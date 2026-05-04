Michael Kenrick 04/05/2026 71comments  |  Jump to last
Everton 3 - 3 Manchester City

Everton welcomed title-chasing Manchester City to Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday night, with thoughts of European football for the Toffees hanging in the balance.

Everton have dropped into the bottom half of the Premier League table thanks to two back-to-back avoidable defeats. Can David Moyes do anything to prevent another damaging loss to Pep Guardiola's stars?  

Match Summary

After a first half City dominated but only scored right at the end, the second half was an entirely different affair. Sub Thierno Barry redeemed himself with two goals and Jake O'Brien scoring from a great corner. Haaland got one back but it looked like Everton would incredibly take all the points before they gave up yet another goal right at the death.

Team News

Beto returns to lead the line on his own after suffering concussion in the defeat to Liverpool. With Idrissa Gana Gueye mysteriously missing, Tim Iroegbunam partners James Garner in defensive midfield. Merlin Röhl is preferred to Dwight McNeil, presumably on the right – the young German making his first start since the 1-0 win at Aston Villa in January.

First Half

The up and under from Dewsbury-Hall went through to Donnarumma and Everton were soon chasing the ball as it zipped without interference for the next 2 minutes until Nunez slipped and Ndiaye was in, but failed to make anything of it. 

Rohl was called for chasing down Doku a little too keenly. Signs of the way calls would be going tonight? The free-kick was worked around until Mykolenko. Dewsbury-Hall tried to break but Cherki went ot ground as if shot, and another free-kick for City. 

Dewsbury-Hall broke up the City play but Garner soon had 4 players shepherding him away from goal. City forced a turnover, advanced, and won the first corner, played short and evenmtallly half-cleared by O'Brien. Cherki has the first shot, over Pickford's bar.

Another really soft call as O'Reilly went down under no real contact. Fortunately, City went for a round of pass the parcel until Doku won another corner off Rohl. City kept up the pressure with the workaround, Everton could only ball-watch as it zipped around until another City corner.

Beto headed it out at the near post, the next delivery again only half-cleared. But Everton were incredibly given a free kick when Haaland ran into Garner.  But the Blue shirts only had possession for a few seconds. 

O'Reilly almost got behind O'Brien but his cross didn't find Haaland. O'Reilly did better and got to the byline but Garner was in the right place to get it back to Pickford.

Everton were instantly pinned back again and O'Reilly again was the principal irritant. Then from the other side, Cherki's shot straight at Pickford before Semenyo drove through and fired across goal, no-one converting. 

O'Brien dared to stand in front of Doku: another City free-kick. The pattern of the game was by now well established. Doku got past O'Brien but the cross to Semenyo was wellied over the bar. 

After more than 20 minutes, it looked for a moment like Everton might get forward... but nothing came of it and the ball was played back by the Blues. Beto was called for nothing, supposedly a push in tussleing for a Pickford hoof. 

But a mistake saw Ndiaye pay in Dewsbury-Hall who shot early, winning a rare corner off Khusanov. Keane got to but had poor contact on the header. Everton sustained their attack through a long throw-in but could not keep the ball high up in City's half.

City returned to siege mode until a terrible effort from Khusanov. But City resumed until Khusanov collapsed, claiming Beto had trodden on his foot. Everon tried to build down the left through Dewsbury-Hall and Ndiaye but it went nowhere.

Rohl somehow got away down the left, zooming away from Guehi and crosing to Beto, Donnarumma getting a crucial fingertip to push it behind Beto, who spun back and saw his shot blocked behind. A brilliant chance just didn't quite come off.  Khusanov chesting up to Tarkowski after the Everton corner went dead. 

After that lull, City resumed their all-out attack, winning a corner that Pickford strongly punched away. Rohl did brilliantly to win the ball back but Beto expected the ball to run for him and it didn't. Doku again got behind the line and cut it back for Cherki who fired high over the Everton goal. 

More zippy pass and move from City was stopped by Garner, and Everton got forward again but just lost the ball.  This time, City attacked again and looked really dangerous and sure enough, Doku eventually curved a zinger into the top corner. Unstoppable. David Moyes will be immensely proud of those 42 goalless minutes. 

Keane came across to stop Doku, going over the ball and receiving a yellow card for his effort. Doku gets treatment and unwillingly left the field before the free-kick that was eventually gathered by Pickford. 

So ended a pretty predictable first half, Everton's dogged defending ultimately defeated by a moment of sheer skill and flair from a young 23-year-old forward. 

Second Half

From the restart, Man City won a corner and O'Reilly almost had a chance to shoot. Dewsbury-Hall did really well to push forward and play in Beto but he had to shootr instantly and didn't, Guéhi in quickly to stymy him. Beto to get to a ball over the top but Guéhi again had the measure of him. Beto then clumsily clipped Guéhi and got a daft yellow card. 

Seymenyo went down heavily and collided with Mykolenlo, needing treatment. Everton had some rare forward possession, Dewsbury-Hall rather snatching at a shot from distance, unale ot keep it down. 

Tarkowski was next to be booked, grabbing at Haaland as he was about to run free. Doku overhit his cross from the free-kick.  Another spell of Everton possession was pretty easily stalled. 

Dewsbury-Hall got forward but was fouled by  Khusanov but ignored by the referee, as City surged forward. 

A good break after Garner outmuscled Cherki saw a foul on Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye skipping forward and shooting well, forcing a good save by Donnarumma and winning a corner. Garner's delivery was good but Donnarumma was able to punch clear. 

Moyes swapped out Beto for Barry, probably sensible given the yellow card. 

Ndiaye pocked up a bouncing ball and was one-on-one with Donnarumma but criminally failed to lift the ball over him, and he blocked the shot with his body, a massive chance squandered. 

Dewsbury-Hall saw Donnarumma off his line and tried to lob him from the centre circle but was off-target. But Everton had ben doing a liyyl better with the ball, Theirno Barry getting a gift from Guéhi that he buried under Donnarumma. Initially ruled out for offside, the ball had been played to him by Guéhi, and Michael Oliver changed his decision to Goal for Everton! 

This completely turned the one-way game on its head and gave Everton everything to play for, with the crowd suitably enthused.  Ndiaye stole the ball off Khusanov brilliantly and drove forward, Guéhi across crucially to deflect it behind for a corner. 

And a simply fantastic delivery from Garner to Jake O'Brien at the near post was buried behind Donnarumma, who was livid and protested in futility at the referee. But Everton lead 2-1!

Everton defended a City attack and countered well, Ndiaye dancing through again, surely he would score this time! But no, he again drove his shot at the giant in pink. Should have been 3-1! Shockingly poor really knowing what he is capable of. 

City were stung by this. Foden on for Semenyo was fouled just outside the Everton area, Cherki lashing it wide of the angle.  

A fantastic Iroegbunam tackle really got the crowd going even more as Everton looked to hold on to their lead for the final 10 minutes. Rohl had been playing superly and he brilliantly robbed Guehi, galloping forward from Kovacic and shooting off the heel of a defender, the ball spnning off to Barry who incredibly,was onside and had the easiest finish to Everton 3-1 up! 

At the other end, a great ball from Kovacic through to Haaland was meat and drink for the big man, Pickford with no chance. 3-2.

Everton won another corner which saw Fernadez xchae Rohl around and manhandle him to the ground off the ball. Why no penalty??? 

Foden looked to fire into the top corner but drove his shot well off target. City kept pushing forward until Dewsbury-Hall was fouled, with 6 minutes added on. Rohl and Iroegbunam forced a turnover but Barry could not carry it forward. 

The one way traffic of the first half was a distant memory as Everton to keep their slender lead intact, Mykolenko having to produce an excellent tackle on Marmoush. 

It was nervy stuff with Everton countering when they could but Ndiaye again unable to deliver. Iroegbunam did brilliantly to block a Doku cross for a corner, injured in the process. 

Armstorng came on for the corner with Donnarumma up and Everton looked to clear but had all the players back so Ndiaye had no chance of taking advantage. 

City won another corner, and this time another brilliant strike from Doku beat Pickford to equalise with less than a minute, denying City the win they so desperately wanted.

Everton: Pickford, O'Brien [Y:86'], Tarkowski [Y:51'], Keane [Y:45'], Mykolenko, Garner, Iroegbunam (90+5' Armstrong), Rohl (90+2' Patterson), Dewsbury-Hall (90+2' Alcaraz), Ndiaye, Beto [Y:49'] (64' Barry).

Subs: Travers, McNeil, George, Dibling, Coleman.

Manchester City: Donnarumma, Matheus Nunes, Khusanov, Guéhi, O’Reilly, González, Silva, Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Aké, Marmoush, Kovacic, Aït-Nouri, Savinho, Foden)

 

 

 

Reader Comments (71)

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Mike Gaynes
1 Posted 04/05/2026 at 18:51:59
I figured Tim or Merlin might get the call today, but not both. I like it.
Mike Gaynes
2 Posted 04/05/2026 at 18:54:12
Joe Lockrobin
3 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:00:30
Tim and Merlin, a sight for sore eyes

Good luck blue boys

I can’t help thinking our flip flops are on though

I’d love to see a gutsy effort today
Barry Williams
4 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:00:57
Changes in the Everton team yes - but it looks disjointed to say the least - 4 centre midfielders - 1 winger (3 on the bench), a centre back at right back who doesn't overlap well and a left back that doesn't overlap well too and 2 actual right backs on the bench, but no left back cover!

Feels a bit defeatist from the off - but, then again I ain't the expert. Let's hope it is a masterplan and I will be very happy to have egg on my face!
Michael Kenrick
5 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:02:21
Another 'injury in training'.

That's what's happened to Idrissa Gana Gueye, apparently. Probably a result of trying too hard.

No fear of Dibling doing that. He's not daft. Why should he pull his tripe out on the training field, get injured, and miss loadsa games spent sitting on the bench?

Hmmm... I think I see a pattern here. Moyes pushes them to the very limit in training. If they are still standing, they play. If they aren't, they are out injured. And if they didn't try hard enough, they are on the bench.

Got it.
Martin Berry
6 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:06:55
I can understand the line-up Moyes obviously wants to try and compete physically in the middle with Man City, unsettle them and try and cut off the supply to the wide men.

I also think Beto will rough up the City defence.

We could be in for a good night.

Barry Williams
7 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:09:06
Martin Berry - 7

Hope you are right!
Mike Gaynes
8 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:15:03
NBC says Moyes has never beaten Pep in 15 meetings.
David West
9 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:15:51
Happy to see Rohl getting a game, you have to pack the middle against these. He's more dynamic than Gana or McNeil.

Nothing to lose here, no one thinks we will give them a game, so let's give them game!

Si Cooper
10 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:15:53
Big game for Merlin to get a start in. Wonder what the overall plan is?

Beto can unsettle any defence. Just hope he doesn't over do the nuisance value and allow the ref to easily clip his wings.

This must be an ideal fixture for the manager to challenge his players to go toe to toe for 100 minutes or so. Just trying to contain Man City will play right into their hands. They have too much creativity and self-belief to get exasperated and lose focus until the last 10 minutes or so. We just can't be too passive and reliant on reacting to unforced mistakes.

Don't need gung-ho, but we must get truly competitive. I would especially love the 3 points to show Shearer and Richards to be the over-paid empty vessels they are.

Come on, you ballsy (Royal) Blues!
Annika Herbert
11 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:17:03
Looks a disjointed lineup to me, where is the width in the right coming from?

Pleased to see Rohl given a rare chance and Iroegbunam too. I think O'Brien is going to be in for a tough night though.

Why 2 right-backs on the bench but no left-back? Still, Moyes knows best, some believe...
Iain Johnston
12 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:17:24
3 at the back maybe, 5 in the middle & 2 up top??
Tony Heron
13 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:17:56
Barry on the bench again!! What's the point? He's not interested. I would rather see young Braiden Graham as sub and give him some minutes late in the game.

As for the rest, largely same old, same old. Never one to spring a surprise is Moyesy.

Mark Boullé
14 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:18:53
Garner to play wide right with Tim and Rohl in the middle? Otherwise that team has no width whatsoever!
James Marshall
15 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:18:58
City are going to be well up for this - they must win. We're awful at home and they beat us 8 times out of the last 8 at Goodison. Our record against them is dreadful, so Moyes will obviously try to shut up shop and keep them out as long as possible.

We all know what's coming. We might fluke a goal, but I can't see anything beyond a City win.

It's worth noting my record in predicting results is historically as bad as our home record against City, so with that in mind we'll probably win 3-0.
Mike Gaynes
16 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:21:45
NBC pregame chart shows Rohl deployed wide on the right.

Let's see if that actually happens or whether he drops deep for additional support.

Paul Kossoff
17 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:22:10
Damage limitations here, I think. I hope I'm eating my words after the game but...

Now, where is my couch? Ah, here it is, hiding behind the other couch.🥺

David West
18 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:22:26
Tony 13.
Yes love to see Graham get a little cameo for his good season, before the end of the season hopefully.
Rather see him having a go than Barry looking like he's a contestant on dancing on ice.
Annika Herbert
19 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:25:18
Just read that Everton have used the fewest substitutes and the fewest players of any team in the Premier League.

Only Forest have made fewer changes. That wily old fox Moyes proving you don't need to make full use of your squad to achieve mid-table security.
Ian Bennett
20 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:27:36
Some funny folk. Gana's played 32 games this season and is 37 in September, and people moan because he is injured.

Dont think weve done too bad out of it tbh. Just grateful he's been a decent servant for the club.
Paul Griffiths
21 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:27:53
Made up to see McNeil on the bench but where is the width? Not Rohl surely?
Paul Hewitt
22 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:29:29
NBC saying Rohl wide right PG
James Marshall
23 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:30:21
Annika - some perspective on that stat. We've used 22 players. There are 4 teams that have used 24 players, and 1 has used 25. Arsenal and the RS have both used only 24 so that stat, while true, isn't saying perhaps as much as we think.

That said, I wish he'd use more players and switch things up a bit just like the rest of you!

Interestingly, the 3 teams that have used the most players, are West Ham, Forest and Wolves. Make of that what you will.
Tom Bowers
24 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:32:55
Wow ! Moyes makes changes. Not much but it's a start. He needs to give more time to the benchwarmers in these remaining games as the results don't really matter.

It's important to sort out what we need for next season and weed out what we don't need.

Chances of winning very remote today as City old all the aces and need the points but you can get some odd score lines at the end of the season so who knows.
Neil Cremin
25 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:39:12
Oh to see the comments of the Managers on the ditch pre match. So many have been criticising Gana and McNeil and now that they are not playing people are finding another angle to be Manager. Let's not wait and see how the match pans out before we start our critique.

I remember last year, I think v Fulham or Brenford, a TW poster saw that Keane was picked as centre-back when there was no other option, moaning about the selection. I asked who they would play and the response was “Anybody but Keane!” That day, he played a blinder and scored the winner.

That day, there was a lesson to be learned. I am looking forward to see how Tim can take the place of Gana and having another look at Rohl. Looking at this we might even see Dibling getting a chance. What do we know?
Dave Abrahams
26 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:51:10
Ian (20) I’m not sure Gana is injured it’s possible it’s a family matter, I’ve heard.
David West
27 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:53:07
Yeah people love a prediction. Disappear when it goes tit's up though.
Oh what football brains, to think the mighty city might beat us!
Bill Gall
28 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:56:52
Well we have not done to good for the last couple of games, maybe changes may make more of a game of it.
Si Cooper
29 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:59:03
I was going to report the manager’s stirring pre-match pitch side interview but Paul K (17) has paraphrased it neatly enough.

Just hope it’s a double bluff and he’s actually told the team they can steam-roller the b*st*rds if they put the effort in and perform to their potential.
Dave Abrahams
30 Posted 04/05/2026 at 20:00:23
David (27) David those predictions are mostly guesses and we are all capable of that and sometimes guess right, I’m guessing 2-1 to the Brilliant Blues guided by the Magical Moyes.
David West
31 Posted 04/05/2026 at 20:50:53
I sense a touch of sarcasm there Dave. 😉
Tough first half, need Ndiaye in the game more.
Jay Lewis
32 Posted 04/05/2026 at 20:54:45
That felt like a proper long 45 minutes. KDH, Rohl, Garner and Iroegbunam playing well. O'Brien struggling at right back against Doku. Cherki's a prick, Khusanov's a prick and Andy Hinchcliffe's a fucking prick
Brendan McLaughlin
33 Posted 04/05/2026 at 20:58:15
David #31

Sarcasm from Dave... I certainly hope not.

He scolded me for that not long ago.
Si Cooper
34 Posted 04/05/2026 at 20:59:12
Hate the way the commentators are actively campaigning for a red for a challenge were Keane is effectively caught out by Doku’s poor first touch.

Thankfully the officials actually seemed to recognise the intent to actually play the ball rather than the man.

I was impressed by Rohl’s ability to out pace Guehi (who I believe is reckoned to be a decently paced defender) when we had that excellent chance to open the scoring. Just got to hope they get a little complacent with their lead and we get a few more chances that are as good and can fight our way back into this game.
Jay Lewis
35 Posted 04/05/2026 at 21:02:26
Do Sky think the view of Seaforth Docks is better than the view of the city?

Michael Oliver is also a fucking prick
John Wignall
36 Posted 04/05/2026 at 21:05:51
Ferl.sorry for rohl first game for a while and put up against.doku thanks davy
Jay Lewis
37 Posted 04/05/2026 at 21:42:08
Rohl's a machine, why the fuck has he not played more since that Villa game?
Brendan McLaughlin
38 Posted 04/05/2026 at 21:55:00
John #36

Meet Jay #37
Craig Walker
39 Posted 04/05/2026 at 21:57:19
That is on Ndiaye. Too greedy.
Kevin Molloy
40 Posted 04/05/2026 at 21:58:09
are we not supposed to like ever get a fucking break or what.
Jay Lewis
41 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:02:12
Craig, he should have passed to Barry or Rohl
Tony Heron
42 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:03:05
Craig @ 39 totally agree about Ndiaye. Had 3 opportunities to play a team mate in and went for goal instead. Can someone explain how the ref found an extra 2 minutes over the 6 minutes of injury time?!
Si Cooper
43 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:04:02
Tinged with disappointment since we did have a two goal lead but since they gifted us a goal that got us back into the game I am generally happy with the result.
They are a team full of outstanding players and we made it a real contest.
Rohl, Mykolenko and Iroegbunam handled themselves admirably. Dewsbury-Hall and Ndiaye not quite on song, but I won’t castigate anyone for their performance overall.
Craig Walker
44 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:05:53
Yes Jay. He tried too hard to make amends when he was clean through but there were 2 other breaks where he tried to do too much. Should be happy with a draw but to go from 3-1 to 3-2 after 3 seconds is Everton in a nutshell. Branthwaite plays and Haaland doesn’t get that goal. Can’t fault the effort. We went toe to toe with City but we should be seeing that out.
Jack Convery
45 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:06:56
We get led to the well but never get to drink. I should be writing GREAT 3 POINTS !!!
Lee Courtliff
46 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:08:06
Gutted, obviously, but what a second half!!
Monstrous performances from Iroegbunam and Rohl (after a shaky start), and a real atmosphere that came through the television.

Well done Blues, just close Doku down a bit quicker next time.
Si Cooper
47 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:08:39
Tony, it’s a minimum of 6 minutes and there was some extra needed for Iroegbunam getting treatment and the subsequent substitution.
I don’t think there was anything untoward in the time added on.
Doku’s goals were both preventable if people get closer to him but they were both unstoppable once he got his shots off.
David West
48 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:09:33
Feels like a defeat, but spirited effort.
We would have took a point before, so not too disappointed.
Why the ref didn't blow for full time when the corner was cleared a full minute after ther stoppage time is a joke.

Rohl was immense, won't face many as hard as doku so the lad deserves credit.
Tim too run and tackled his heart out.

That's the benchmark for the last 3 games, keep that up and European football will be ours.
Sean Kearns
49 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:13:34
VAR says we didn’t get the pen because the ball was out of play when the incident happened, but the ball doesn’t really go out of play in football as THE CLOCK NEVER STOPS RUNNING and we have a multi ball system now. Rohl is 6’3” and is a target for the set peice. HOW IS IT NOT A FOUL??? Corrupt asf… ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED!!!!… Rohl is the future and I love him already. He’s a unit with no tattoos etc or twatty haircut. He just locks down the middle of the park and goes forward. Its quite nice having a box to box midfielder who can attack too
Tony Abrahams
50 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:16:01
Sickener that. If you don’t see games out then you will never be successful, but it was great to see a really great battling performance which should have got us the three points.

Sorry for moaning about the officials but that linesman who put his flag up was an absolute disgrace, during that second half and it’s clear that he shouldn’t have been running the line tonight because he doesn’t even know the rules.

Thiery Henry, being very complimentary to the Evertonians, but like I keep saying… just give us a good team and the fans will do the rest.
Sean Kearns
51 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:18:04
The ground was rocking on the telly! (Or phone should I say) Big love to all who contributed and safe travels 💙
Grant Rorrison
52 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:18:44
Cant blame Moyes tonight. Used all his subs. Changed the game and we ripped the arse out of them second half. Should have been 5-1 up when our slow as shit defenders let them back in.

Iroegbunam is better than Gana and should replace him now. Rohl had a good game as well.

I don't know what outstanding players someone is talking about above. Apart from Doku they carried no threat whatsoever in either half.
Jim Bennings
53 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:20:25
You know we won't get decisions and you know bent refs will play until the Asian market betting Six score but at the same time, we've only got ourselves to blame for that tonight.

3-1 up in the 81st minute and you concede instantly much like the offside goal in the derby and then we switch off and let Salah score straight away, for a team with two experienced central defenders you'd have to scratch your head as to how they keep doing the same thing.

Unprofessional ending to an otherwise great second half.
Don Alexander
54 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:21:17
Time added on for no good reason cost us a win - that's the way of the Premier League "reality check" for years now.

Genuinely gutted too that my old sparring partner, our Dazza, lost out on his bet as a result of the ref.
Craig Walker
55 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:25:10
Sky going on about Keane’s yellow card now. Can we see the penalty we should have had?

You have to knock ‘em out to get a draw as my dad used to say. The game is just stacked against the likes of us. 5 subs, VAR, biased refs, overstocked pundits from the Sky 6, points deductions etc. etc.
Chris Leyland
56 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:26:13
It was the 2nd goal straight from the kick off that did for us. The defence just switched off when we need a calmer 3/4 minutes. That and corrupt officiating. How he found an additional 3 minutes beyond the 6 shown on the board is just cheating. He was indicating it was our subs but Armstrong coming on took less than 10 seconds. And that linesman should never officiate another game in his life.
Andrew Merrick
57 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:27:35
Quite a few what if moments for us, and a few wtf moments for them.
Illy chances were all crying out for a bit of quality. Doku was given too much space, but respect to him for two top finishes.
Haaland left our TWO centre backs spinning round for their second goal
And why the hell havent we got a right back.
Crazy game though, crazy
Brendan McLaughlin
58 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:28:46
Pre match vibe...we were going to get smashed (D&D outliers of course)

Unlucky not to win.
Kevin Molloy
59 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:38:19
to be honest now CL is not possible I couldn't care less about the europa. I'd rather not be pissing around with another twenty meaningless games. Great performance tonight, Rohl and Tim, really make you feel optimistic for the future. we got done by having two old centre backs against Harland. I mean, if we tried to sell our centre backs, we wouldn't get an actual fee, so we've made do tonight.
Neil Tyrrell
60 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:39:47
Glad I bunged off early and raced home to see the second half, yeah it's disappointing we didn't get all 3 points but it was VERY entertaining and would have bit your hand off for a draw this morning. Let's see more of Merlin, Tim, and Alcaraz in the remaining games. Maybe George and even (gasp!) Dibling too?
David West
61 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:41:07
These games suit us, teams defending high
.
Won't be like this for the last 3 though, that's my worry.
Moyes looked beaten in interview, deserves some credit for having a real good go at city.
Can't blame Moyes for his cbs leaving the world's best striker to race clean through.
And another day Ndiaye scores 3 we win 6-3.
Take the positives.

That's what I'm telling myself.
Martin Berry
62 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:46:00
Very very unlucky not to win this one.
The Tim and Merlin changes worked well, Illy should have scored at least one.
Barry poached and I was pleased for him, whether he will still be with us next season I am unsure.
The biggest travesty was not getting a penalty when Silva threw Merlin to the ground.
You can bet clubs will try and stop Doku do that run and curled shot, two excellent goals by him, credit where credit is due.
Christy Ring
63 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:50:12
A brilliant 2nd half performance, city scoring straight from kick off 3-1 up killed us, total switch off from Tarkowski and Keane cost us.
Si Cooper
64 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:50:14
Yeah Grant, they are all absolutely shit. Haaland, Silva, Semenyo, Cherki all absolute no marks.

Even their bench players like Foden and Kovacic would be starting if they were at Everton. Probably Guehi’s worst performance of the season.

People need to learn the rules about added on time. They can keep adding on to the time displayed at the 90 minute mark, and they do. We were not cheated by the officials tonight who, as a team, got all the decisions right tonight as far as I’m concerned.
Tom Bowers
65 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:52:23
Some fans may recall my pre-match comment that you see some odd results at the end of the season and so this one turned out to be.

I wonder what the odds were that Everton would score three goals and almost snatch all three points. Once again coughing up points against big money sides in the dying moments.

I think we can now be optimistic about next season as this squad shows some fighting qualities. Barry scoring twice when almost everyone wrote him off just recently. Will this finally boost his confidence.

City must be sick as this probably put paid to their premiership hopes especially as they thought they would cruise past Everton.

Most of us would reflect on a season that saw us lose or draw many games that should have been won especially at home but Moyes has to take some of the blame and one hopes (if he stays) that he can formulate some better strategies in managing a game to the end but as they say you cannot teach an old dog new tricks !
Si Cooper
66 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:54:48
David (61), Moyes talked us down unnecessarily before the game and doubled down on that after the game. I’m furious about him constantly ‘managing expectations’. He just doesn’t have to do it.
Makes you wonder if he knows something about the near future that the rest of us don’t.
Dave Abrahams
67 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:57:15
I doubt anyone could or should be disappointed with that performance tonight even with the first half performance, City had most of the ball but our defence did well and it took a great goal just before half time to give City the lead, I thought City looked nervous and a bit frustrated because Everton’s defence did well to keep them out ‘til the goal.

Second half was different and I knew we would get chances because this City team nearly always make mistakes, although not as bad the one that gave us the equaliser which was well taken by Barry, is he good or bad? Rohl, who had a very good game, did well for the third goal but was that a shot or a pass?- - didn’t matter because we scored off it!.

With ten minutes to go and two goals ahead I expected more goals but from Everton not City because we had them on the ropes, sadly only for a matter of seconds when they scored from the kick off, we had a few chances to wrap the game up but with time running out for City they got another brilliant goal— so frustrating for those brilliant supporters in the ground who roared the team on once they scored and kept it up until those last few seconds when a great victory turned into a moral one.

The team did well tonight and so did Moyes with the selection and the way we played apart from the last ten minutes, happy with the draw but what a night it was for football, a great game to watch, Everton and their fans who had a lot to be happy about and showed it with their terrific support.
Rob Hooton
68 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:59:36
Great battling performance in the second half, looked like we weren’t going to lay a glove on them at times in the first half. Yes, we’re all gutted to draw that and could have been 4 or 5 up had our finishing been better.

Lots to be pleased with, hindsight might feel less sickening than (yet another) last minute kick in the teeth.

I think Barry will be here next season, he was bought with the future in mind and the club will want to make a profit on his transfer fee.
John Keating
69 Posted 04/05/2026 at 23:04:02
3-1 up
Feels like a defeat
These injury time goals are killing us
Kieran Kinsella
71 Posted 04/05/2026 at 23:17:20
Barry’s highlight reel is amazing. Few tap ins, one literally off his arse the other week. But who cares how they go in?
Svein-Roger Jensen
72 Posted 04/05/2026 at 23:21:05
Crazy how many penalty claims we never got against the so called big six

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