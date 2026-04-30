30/04/2026





Two back-to-back defeats to stoppage-time goals have certainly burst the bubble.

So, Manchester City’s first visit to Hill Dickinson Stadium could hardly have come at a worse time for Everton, especially with Pep Guardiola’s juggernaut in full on ‘run-in mode’.

But, when the odds are stacked against the Toffees and David Moyes, that’s perhaps when they show their best.

And if they are to claw their way into Europe, they have to start picking up positive results again. So, what should we expect from Man City?

LAST TIME OUT

Man City are on a roll... though they were far from at their best as they overcame Southampton 2-1 in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

Nico Gonzalez’s wonderstrike sealed the deal and ensured City would return to Wembley next month, with a domestic treble now on the cards, but they did fall behind to Finn Azaz’s excellent strike, which spurred City into action after what had been an underwhelming display up to that point.

Last time out in the Premier League, of course, Man City beat Burnley 1-0 to go ahead of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table, though the Gunners moved back to the summit by seeing off Newcastle United.

City, though, will have two games in hand by the time kick-off rolls around on Monday, with Arsenal in action against Fulham on Saturday.

MAN CITY’S FORM

Man City are unbeaten in 21 league matches, dating back to a 2-1 loss at Newcastle in November. Their last six top-flight results are:

28 February: Leeds United 0-1 Man City

4 March: Man City 2-2 Nottingham Forest

14 March: West Ham 1-1 Man City

12 April: Chelsea 0-3 Man City

19 April: Man City 2-1 Arsenal

22 April: Burnley 0-1 Man City

ONE TO WATCH

Where to start? Manchester City have a ridiculous amount of talent. Bernardo Silva is playing an integral role in his final season at the club, while Rayan Cherki has been spellbinding in his first campaign in England. Antoine Semenyo has slotted in seamlessly on the flank since his move from Bournemouth in January. Nico O’Reilly is an incredible talent.

But I’ve plumped for Haaland, who scored both of City’s goals in their 2-0 win at the Etihad in the reverse fixture — two of 24 league goals the Norway star has plundered this term.

Haaland has netted six goals in five league appearances against Everton. Can Moyes find a way to keep him under lock and key?

WHAT CAN EVERTON TARGET?

With City in such a mood, it is hard to pick out many weaknesses, but it will be crucial that Everton’s midfielders do their utmost to disrupt the play.

Rodri may or may not be fit, but Nico has proved himself as an able deputy, and Silva continues to prove just how good he is. As already mentioned, Cherki has slotted into the Number 10 role to devastating effect.

But, if James Garner, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall can scrap, hassle and harry, then perhaps there is just a chance they can force some mistakes and counter-attacks.

After a quiet few weeks, Iliman Ndiaye needs to step up too. It is these big games in which Everton need their star attacker to shine, as he did against Chelsea in March, and Matheus Nunes can be got at.

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