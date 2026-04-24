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As Moyes returns to West Ham, is history repeating itself for old dog who won’t try new tricks?
David Moyes will make his first return to his former club, West Ham Utd, this weekend, with the reception awaiting him at the London Stadium unclear.
From those on the outside looking in, it’s a welcome that should be rapturous. Moyes led the East Londoners through the most stable period of their Premier League existence, oversaw regular European campaigns, and delivered a drought-breaking trophy.
That, however, was not enough to earn adoration. Gratitude, perhaps, but not universal popularity. When it was announced that Moyes would leave London in May 2024, few were concerned.
An unsettled atmosphere had crept onto the terraces, and there was widespread belief that a new direction was required. West Ham got their next two appointments badly wrong, with Nuno Espirito Santo now fighting to keep the club in the Premier League.
It’s a situation that has strengthened the argument of the ‘be careful what you wish for’ crew.
But Evertonians already know better than most that the Scot divides opinion. The polarising contrast between his occasionally underrated stability and unimaginative pragmatism has made Moyes the ultimate Marmite manager. For those who see the glass half-full, there’s contentment. But others want their cup filled. Football, after all, is about enjoyment.
A first major trophy in 43 years, and three consecutive European campaigns for the first time in West Ham history, were not enough to stop the tide turning against Moyes in the capital. There was criticism over a failure to trust the club’s FA Youth Cup-winning crop, dismay over deep defensive lines, and failed striker signings. It’s all eerily familiar.
Now, the challenge for the Everton boss is to stop history repeating itself.
There’s respect for the job Moyes has done since returning to Everton in January 2025. Everton were sixth for points won between his appointment and the end of last season. This time around, the Toffees are right in the mix for Europe. That is a welcome sight after recent relegation scares.
He will almost certainly be in charge next season and, perhaps, for the foreseeable future. The legacy of his second stint will hinge on whether a wily old coach can learn new tricks and shed a 'plucky underdog' tag that has followed his teams.
Finances make challenging the established spenders difficult, but at least be brave in doing it. If Brentford, Brighton, and others can take the game to teams, why can’t Everton? Digging deep to grind out results will only take this team so far.
With a genuine prospect of Europe, perhaps even the Champions League if certain scenarios unfold, time is running out this season to show that lessons have been learned. Please, just take the handbrake off.
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Reader Comments (3)
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2 Posted 24/04/2026 at 13:49:10
3 Posted 24/04/2026 at 13:49:57
They know they are going to have to play well to get anything out of this game, we are solid if not spectacular.
Both sides really need the 3pts but it does smack of a likely draw.
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1 Posted 24/04/2026 at 13:04:24
"David Moyes, you will know, is a good manager, but he's going to be at the London Stadium. We've been improving our own factor, the support of the fans, and we count on them to try and compete well and have a good performance.
"[Playing a former team] managers have the advantage of knowing the players, sometimes the routines. In this case, David knows the routines, knows the players. So we have to try and make new things happen so we do not become so predictable.
"But it's not another game. It is always a special game due to the respect and love that you have from former clubs, but you want to win. You want to compete and win."
Hmmmm... he doesn't sound particularly concerned...