24/04/2026

Everton U21s 2 - 2 Watford U21s [Extra Time]





Everton U21s play Watford U21s at Walton Hall Park on Friday evening in a playoff game that sees mid-table PL2 sides playing the top finishers in the league below PL2. kick-off is at 7 pm.

Although the U21s completed their regular PL2 season of 20 games last week, they finished 18th out of 29 to qualify as one of eight Category 1 Academy sides in a bizarre playoff bracket which sees them pitted against the Top 8 finishers in the Professional Development League 2, who are all Category 2 Academy sides.

There's no promotion or relegation in jeopardy from this but the ultimate winners will be able to lift the PL2 Challenge Cup. While it doesn't carry the weight of the "PL2 Champion" title, it is a formal piece of professional football silverware that could adorn the rather barren trophy cabinet at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Official Members of Everton Football Club who can't attend this evening will be able to watch a live stream of the clash on Everton TV.

Braiden Graham (19') of course, opened the scoring after a nice pass from Olayiwola, beating two defenders with his first touch to create space for a low finish inside the post.

Everton's second goal just 3 minutes later was an own-goal (23') when a defender played it back behind the Watford's keeper, for a real howler.

But Everton conceded with the last kick of the first half, Olayiwola completely missing his clearance and it was turned in easily.

And soon after the break, Watford drew level with a rather soft goal and Everton were really poor, just unable to get a winning goal before Extra Time.

Nothing of any note happened in either half of Extra Time... until the very last minute, when up popped Baraiden Graham (120') to hurl himself at a peach of cross put in by Kingsford Boakye, powering his header through the hands of the Watford keeper and into the roof of the net with almost the last kick of the game.

This late goal avoided the potential jeopardy of penalties and put Everton U21s through to the Quarterfinals of these Challenge Cup playoffs.

Everton U21s: G Pickford, Davis, Samuels-Smith, Welch, Thomas (91' Matos), Foster (91' Boakye), Pita, Bates (61' Catesby), Benjamin, Olayiwola (61' Akarakiri), Graham.

Subs all Used.

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