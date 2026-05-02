02/05/2026



Harry Wilson has had a decent season with Fulham and is Premier League ready (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Harry Wilson has had a decent season with Fulham and is Premier League ready

Everton have four big games before the Premier League season concludes, with Europe still a possibility, albeit a scenario that is becoming increasingly difficult.

​Regardless of whether continental competition returns to the club next season, the Toffees need a strong summer of recruitment.

​The summer’s transfer budget is perhaps still to be determined, but shrewd use of the free-agent market could see available funds saved for priority positions. There are some intriguing options Everton should be considering...

Harry Wilson

​A deal that makes plenty of sense. Everton’s right wing has been a problem position this season, with Tyler Dibling given minimal opportunity to impress and both Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil more comfortable in other areas of the pitch.

​Wilson heads into this summer as a free agent after a career-best Premier League campaign at Fulham. The 29-year-old has scored 10 goals and added six assists, both personal highs. A superb set-piece taker and capable of the spectacular, the Welshman would represent a clear upgrade in a position of need.

Complications may arise from competition, with Aston Villa reportedly chasing a deal. The Villans are likely to have the carrot of Champions League football, though Everton can offer the Wrexham-born winger a closer return to home comforts.

Marcos Senesi

​Tottenham Hotspur have laid the groundwork for a deal to sign Senesi from Bournemouth, though any transfer is dependent on maintaining Premier League status. Should Spurs, currently 18th, be relegated, an opportunity opens up for rival suitors.

​Senesi has been excellent for Bournemouth this season, plugging the sizable gap left by the sales of Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabaryni last summer. Only three Premier League players have made more interceptions than Senesi, while he ranks in the top 3% of centre-backs across Europe’s top leagues for possession won and progressive passes completed.

​Michael Keane’s extension suggests centre-back is not a priority this summer, but Senesi would be an astute addition.

Oscar Mingueza

​If there’s one position Evertonians want to see addressed this summer, it’s right-back. The club’s continued failure to sign a recognised right-back has bordered on negligence, and Oscar Mingueza appears to be the best option among the free-agent pool.

​The 26-year-old is a graduate of the Barcelona academy, but has matured in the colours of Celta Vigo. The four-cap Spain international was, arguably, La Liga’s standout right-back in 2024-25 with four goals and six assists.

Mingueza’s numbers have not been quite as impressive this time around, but he’s a player in his prime and ready for a new challenge. Juventus pursued a deal to sign him in January.

Zeki Celik

​The Turkish international has been linked frequently with Everton in recent months, with The Friedkin Group’s ownership of his current club Roma and the Blues’ need for a right-back making it an obvious one for the Rumour Mill.

​The 29-year-old would not represent the most inspiring signing, but he boasts 59 international caps and more than 200 appearances across Europe’s top five leagues.

Crucially, he’s a natural right-back, with a goal and two assists in 30 Serie A appearances this season.

​Souffian El Karouani

Recruitment from the Eredivisie can be fraught with danger, but Souffian El Karouani’s campaign for FC Utrecht has been eye-catching.

The Morocco international has been an assist machine for the Dutch side, with 16 across all competitions. The left-back leads the Eredivisie for crosses, recording 280 in the league alone. For context, Pedro Porro leads the Premier League with 205 so far this season.

El Karouani’s creativity has not come alongside a neglect of his defensive duties. Only two players have won more tackles in the Eredivisie. Aged 25 and available on a free transfer, he looks like a gamble worth taking for interested clubs. At the very least, he’d represent re-sale value.

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