02/05/2026





Everton welcome the Manchester City juggernaut to Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday night, needing a positive result to respark European ambitions.

Deflating defeats to Liverpool and West Ham Utd have left the Toffees stuck in 11th, though all is not lost with just 3 points between the Blues and the Top 6.

However, David Moyes will need his team to eradicate the errors that have resulted in consecutive stoppage-time setbacks, with Merseyside derby disappointment followed by last weekend’s late loss in the capital.

The visitors arrive with a domestic treble in their sights. Having spent much of the season in Arsenal’s shadow, Pep Guardiola’s side have found their usual momentum for the run-in. After last month’s League Cup success, Man City booked their place in a record-breaking fourth straight FA Cup Final with a 2-1 win over Southampton at Wembley.

Guardiola’s side could be 6 points behind the Gunners by kick-off on Monday night, albeit with two games in hand. Man City also hold the strong advantage in this fixture with an 18-game unbeaten run against Everton that stretches back to 2017. Guardiola’s side have won 15 of those 18 meetings.

Team News

Everton team news

Everton are set to be boosted by the return of Beto. The forward missed the defeat at West Ham after suffering a concussion in the Merseyside derby. His return is welcomed, after a run of five goals in his previous six Premier League appearances.

Jarrad Branthwaite’s season-ending injury has left Everton without a key cog for the run-in, the latest issue for the 23-year-old, who will end the 2025-26 season with only seven Premier League starts.

Michael Keane came into the side against West Ham and is again expected to deputise, though a decision will need to be made at right-back. Jake O’Brien had a difficult game up against Crysencio Summerville last weekend, and the threat of Jeremy Doku poses a headache for the unorthodox option Moyes has favoured at full-back.

Jack Grealish is another whose season is over, though he would have been ineligible to face his parent club regardless.

Manchester City team news

Pep Guardiola made mass changes for last weekend’s semi-final win against Southampton and Man City should look something closer to their usual lineup on Monday night. That includes a return for Erling Haaland, who started as a substitute at Wembley.

The Cityzens remain without Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol, while Rodri looks unlikely to be risked. Nico Gonzalez, who scored a stunning strike against Southampton, will hope to earn the nod at the base of the midfield.

Everton Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto.

Everton vs Manchester City: Match Details

Kick-off: 8:00 pm BST, Monday, 4 May 2026

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium

Last Time: Manchester City 2-0 Everton (18 October 2025)

Referee: Michael Oliver

Video Assistant Referee: Paul Howard.

How to Watch Everton vs Manchester City

The game will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK. Coverage starts at 6:30 pm. All can follow updates here, on the ToffeeWeb Live Forum.

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