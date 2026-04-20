20/04/2026





Every week, ToffeeWeb will be providing a round up of how Everton’s loanees are getting on.

Isaac Heath did not feature for Accrington Stanley in their 2-2 draw at Swindon Town, as he continues to recover from an injury he sustained last month, and which may well keep him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Roman Dixon played the full match as Stockport County drew 3-3 against Exeter City in thrilling fashion on Saturday, with goalkeeper Jack Bycroft’s stoppage-time equaliser denying them a big win in their push for the League One play-offs.

Dixon did not have his best game, though. He played a part in Exeter’s first goal, as he inadvertently turned a cross into the path of Reece Cole, who fired in from the edge of the box. He then lost his man for Exeter’s second strike, with Timur Tutierov getting a yard on him. The full-back’s defensive quality has been called into question, and he still has plenty to work on.

It was not all bad, with Sofascore handing Dixon a match rating of 6.6 — he completed two of his three tackles and won six of eight ground duels, while the 21-year-old also played one key pass.

Eli Campbell featured for the whole game and Martin Sherif came on from the bench as Port Vale drew 0-0 with Wigan Athletic.

Campbell received a 7.4 Sofascore rating, having put in a steady shift at left-back. He attempted four tackles, made two interceptions, three clearances and complete six ball recoveries, while coming out on top in 10 out of 14 duels.

Sherif, meanwhile, almost made an impact from the bench when he created a great chance for Ryan Croasdale, who got his finish all wrong with the goal gaping.

The result left Vale, who enjoyed a remarkable run to the FA Cup quarter-finals this season, on the brink of relegation from League One. They sit in 23rd place, now 11 points from safety.

Young Everton Academy goalkeeper George Pickford was an unused substitute as Southport were hammered 4-0 by National League North leaders Flyde.

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