was having issues with his vision.
The in-form forward’s absence is a big blow to the Blues, with Beto having scored four times in his last three Premier League appearances.
Thierno Barry looks likely to come into the side at the London Stadium, though Iliman Ndiaye or Tyrique George could offer makeshift options at centre-forward.
Moyes ruled out the prospect of Braiden Graham featuring for the first team tomorrow. The 18-year-old has scored 12 goals in the Premier League 2 this season, with only two players managing more. However, the Scot said the teenager has ‘a little bit to go’ before reaching the first team.
Beto aside, the Toffees will be missing Jarrad Branthwaite and Jack Grealish at West Ham. Branthwaite sustained a season-ending hamstring issue against Liverpool, while Grealish’s campaign was prematurely ended by a foot issue.
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Reader Comments (5)
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2 Posted 24/04/2026 at 15:07:32
I hope he tries someone/something else.
3 Posted 24/04/2026 at 15:22:44
George doesn't deserve it after that lackluster effort in the derby. If we are still thinking of buying him, then yeah, put him out there.
I think Ndiaye could add some value to his stock if he plays striker and makes things happen. Maybe occasionally send Keano up to fuck with them.
4 Posted 24/04/2026 at 15:26:50
Are we fighting for a European spot?
5 Posted 24/04/2026 at 15:28:39
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1 Posted 24/04/2026 at 14:45:12
Will he trust him to deliver, something Barry has mostly failed to do since Newcastle 2 months ago. Only 1 goal in the last 10 games.
And yet Braiden Graham has been considered and smacked down back in his place by the wily old dog. Just makes me sick why he refuses to bring players through.