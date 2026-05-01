01/05/2026

Everton U21s 4 - 2 Brentford U21s





Everton U21s blew away Brentford in the second half on Friday evening at Walton Hall Park to progress to the PL2/PDL playoff semi-finals.

Everton fell behind before 10 minutes were up, and struggled to get back into the game until right before the break, when Luca Davis (44') got the equaliser.

Everton were handed a boost when the Brentford captain was shown a second yellow card for a reckless challenge a few minutes into the second half.

Everton created more chances as the half developed and got the go-ahead goal after an inviting cross from Braiden Graham was poked home by Demi Akarakiri (64').

Braiden Graham galloped off goalward and was unceremoniously upended for a clear penalty which he chipped nicely into the net (69').

And a fairly swift move upfield saw Braiden Graham (81') clip a fine first-time shot goalwards that somehow caught out the goalkeeper and bobbled into the corner of the goal.

The Young Blues had a couple more great chances to score but it was Brentford who scored what would be the last goal of the contest.

Everton U21s: Pickford, Davis, Samuels-Smith, Welch, Thomas, Foster (84' Olayiwola), Pita (77' Matos), Bates, Benjamin (46' Catesby), Akarakiri (76' Boakye), Graham.

Subs not Used: Patrick.

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