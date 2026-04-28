28/04/2026





Every week, ToffeeWeb will be providing a round-up of how Everton’s loanees are getting on.

There was once again no Isaac Heath for Accrington Stanley, as they drew 3-3 with Crawley Town in a thriller in League Two. Heath is out injured and it seems likely his season is over.

Louie Barry scored a hat-trick as Stockport County beat Peterborough United 3-1 to boost their play-off hopes in League One, but there was no space in the squad for Roman Dixon.

The full-back had a difficult time of it in Stockport’s draw with Exeter City on 18 April, but has not featured in either of County’s two games since then — they lost to Mansfield Town last week.

Stockport, who sit 4th in League One, have a home game against Port Vale coming up on Tuesday, before they face Barnsley. The play-off picture is still incredibly tight, but hopefully they make it, and that will afford more chances for Dixon to feature before he returns to Everton in the summer.

Port Vale’s relegation to League Two has been confirmed after back-to-back defeats in the last week, to Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle, respectively.

Eli Campbell played the full game against Cardiff, slotting into a back three on the left side, demonstrating his versatility, but he was then not included in the squad against Plymouth.

Martin Sherif, meanwhile, started both matches. He did not make much of an impact against Cardiff, though, failing to have a single shot before going off in the 72nd minute, while only completing 9 of his 19 attempted passes.

The striker got another stab against Plymouth, and played the full match.

Argyle went ahead through Aribim Pepple inside three minutes. Just two minutes later, Argyle goalkeeper Conor Hazard was sent off for a deliberate handball, but despite equalising through Connor Hall, Port Vale could not make their numerical advantage count, with Pepple scoring again to condemn them to defeat.

Sherif had two shots, with one of them hitting the target, but he did not have too much else to feed off.

George Pickford, who is splitting his time between Everton’s Academy and Southport, played for the non-league side in a 2-1 loss to Macclesfield last week.

He made a string of impressive stops, but the rebound from his last save fell for Lewis Fensome to lash home Macclesfield’s winner, not that any blame could be attached to Pickford, who also kick-started the move that led to Southport equalising in the 64th minute.

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