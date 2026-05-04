04/05/2026





Getting a 3-1 lead against Manchester City after being totally outplayed in the first half is no mean feat... but letting that slip with two goals given up, including another one right at the death, means it has to be regarded as a game Everton should have won.

But the second half was exciting for once, so points are probably on the high side...

Jordan Pickford - 6

Beaten three times by high-quality finishes, and he did come out to punch a corner clear.

Jake O'Brien - 7

Solid defending and a brilliant header from Garner's corner.

James Tarkowski - 6

Tarky was his normal narky self. I think he is a linchpin to the defence.

Michael Keane - 5

Came very close to a red card with a reckless tackle but was okay otherwise.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 7

Some important defensive interventions, but he was less effective going forward.

Tim Iroegbunam - 8

Some tremendous work done in the absence of Gana Gueye.

James Garner - 7

Garner was closer to his best with good set-piece deliveries -- one absolutely perfect.

Merlin Rohl - 9

Huge energy, he was all over the pitch and worked extremely hard, especially to drive forward and create the third goal, even though his shot was terrible.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 6

Did his best to inject energy and drive going forward but the one shot he had was poor and things didn't really click for him.

Iliman Ndiaye - 5

Another exhibition where he flatters to deceive and achieves precisely nothing in terms of end product, spurning not one but two glorious chances to score... but everybody loves his jinking runs.

Beto - 6

He was a bit exposed by the high skill level of the opponents, making him look more clumsy than usual.

Substitutes:

Thierno Barry - 8

Redeemed himself from earlier sins against the club with two crucial goals that he took well. And he was a decent foil that gave the City defenders more to think about.

Nathan Patterson - 5

Late sub, not sure he touched the ball.

Charly Alcaraz - 7

Late sub, he did his best to move things forward when he got the ball.

The Manager:

David Moyes - 3

To surrender a win to yet another last gasp goal is unforgivable. He got lucky this week with his default Beto - Barry switch but failed to make sure of the game when we had a 3-1 lead.

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