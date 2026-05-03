03/05/2026





The increase in live TV football broadcasting in the UK is providing Premier League clubs with essential revenue, but are match-going supporters paying the price?

Following Everton’s move to their new Hill Dickinson Stadium, the issue regarding the growing disconnect between us fans and the club is more apparent than ever, with the main issue being matchday rescheduling.

TV — the Revenue Generator

The Premier League product enables its clubs to generate a significant financial advantage over European rivals. Between 2014 and 2024, Premier League teams have benefited from a £3B growth in television revenues. For comparison, the Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1, and Serie A, grew by £5.1B combined.

Broadcasting deals allow teams to invest and expand their worldwide status, with TV income helping Everton to fund Hill Dickinson Stadium as well as transfer fees and players' wages.

However, as a result, more fixtures than ever before are now frequently rescheduled for television coverage in the UK – often at the expense of us fans. So much so that approximately 270 of 380 Premier League games are being broadcast live this season — up from 200 in recent years before the current domestic TV deal came into effect this season.

What happened to 3 pm on Saturday?

Incredibly, there have been just three games that have kicked off on Saturday at 3 pm in Hill Dickinson Stadium this season, a slot that remains a blackout for live televised coverage in the UK. Instead, plenty of fixtures have been rescheduled to evenings, forcing Evertonians into late-night midweek travel.

Monday night’s fixture with Manchester City is the seventh time Everton have played in that timeslot this season. No Premier League team has done so more often. Many of us are left to feel neglected and detached, as Everton have a limited say over fixture rescheduling.

The final verdict typically lies with the Premier League and major broadcasters, who receive primary choice due to funding. These companies will then move fixtures to maximise their viewership.

The danger of alienating match-going fans

The consequences of rescheduling for us match-goers include reduced stadium atmosphere and travel difficulties, with logistical issues, such as rising costs and timing, collectively reducing accessibility.

Many of us may travel from afar, planning a perfect weekend of football and booking travel and accommodation, all for the fixture to be rescheduled for the sake of television coverage.

Ultimately, this risks damaging the connection between the fans and the club, which may discourage future attendance, reducing the historical matchday culture that has defined Everton for generations.

Perhaps the collective fan frustration stems from the idea that we don’t see an instant benefit from fixture rescheduling. Instead, the progressively increasing revenue from TV broadcasting through so-called Facility Fees provides clubs with essential income to turn potential plans into action over the long term.

More sanitised atmospheres in stadiums and empty seats would undermine the product broadcasters are hoping to sell, as the popularity of Premier League football is rooted in us, the passionate fans.

Due to the institutional advantage of live broadcasting, we are likely to be secondary to TV coverage for the foreseeable future.

Whilst we fans are being pushed out, clubs also risk losing their identity to broadcasters, Everton included.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb