Michael Kenrick 25/04/2026 70comments  |  Jump to last
West Ham United 2 - 1 Everton

Everton head to the capital this Saturday to face West Ham United, looking to banish the ghosts of a painful derby defeat and keep their European aspirations alive in David Moyes’s return to his former stomping ground.

But Everton let West Ham take the initiative by conceding from yet another corner before fighting back well to equalise near the end. However, the winning goal was again conceded well into added time and the defending was Keystone Cops stuff. 

Jarrad Branthwaite is out for the remainder of the season. Michael Keane steps back in alongside James Tarkowski, with Jake O'Brien retained at right-back.

Up front, Beto is ruled out after suffering a concussion that caused him to be withdrawn from last weekend's match against Liverpool. Barry replaces him in the giant centre-forward role. Moyes makes no other changes, leaving the bench full of young, enthusiastic, but largely unused potential talent... and Seamus Coleman. 

Another glorious afternoon of Spring Sunshine and a 3 pm Saturday afternoon kickoff – what more could you ask for? A win, that’s what. As David Moyes returns to West Ham for his 750th Premier League game as a manager, let’s hope he has something to make it big... or if he goes all soft on his former club and the jeopardy they find themselves in near the relegation zone?

First Half

The Hammers kicked off and probed forward into the massed latte and charcoal-kitted Everton side. Mykolenko looked to release Barry down the left and he looked a bit more lively than last week. 

Everton built down the right and McNeil had a moment before he was closed down. Everton continued to work the ball back and around, Pickford's low punt far too strong for anyone but Hermansen. Another long ball almost fell for Ndiaye, bouncing behind off his thigh.

Walker-Peters was in sharply on Mykolenko, giving him a long throw chance, headed on well by Barry that no one seemed to expect. Another forward ball from Mykolenko went straight through to Hermansen.

The first Hammers attack saw Bowen looking very dangerous but Mykolenko blocked him. Next, Summerville beat Gueye but Garner was across to brilliantly clip the ball off his toes... but somehow that was a foul? Tarkppwski was livid. Soucek headed well over from the free-kick. 

Keane was sandbagged by two but KDH broke forward with the ball and McNeil clipped a cross to Barry at the far post but he tried some acrobatic move that failed to connect. Pablo was fouled by Tarkowski; a good ball forward had to be headed behind by O'Brien. The corner was half cleared but Fernandes saw a chance to shoot and a vital deflection took it high over the bar.

A great break by Dewsbury-Hall saw him play what looked like a perfect pass to Barry who just stepped off it and let Hermanasen gather... why didn't he lunge for the ball? 

West Ham got forward again, a great ball in behind the Everton defence but the pull back was initially stopped. But they had second and third bites at the cherry, the ball falling for Bowen who again needed to be blocked well at source as he set to shoot.

Summerville was fouled by McNeil, although again, he may have actually got the ball. Thankfully, the free-kick was wasted by Fernandes. 

West Ham had had a good spell but Everton got forward and won their first corner off Mavropanos. Garner with a great delivery to the far post, but it was  Mavropanos headed well clear, and they were up the field quickly. 

Ndiaye had a nicely little cameo to get the ball out to McNeil but his cross in was cleared and O'Brien then fouled. The ball in saw a good bout of head tennis before Hermansen cleared. 

It was highly contested in midfield, good play from Dewsbury-Hall, then Mavropanos intercepting his pass to Ndiaye. But it was now pretty even and fairly open, both sides looking for an opening, 

Gueye looked to have fouled Walker-Peters but the play was allowed to go on, and Ndiaye looked to release Barry again but he was no match for Disasi, boy against man.

Everton tried to keep it tight, but a hospital pass to Dewsbury-Hall saw Keane handle the rebound. Diouf got behind the line well, but then overplayed it behind. A bizarre clash with Diouf almost kneeling to try and dispossess O'Brien. The long throw almost fell nicely... but not quite.

Barry then saw a chance but didn't quite connect properly with his low shot... but at least it was a shot. Ndiaye worked hard after a great recovery by Mykolenko and tried to exchange passes with McNeil but could not fashion a shot in the crowded area. 

Summerville was blocked by O'Brien for the first yellow card of the game. Diouf's free-kick was booted in straight to Pickford. But The Hammers had a couple more efforts to get balls in, not making much of them in the end. 

Everton worked it around well down the right until O'Brien overhit his cross. Everton then had to defend, Ndiaye and Gana teaming up well to deny Walker-Peters. 

A great move from back to front ripped through Everton but Bowen shot across the face of goal.  West Ham looked to finish on a high, but the whistle went with them still working their attack. A pretty even half with each side looking to create, but largely failing to do so. 

Second Half

Dewsbury-Hall's up-and-under bounced out of play. It was scrappy before Diouf pushed over McNeil, no foul, so Tarkowski body-checked Sommerville: yellow card. West Ham got upfield, Mavropanos with a short long throw. 

Summerville did brilliantly to get through and cross for Castellanos at the far post but Pickford came out all arms and legs, catching him after deflecting the ball behind for a corner. VAR checked: no penalty. But Soucek was positioned perfectly for an unstoppable header from Bowen's brilliant corner to the near post. 

Barry was again easily defeated by Disasi as Everton tried to up the ante. Everton needed to respond, but went for the slow backwards, forwards,  and sideways until Garner got to the byeline only to pass the ball softly to Hermansen, while Moyes dithered and dallied, with Irvine and Baines wondering what to do. 

Bowen dribbled in and went down but wasn't fouled. Bowen then stalled an Evertob attack down the left. Ndiaye won a corner. Garner's low corner didn't get past Bowen at the near post as Moyes acted, 

Garner was booked for his body check on Sommerville, who stayed down after falling awkwardly... but strangely not required ot go off after treatment?  Moyes finally ,made changes 12 minutes after going behind, leaving Barry on the field.

A cross into the Everton penalty area and Disasi went down after feeling Garner's hands on his back, no penalty. But Everton were still slow in the build-up. Ndiaye drew a foul off Sommerville.  Garner's delivery not great, Iroegbunam's effort woeful.    

Barry finally pressured Disasi and forced a corner. Dewsbury-Hall, delivery wwas cleared to Gana who played through a lovely ball to Iroegbunam but he neither shot properly nor crossed it as it bobbled in and was easily cleared. 

Ndiaye was challenging Diouf, winning another corner that was worked around very well, Barry's header coming off Soucek's head on the line and up, onto the crossbar!

Everton had successfully ramped up the pressure on the West Ham goal, Nuno using subs to break the tempo. George got called for a very marginal offside by the linesman. Somerville got forward and almost set up Wilson before Everton resumed the slow build-up. 

A clear handball by Fernades behind Barry in the West Ham area. No Penalty!?! Grappling motion??? What? Should at least have been a corner but the referee gave the Hammers a goal-kick. 

Sommerville tried to dribble in again, but Iroegbunam did very well to come away with the ball. Everton went upfield again, and this time, the ball worked around until it was set up beautifully by a lovely cushioned header from Tarkowski for Dewsbury-Hall to hammer it into the net. 

Everton kept working it forward and it looked like a good attack until the deep cross was overhit, That meant it was an opportunity for West Ham to attack and what a mess as the Everton defence were in as a ball chipped to the back post was nodded down by Diouf for Wilson to score easily from close range. 

Tyrique George did his best to create space and curl it into the top corner but the ball flew past the angle. Everton did their best to work it forward but West Ham kept trying to break, Alcaraz booked for a foul on Sommerville.

Everton pressed forward again but the cross in was laimed by Hermansen and the referee finally blew the whistle after 10 minutes of added time, with Everton chalking up another loss in their rapidly crumbling quest for Europe.  

West Ham United: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville, Bowen, Pablo (81' Wilson [Y:90+5']), Castellanos [Y:71'] (79' Potts).

Subs: Areola, Traore, Todibo, Wan-Bissaka, Magassa, Scarles, Kante.

Everton: Pickford; Mykolenko, Keane, Tarkowski [Y47'], O'Brien [Y:38'] (65' Iroegbunam); Garner [Y:64'], Gueye (86' Alcaraz [Y:90+9']); Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, McNeil (65' George); Barry.

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Dibling, Coleman, Rohl, Armstrong.

Referee: Stuart Attwell
Video Assistant Referee: Michael Salisbury
Assistant Referees: Constantine Hatzidakis & Mark Scholes
Fourth Official: Josh Smith
Assistant VAR Official: Dan Robathan

 

 
//

Reader Comments (70)

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Darren Hind
1 Posted 25/04/2026 at 13:48:34
I don't think anyone will be surprised by that team.

That won't stop some being outraged though.

John Collins
2 Posted 25/04/2026 at 13:49:41
We're in the bottom half of the table as it stands.

Come on, David, you can do it.

Frank Fearns
3 Posted 25/04/2026 at 14:01:37
I'm outraged, Darren, but I will see in a few hours!
Paul Murray
4 Posted 25/04/2026 at 14:04:08
Out of touch with us, Davie.

Not happy travelling down here to see that twat up front.

Kevin Naylor
5 Posted 25/04/2026 at 14:04:58
As predictable as night following day.
Alan J Thompson
6 Posted 25/04/2026 at 14:07:11
And an overwhelming number of strikers on the bench, almost outnumbered by right backs...

So who knows who will get ready at the usual 70th minute?

Si Cooper
7 Posted 25/04/2026 at 14:33:44
If Barry does need to be subbed, there is no ‘like-for-like' replacement so we may get to see the alternate attacking options many of us think should have been utilised more already this season.

Bowen and Walker-Peters on the right, Diouf and Summerville on the left are the players we really need to nullify.

Dwight may be willing but will he actually be able to stay with Diouf? If Summerville and /or Bowen get away from the full-backs will our centre-backs be agile enough to plug any gaps?

It's away and they desperately need the points, so I think keeping it tight to start with is sensible, but we can't be too passive or simply reactive and need to go for the coup de grace if we do engineer any sort of lead.

Come on, you swashbuckling Blues!

Dave Abrahams
8 Posted 25/04/2026 at 14:41:00
I'll bet anyone that Barry scores a hatrick today...

In fact, I'll give 10-1 to anybody who doesn't think Barry will score three — minimum bet £25.

John Collins
9 Posted 25/04/2026 at 14:41:03
That's us out of the top half of the table.

Another progressive manager has joined the 3 above us in the table. Man City to come next... we will get nothing out of that game.

Today's game sees us with a chance to get back in the top half of the table. Will that see a more positive approach from David today?

Bill Gall
11 Posted 25/04/2026 at 14:53:00
Difficult game that will not matter on the formation, and it will be more on the attitude of the players and who will have the desire for the 3pts.The threat of relegation against a possible European spot.
Jim Bennings
12 Posted 25/04/2026 at 14:53:15
All the hallmarks of a narrow loss...
Jay Harris
13 Posted 25/04/2026 at 14:56:47
Dave he’s more likely to get 3 yellow cards than 3 goals. lol

Dave Abrahams
14 Posted 25/04/2026 at 14:59:07
Jay (13) Jay do want to take the bet or not— that Barry will not scores 3 today — 10/1 odds you are getting !
Si Cooper
15 Posted 25/04/2026 at 14:59:42
At least we won’t have the terrible assistant referee who was flagging for extremely marginal offside calls when we looked threatening last week.

He was at it again today in the Fulham v Villa fixture. I recognised him by his actions before they showed his mug on screen. James Mainwaring (from Bury); a name to dread seeing on the match officials list if his hair-trigger flag raising isn’t appropriately addressed.

Sean Kearns
16 Posted 25/04/2026 at 14:59:51
Barry FFS!!… worst forward I’ve ever seen for us
Christy Ring
17 Posted 25/04/2026 at 15:38:22
Sean, you mustn't have seen Brett Angel 😳 😳 😳
Dan Parker
18 Posted 25/04/2026 at 15:41:46
Poor so far, it’s almost like the lads know without Beto offering some resemblance of a threat up front, it’s a bust. Garner has been a bit quiet since his England call-up too.
Michael Kenrick
19 Posted 25/04/2026 at 15:51:37
I just don't get it when a defender kicks the ball away from an opponent... but that's given as a foul?

Hard to tell which side is threatened with relegation.

Alan J Thompson
20 Posted 25/04/2026 at 15:52:38
We've had our fair share of possession but nowhere near any idea. Too many players not getting into the game Gana and McNeil mostly while nobody seems sure of where Barry is or where he's going. We seem to be screaming out for the ball down the touchline for a cross for an old fashioned centre forward to attack. Just hope Moyes had some sort of game plan as it's difficult to see what it is and before that bloke Summerville tears us a new one.
Bill Fairfield
21 Posted 25/04/2026 at 15:52:46
Barry. Surely Moyes has seen enough by now.
Dave Abrahams
22 Posted 25/04/2026 at 15:55:32
Not a bad game to watch between the two penalty areas but not much happening when the ball goes there,

Bowen has not been in the gams as much as he usually is but still wary of him as he showed just before half time when no West Ham player read his pass across the six yard box.

It’s anyone’s game in the second half when, hopefully, our subs will turn the screw and get those three points for us.

Jack Convery
23 Posted 25/04/2026 at 15:58:28
George for Barry at HT. Please !!
John Collins
24 Posted 25/04/2026 at 16:00:05
What colour is the relegation threatened team playing in?
Jay Harris
25 Posted 25/04/2026 at 16:03:40
Players don’t seem to know what to do with the ball without Beto
Dan Parker
26 Posted 25/04/2026 at 16:10:22
Pathetic performance with an opportunity for Europe at stake
Sean Kearns
27 Posted 25/04/2026 at 16:12:12
Only goalie in the league who doesn’t come for crosses in the 6 yard box… costs us many goals. He went down with Sunderland, almost went down with us a few times, and no big teams have ever wanted him. I know he makes many great saves but he also keeps us under pressure. If he came for the ball and calmed the game down every now and then, maybe he would have less to do. Because we rely on players clearing the ball from crosses, the ball always gets recycled which keeps us under pressure… Also Moyes is being told to play Barry and Beto by the owners, in the hopes they score a couple and keep their values up. If we bench him then we wipe 10 million off his value. The game is a business now sadly… Moyes would have Alcaraz up top I am sure. Just like Cahill and Bowen before…. In reality though, our new owners came in after all the PSR struggle and were supposed to be a new dawn, but in reality they just paid 30 million quid for a player who is worth around 5-10 million and continued the awful business trend, nothing has changed. Moyes has got us to top half of the table IN SPITE of the new owners, not because of them. Any other manager with this embarrassing forward line would have struggled. Many managers around the league are blessed with good forward players and still can’t get results!! Moyes has got us flying with NO credible striker. 🫡
Andrew McLawrence
28 Posted 25/04/2026 at 16:13:26
We still have time to throw on our prolific goal machine... oh wait hang on.
Sean O\'Hanlon
29 Posted 25/04/2026 at 16:17:48
Agree Sean @27. A complete coward in the 6 yard box.
Dan Parker
30 Posted 25/04/2026 at 16:30:39
Far too easy for West Ham, haven’t seen us play this badly for a while.
Neil Tyrrell
31 Posted 25/04/2026 at 16:44:42
How is that not a pen? Unbelievable
Dan Parker
32 Posted 25/04/2026 at 16:45:31
Does VAR not bother with Everton pen claims at all or what. Insane
Simon Dalzell
33 Posted 25/04/2026 at 16:46:40
Thats shocking. Deliberate Hand ball
Chris Leyland
34 Posted 25/04/2026 at 16:52:01
Can’t defend crosses. Absymal defending yet again
Derek Thomas
35 Posted 25/04/2026 at 16:53:36
Got to keep the WHam / Spurs thing going for a few more games.

We'll rock up and roll over for Spurs to celebrate avoiding the drop on the last day.

How shite must Chelsea be - they made us look good.

Moyes will be Moyes - said it on day one.

Mihir Ambardekar
36 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:00:09
Disgusted. We can kiss Europe good bye.
Sean Kearns
37 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:01:57
3 points off 6th lad… Fuck off Mihir you Redshite troll 😂 get a life ya nerdy twat… You’se watch a different game than us every week. Don’t you think the RS wouldn’t have got that pen?? As if!… the title race, the European race, and the relagation battles have all been very close all season every season since VAR was introduced. They use VAR to keep the league entertaining, not fair.
Sean O\'Hanlon
38 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:02:13
Moyes = Mid-table mediocrity.
John Collins
39 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:02:33
Cowardly tactics in a must win game.

Again.

Bottom half of the table with City to come next.

Colin Glassar
40 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:03:58
Goodbye Europe. Hammer super fan, David Moyes, never had any intention of winning that game. His presser is evidence of his continuing love affair with WHU and his desire to see them beat the drop. He’s gifted them 4 points this season. Next season will be more of the same with Dour Dave and his cowardly tactics.
Tom Bowers
41 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:05:29
Another typical expected Moyes result. Cannot score first when needed and then a struggle against poor opposition.

Time for the board to consider calling a Uber for Moyes.

The faint hope of Europe prevented Moyes from starting some youngsters and persisting with average underperformers.

They have to look to next season now so for God's sake make some changes.

A half-decent season has rapidly disintegrated.

Mihir Ambardekar
42 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:06:32
We trully want to be in Europe, we need to get rid of these players. They are not good for top level football we aspire for.

1. Barry

2. Tarkowski

3. Keane

4. Mykolenko

5. Mcneil

Unless we sign younger and technically strong players we are not going to qualify for Europe

Craig Walker
43 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:06:43
Knowing Everton, we’ll turn up and give City a game. Whenever we have a chance to make a statement, we fail to turn up.

Should have signed Wilson just to stop him scoring against us. Is that 9 goals he has against us, now?

Typical Everton this past 6 days, I’m afraid.

John Collins
44 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:08:58
Shocking to see how fast the decline of Tarks is happening.

Keepers ball though the goal.

Merle Urquart
45 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:09:11
Get the fuck out of our club you fucking hex...one miserable manager...there are no cup finals left for you to shit your pants
John Wignall
46 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:09:16
No bottle.Everton so prdictable bores me to tears watching.them
Geoff Williams
47 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:09:51
Moyes use of substitutes is baffling.
Alan J Thompson
48 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:10:30
Didn't see a game plan, any idea or a great deal of effort and didn't understand the substitutions as they were made and all that has to go down to Moyes. The impartial bystander would have been hard pushed to correctly say which team was in danger of relegation. It appeared that all Moyes had done at half time was to tell Pickford to stay nearer his goal.

Having said that how was that handball not a penalty!?!

His hand has gone around a players waist and knocked the ball out and there's no way that can be called a "natural" position, how many interpretations of a rule can there be.

And how many times are we going to give away goals to corners to the near post!

In my opinion we've just seen why so many think Moyes is not the man for the job, no imagination.

Tommy Coleman
49 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:12:25
Fortune favours the brave, Moyes too afraid. Got what we deserved.
Mark Ryan
50 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:14:43
Moyes planning for next season. I'll go out both cups really early again and focus on getting us to 10th. He'll say " well it's progress on last season"...and then onto the 27-28 season..and repeat.
Mike Price
51 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:15:55
We’ve been very lucky in quite a few games this season which, as we all know, is very unlike us. We won’t get away with 2 useless strikers and no/useless fullbacks again.

Moyes has done what was asked and stabilised things, but he needs to go now and let us look forward to some progressive football and the chance of progress.

Andy Meighan
52 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:17:51
Sean 36.

Ive praised Moyes to the hilt, but that was on him today.

Picking Barry was an insult to every Evertonian going, offers absolutely nothing and the chance he did get was harder to miss.

Mykolenko Tarkowski and Keane are marinated in mediocrity, and once again without Branthwaite we are done for from a corner, Obrien isn't blameless either.

Moyes has shown no ambition whatsoever in picking that team today, I'm convinced Alcaraz George and Ndiaye in a front 3 would have caused them no end of problems.

But no Rigid hole plays his lone striker model, got news for him, it's not working, we virtually create nothing unless we are chasing the game.we are all sick to fuckin death of it.

I'm excluding KDH in all this because hes been a revelation as witnessed by the number of goals hes got from midfield.

At least one small mercy we won't have to see them twats parading a trophy around the city. That's how bad it's become.

Grant Rorrison
53 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:17:58
Mike 51.

Why does Moyes have to go when you're claiming the problems are the strikers and full back options?

Jay Harris
54 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:20:32
We lost this game when Beto was ruled out. Barry pathetic for their first goal and totally anonymous for the rest of the game.

Moyes tactics need a target man so if we haven’t got one change the tactics Davie !!

Colin Glassar
55 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:22:22
How can you expect to win a game with only 9 players (McNeil and Barry are not league one standard. Plus his insistence on not using either Patterson or Seamus, at least for 30mins is mind boggling.

I really fear that the likes of Ndiaye, Garner, KDH etc…decide their futures lay elsewhere under an ambitious manager.

Christy Ring
56 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:23:04
Moyes tactics and selection totally clueless today, and it cost us 3 pts. How he played Barry and watched him play for the full game was unbelievable. He took off O’Brien and put Garner at fullback, another clueless decision, Patterson or Coleman should have started, or come on, and move O’Brien to centreback and Tarkowski on the bench, he has been so poor, but Moyes is too stubborn to change, and won’t use anymore than 3 subs.
John Collins
57 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:23:08
Commentator as second half was kicking off.

"You have to listen to Del Boy, Nuno and David.

" Who dares wins "

Jack Convery
58 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:26:26
VAR - Fernandez, accidentally handled the ball, whilst grappling with an opposition player !!! So the ref was right, not to give a penalty. !! Corruption as always were EFC concerned.
John Collins
59 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:27:31
Christy,

He was looking for something from Garner in more forward positions. Thereby accepting he won't get that off Obrien.

Yet. He plays Obrien right back every game?

Tells you what his priorities are.

Ian Horan
60 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:28:25
Moyes has no idea of the modern game !! KITAP1 is history. W L W L W L gets 9 points D L D L W L is 5 points play to win as opposed to play to not get beat!!!! Time for a fresh modern coach to entertain us
Andrew Bentley
61 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:30:40
Both the commentators today were stunned that the handball wasn’t a penalty. Stonewall was the phrase they used and they were astonished that VAR sided with the onfield decision. Evertonians weren’t…….

Anyway, sadly since the defeat last week against the Reds I feared our season would peter out and that’s how it looks.

Summer build will be key but without Europe it’s going to be hard to attract players to take us to the next level. 2 fullbacks, a CB as Branthwaite is too injury prone, first choice CM and a striker at a minimum. Basically a whole new spine of the team, not too much to ask

Derek Thomas
62 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:30:57
The phrase...a couple of 'Must Win' games and we're in the running for...is mentioned and that was the end of our season

Which to be honest started to end when we went out of the Micky Mouse Cup, the the Sunderland fiasco...all cup games, all thus Must Win

Must Win games for Moyes = xL

Expected Loses

But as a wise man said yesterday

Moyes is going nowhere this summer - except on his holidays.

Anybody expecting anything else is dreaming

Meanwhile, Ndiaye, KDH and Garner will be on to their agents saying...I'm a decent player - Get me out of here.

Josh Horne
63 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:33:49
Squad is not good enough, the table does not lie.
Josh Horne
64 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:35:37
On the bright side, Spurs now even more likely to get relegated.
Merle Urquart
65 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:38:40
Good point Derek, the brass tacks are who do you want to lose...your best players or a mediocre manager?
Charles Brewer
66 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:38:48
Jack, I think that the assessment wasn't quite right. Fernandez, while illegally manhandling the Everton player, deliberately knocked the ball out of play with his hand.

VAR Decision - no penalty for two fouls.

Tony Hughes
67 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:41:54
Hate to be negative but i'll say it now, we won't win again this season, won't get relegated, won't qualify for Europe, easy street welcime back,success for Moyes, fuck off.
Mike Price
68 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:42:13
Grant #53 He sanctions signings, gave Coleman a new contract when everyone knew it was a pointless charity contract, he picks the team and sets the tactics.

A lot of us have seen enough over his 12 years to know that nothing will change while he’s here. Being better than Dyche is no great achievement. West Ham wouldn’t want him back despite their position.

Moyes won’t take us down but we’ll have to suffer negative, no risk football and won’t win a thing.

Christy Ring
69 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:43:55
Alcaraz came on in the 86th minute, he looked dangerous, involved in KDH 's goal, should have been on way earlier, did more in those few minutes, than Barry did in the whole game. The penalty decision was a complete joke, how was it even a goal kick, when he handled the ball. I'm not a Spurs fan, but if they go down instead of West Ham, because of that decision, wouldn't you be asking questions?
Andrew Merrick
70 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:44:23
Today was predictable Moyes, Barry had a shot, mcneil was lacking, both should have been off at ht.

The pen var decision is insulting, what a game changer that was.

Moyes had no plan b, but he knew beto was out, so why the hell wasn't he ready to change it.

Our defending of set pieces is truly soft, if you can't boss your own box your done in the prem.

The squad may be weak, but so are the tactics, and the officiating was scandalous.

Yes I'm pissed off...

Mark Ryan
71 Posted 25/04/2026 at 17:49:22
Name one other PL manager who would sign a prospect like Dibling for £40 million and never give the lad a chance. It wasn't £40 quid, it was forty million pounds, £40 million ! ffs and yet he persists with Barry and Beto, Evertons answer to Bert and Ernie. The mind boggles

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