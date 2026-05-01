01/05/2026



David Moyes prepares to welcome Pep Guardiola and Manchester City on Monday (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images) David Moyes prepares to welcome Pep Guardiola and Manchester City on Monday

David Moyes has said he is confident that Everton are in an improved position to attract potential signings this summer.

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The club’s push for European qualification has stalled after successive defeats to Liverpool and West Ham, results which have seen the Toffees drop to 11th in the Premier League.

​European football remains a possibility, though there is now little room for error in the run-in. Everton host title-chasing Manchester City at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday night, a fixture that Moyes will use to judge the progress of his side.

​Ahead of the clash, the Scot said European qualification remains the ambition, and that continental football would represent a boost to transfer plans.

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However, regardless of that eventual outcome, Moyes outlined his belief that the Blues are in a better position to attract top players to the club than in previous windows.

​He said recent relegation scares had made it ‘difficult’ to sell the project, but that a campaign challenging in the top half, and the lure of Hill Dickinson Stadium, should increase the appeal ahead of the summer.

​“I’ve always said players want to play in Europe. We’ve got to make sure that is a possibility,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

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“That’ll be the challenge for us. I found it difficult to attract players last summer because of that. The difference now is that Everton have been close this year. People have had the chance to see the new stadium and a full house at all the games, so there are a lot of things to be positive about.”

Moyes says Everton 'looking forward' to Manchester City challenge

Everton meet a Manchester City side this weekend, who are chasing a domestic treble. City reached a fourth consecutive FA Cup final by beating Southampton last weekend, and have won six straight games since elimination from Europe last month.

Moyes is expecting a difficult challenge and insists he is not surprised to see City find form at a crucial part of the campaign.

"It's not unexpected that Man City are in that [form]. They've had a bit of a change around in the past 12 months or so and they're beginning to get things in place.

"They're always a really good side, tough to play against. In some ways, we're looking forward to it. We're looking forward to the challenge."

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