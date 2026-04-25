25/04/2026

West Ham United 2 - 1 Everton





Another desperate loss in the quest for Europe. Just what is Moyes playing at?

Jordan Pickford - 5

West Ham had three shots on goal, so Pickford saved one by making himself big

Jake O'Brien - 6

Solid defending and did well a couple of times getting forward.

James Tarkowski - 6

Tried to lead as captain but was behind Soucek for his header from their corner.

Michael Keane - 6

Played his role but did not seem to influence the game much.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 6

Put his heart and soul into it but he's really just not good enough

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 7

His interventions are just brilliant -- and he didn't do any of his daft shots

James Garner - 5

Garner made a few mistakes and his set-piece deliveries were just not good enough

Dwight McNeil - 5

Didn't really get forward enough and was not smart enough to beat their defence.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 7

Took his goal really well (really? -- He couldn't miss, surely!) and tried hard all game to get them on the front foot.

Iliman Ndiaye - 6

A classic exhibition where he flatters to deceive and achieves precisely nothing in terms of end product, but everybody loves his jinking runs.

Thierno Barry - 5

He put in a bit more effort this week and stayed on for the full 90+. Bicycle kick was a joke but his header was good; unlucky Soucek's head was in the way. But he was jumping in front of Soucek for their goal, and just did not get high enough.

Substitutes:

Tim Iroegbunam - 6

Very involved up and down the field after he came on, but should not be allowed to shoot at goal.

Tyrique George - 5

Given 20 minutes plus stoppage time to make an impact. Had his usual lashes at goal, wide of the target.

Charly Alcaraz - 7

Late sub, he was heavily involved after he came on, and instrumental in the move that led to Everton's goal. Should have been on a lot earlier.

David Moyes - 0

To lose a winnable game like this in the manner that we did, where he should have known everything about the opposition, is unthinkable. Still not using all his subs; still not playing a third of his squad.

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