24/04/2026





David Moyes has confirmed that Beto will miss Everton’s trip to West Ham with concussion.

The forward was substituted during last weekend’s derby defeat after a clash of heads with Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate. Swelling rapidly appeared around Beto’s eye, with the 28-year-old appearing to suggest he was having issues with his vision.

The in-form forward’s absence is a big blow to the Blues, with Beto having scored four times in his last three Premier League appearances.

Thierno Barry looks likely to come into the side at the London Stadium, though Iliman Ndiaye or Tyrique George could offer makeshift options at centre-forward.

Moyes ruled out the prospect of Braiden Graham featuring for the first team tomorrow. The 18-year-old has scored 12 goals in the Premier League 2 this season, with only two players managing more. However, the Scot said the teenager has ‘a little bit to go’ before reaching the first team.

Beto aside, the Toffees will be missing Jarrad Branthwaite and Jack Grealish at West Ham. Branthwaite sustained a season-ending hamstring issue against Liverpool, while Grealish’s campaign was prematurely ended by a foot issue.

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