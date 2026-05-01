01/05/2026



(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

David Moyes has confirmed that Beto is fit and available to face Manchester City on Monday night. The forward missed last weekend’s defeat at West Ham after sustaining a concussion during last month’s Merseyside derby defeat.

The injury halted an improved run of form for the 28-year-old, who had scored five goals in his previous six Premier League appearances.

“Yes, he’s had to go through the protocol for concussion, which was correct, so he’s gone through that period and has been training,” Moyes told the media on Friday.

After a period out of favour earlier in the season, Beto has regained his place in the side across the run-in. He has dislodged Thierno Barry as Everton’s first-choice forward, with his eight league goals a squad-high figure, alongside Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Moyes has credited the attitude and application of Guineau-Bissau international, revealing his demand for extra sessions in a bid to improve. A decision is set to be made on Beto’s future this summer, as the forward enters the final 12 months of his deal.

“Even today, he’s always asking if he can do better. Other staff members work with him individually, as well, because that’s what he wants. He wants extra work, he wants to be better.

“It’s great when you work with people who are always trying to improve.”

No new Everton injury issues ahead of Manchester City clash

Beto’s return boosts the Blues, who are otherwise unchanged in terms of team news. Jarrad Branthwaite and Jack Grealish remained sidelined with season-ending injuries.

“At the moment, everything is as we are,” Moyes added when asked about teams news for the Manchester City clash.

“Like (always), we have a few knocks and niggles, so we’ll just have to see how we are come Monday night.”

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