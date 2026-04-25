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West Ham United vs Everton: Player Ratings
West Ham United 2 - 1 Everton
Another desperate loss in the quest for Europe. Just what is Moyes playing at?
Jordan Pickford - 5
West Ham had three shots on goal, so Pickford saved one by making himself big
Jake O'Brien - 6
Solid defending and did well a couple of times getting forward.
James Tarkowski - 6
Tried to lead as captain but was behind Soucek for his header from their corner.
Michael Keane - 6
Played his role but did not seem to influence the game much.
Vitalii Mykolenko - 6
Put his heart and soul into it but he's really just not good enough
Idrissa Gana Gueye - 7
His interventions are just brilliant -- and he didn't do any of his daft shots
James Garner - 5
Garner made a few mistakes and his set-piece deliveries were just not good enough
Dwight McNeil - 5
Didn't really get forward enough and was not smart enough to beat their defence.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 7
Took his goal really well (really? -- He couldn't miss, surely!) and tried hard all game to get them on the front foot.
Iliman Ndiaye - 6
A classic exhibition where he flatters to deceive and achieves precisely nothing in terms of end product, but everybody loves his jinking runs.
Thierno Barry - 5
He put in a bit more effort this week and stayed on for the full 90+. Bicycle kick was a joke but his header was good; unlucky Soucek's head was in the way. But he was jumping in front of Soucek for their goal, and just did not get high enough.
Substitutes:
Tim Iroegbunam - 6
Very involved up and down the field after he came on, but should not be allowed to shoot at goal.
Tyrique George - 5
Given 20 minutes plus stoppage time to make an impact. Had his usual lashes at goal, wide of the target.
Charly Alcaraz - 7
Late sub, he was heavily involved after he came on, and instrumental in the move that led to Everton's goal. Should have been on a lot earlier.
David Moyes - 0
To lose a winnable game like this in the manner that we did, where he should have known everything about the opposition, is unthinkable. Still not using all his subs; still not playing a third of his squad.
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Reader Comments (4)
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2 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:29:34
And Dewsbury-Hall "coundn't have missed" -- have you seen the rest of the team's shooting?
3 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:33:22
All I saw was shite.
4 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:39:02
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1 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:27:30
Sick to death of the shite we have to witness at times.
Best player: Dewsbury-Hall, another goal and another impressive display.