27/04/2026



Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates after scoring his eighth goal of the season against West Ham on Saturday (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates after scoring his eighth goal of the season against West Ham on Saturday

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall clearly shares the frustration of many fans who watched Everton give another two awful goals at the weekend, either side of his eighth goal for the club this season.

“It’s very tough, it’s very frustrating. I didn’t think we were probably good enough anyway on the day, but it was a nervy atmosphere from the start, and we didn’t capitalise on that.

“The two goals are awful to concede, so there’s no excuse and accountability needs to be taken. We’re men, we need to do that.

"We’ve put ourselves in a position to at least get a point from the game, to be the team to go on and take the three points. But a lapse of judgement two minutes later has killed us, and that’s not enough if you want to do something this year.”

“I’m very surprised. It’s not been us this year, pretty much. For large parts of the season, we’ve been really resolute and defensively strong. For one reason or another, the last two games, the four goals we’ve conceded have just been so bad.

“Teams aren’t having to do an awful lot to score. The set-piece ones especially, they’re so big in the game these days, it’s giving teams an edge on us going into the games.

“We’ve worked on it, but we’ve obviously not worked on it enough because teams are looking at us like we’ve got a weak link on set-pieces at the moment. It’s something we need to look at next week and work harder on because they’re killing us at the moment.

“Of course it’s been mentioned in the dressing room. Everyone should know that, everyone needs to take accountability and everyone has got a job. If they score from a set-piece then somebody is not doing their job. That’s as a collective.

“Even if it’s not you, you need to get everyone together and make sure they’re doing their job. At the moment, we’re not doing that and we need to change it quick.

“Like I said, they’re so important in the game these days and two set-pieces in the last two games have cost us points.”

Quotes sourced from Liverpool Echo

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