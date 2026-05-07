07/05/2026



Dwight McNeil has gone backwards after regaining his starting place (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Dwight McNeil has gone backwards after regaining his starting place

Had everything gone according to plan at the end of the January transfer window, then Dwight McNeil would probably have been lining up against Everton when they head to Selhurst Park on Sunday.

McNeil’s move to Crystal Palace was all set to go through on deadline day. The winger had travelled down to London, gone ahead with a medical, and all that remained to be completed were the formalities of a transfer reportedly worth up to £20M.

It would have represented fantastic business for Everton, and given McNeil the chance at a much-needed fresh start. But it was not to be. Palace pulled the plug at the last minute, and McNeil had to make his way back to Merseyside, with his girlfriend going public about the resulting anguish and upset, accusing Palace of toying with the player’s emotions.

The path back to Redemption

David Moyes left McNeil out of his next couple of matchday squads, though Everton were happy to make a big enough deal of the former Burnley man staying put. However, by the end of February, to some furore, McNeil was back in the starting XI for Everton’s trip to St James’ Park.

And in all fairness, he delivered. Playing out on the right, McNeil worked hard (albeit, that is surely a prerequisite for any Premier League footballer), was disciplined off the ball, and played a part in Everton’s second goal, with a fantastic first touch followed by a decent shot, which was parried out by Nick Pope for Beto to slam home.

McNeil did enough to deserve a second chance, and he followed that up with a fine display at home against Burnley, with the 26-year-old receiving a standing ovation when he was taken off in the second half.

But even with McNeil fitting well into the system Moyes had set up, there is a fair argument to say he has been on the receiving end, positively, of some double standards from the manager.

Double Standards?

Yes, he strung together some decent displays before the recent 3-week break, but since Everton’s campaign resumed, he has failed to hit those standards. McNeil was poor against Brentford, worse in the Merseyside derby, and again in the loss at West Ham.

In all of those matches, there’s a fair case to be made that Moyes left McNeil on too long, and that he wouldn’t have shown the same loyalty to the likes of Tyrique George or Tyler Dibling. However, Moyes did at least show a willingness to change against Manchester City, with Merlin Röhl coming in instead of McNeil.

Sure, it’s disheartening in a way to see another player, one who is not a natural winger, getting in ahead of Dibling, and to a lesser extent, George, who has been playing effectively from the bench.

Röhl Revels in Rare Renaissance

But Röhl pointed out in his post-match media duties, as reported by The Athletic’s Paddy Boyland on The Everton Byline Podcast, that Moyes wanted him to track O’Reilly, and drop into midfield when needed to prevent Everton from being outnumbered.

Röhl, though, also mentioned how Everton’s boss was keen for him to use his turn of pace to stretch Man City. That turn of pace was in action in the first half, as Röhl powered in behind to set up a great chance. And it was on show again when he drove onto Jake O’Brien’s throw and dragged a shot/pass to Thierno Barry, who finished to make it 3-1.

Röhl did brilliantly throughout. Yes, he was not perfect, but he demonstrated more dynamism than McNeil and, frankly, was more of a threat, while also showing plenty of endeavour defensively.

Sunday’s clash with Palace, at one point not so long ago, looked like it would be a real chance for McNeil to clip the Eagles’ wings and show them what they had missed. While that could still happen for McNeil from the bench, Moyes should not be drawn into giving him another chance as a starter.

Ultimately, McNeil’s time at Everton is coming to an end, and Röhl— even playing out of position — has proved that it pays to give others, who do have a future at the club, an opportunity. Perhaps that freshness may just be what this team needs.

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