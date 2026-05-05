05/05/2026



James Tarkowski comes off second best against towering Newcastle defenders (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) James Tarkowski comes off second best against towering Newcastle defenders

For two seasons, James Tarkowski has been the bedrock of the Everton defence— the "Mr Dependable" who simply doesn't miss a minute of football.

But as we dissect the fallout from last night’s chaotic 3-3 draw against Manchester City at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, a growing number of Blues are asking a difficult question: is our vice-captain becoming a liability?

The Manchester City Meltdown

Last night was a microcosm of Tarkowski's season. While the headlines will rightly praise Thierno Barry’s double and the spirit shown to come from 0-1 to lead 3-1, the defensive lapses that allowed City to escape with a point were criminal.

The most egregious moment came in the 83rd minute. Having just taken a 3-1 lead, Everton’s defence — led by the veteran duo of Tarkowski and Michael Keane — completely switched off. Erling Haaland was allowed to race onto a Mateo Kovacic pass with embarrassing ease. Tarkowski’s lack of recovery pace and positioning were exposed as Haaland lifted the ball over Pickford. To concede within seconds of our third goal suggests a leadership vacuum at the heart of the backline.

Furthermore, Tarkowski's discipline was again called into question. His 53rd-minute yellow card for a cynical foul on Jeremy Doku was his 7th of the season (depending on the source, some data suggests 6, but his disciplinary record remains a concern). It forced him to play on a tightrope for the remainder of the match, limiting his ability to be aggressive against City's late onslaught.

The Statistical Decline

While Tarkowski still dominates the air — ranking in the 96th percentile for aerial duels won — other metrics paint a more worrying picture of his 2025-26 campaign:

Goals Conceded: Everton have conceded 39 goals with Tarkowski on the pitch this season across 33 starts.

Errors and Penalties: He has already conceded a penalty for handball this season (against Leeds) and was cited for an error leading to a goal in the 1-2 loss at Fulham in February.

Indirect Responsibility: Beyond "official" errors, he has been part of a defensive unit that has struggled for consistency. In recent weeks, he has recorded low match ratings in losses to West Ham (1-2) and Liverpool (1-2), with critics pointing to a decline in his mobility following previous injury layoffs.

The Pace Deficit: With only 4 successful dribbles all season and a 41% long-pass completion rate, Tarkowski is increasingly looking like a "box-defender" in a league that demands more mobility and technical security.

Time for the O’Brien-Branthwaite Axis?

The irony of last night was that Jake O'Brien, the man many want to see partner Jarrad Branthwaite long-term, was the one who scored the towering header from an excellent James Garner corner to put us 2-1 up. O'Brien showed the dynamism and goal threat that Tarkowski has struggled to provide this term (Tarkowski has just 1 goal from 16 shots inside the box this season).

The "squad audit" is becoming clear: while Tarkowski’s experience is valuable, his high wages and declining physical stats suggest he may no longer be an automatic starter if David Moyes wants to implement a more modern, mobile defensive line next season.

Of course, Branthwaite is out for what remains of this roller-coaster season, but worryingly, Tarkowski has already been granted a 2-year contract extension running through to June 2028. So his role going forward as one of Moyes's ageing favourites seems assured for the time being.

We love "Tarky" for his heart, but in a 3-3 thriller where the Everton defence "let themselves down" (Moyes's own words), the leadership we expect from our vice-captain was nowhere to be found when the game and the full 3 points from a precious win were on the line.

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