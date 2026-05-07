Price is Right for a former Everton Academy star's homecoming?

| 07/05/2026



Isaac Price taking on Coventry City in the Championship (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) Isaac Price taking on Coventry City in the Championship

A familiar face from the Everton Academy conveyor belt is being linked with a return to Finch Farm as the Blues look to inject some much-needed energy into the engine room this summer.

According to a questionable 'exclusive' at SportsBoom, Everton are "lying in wait" to bring Northern Ireland international Isaac Price back to Merseyside. The 22-year-old, who famously walked away from the club for a nominal development fee in 2023, has seen his stock soar during a standout stint with West Bromwich Albion.

The One That Got Away?

Issac Price was a fixture at Finch Farm from the age of 7, rising through the ranks under the mentorship of Leighton Baines and David Unsworth. He was even fast-tracked to the senior squad by Carlo Ancelotti, making his debut as a late sub against Boreham Wood right at the end of the FA Cup 5th Round tie back in March 2022.

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However, despite being highly rated by the academy staff — Unsworth once described him as a "box-to-box midfielder with a bit of everything" — Price grew frustrated by the lack of a clear pathway to the first team.

With his contract winding down in the summer of 2023, and after impressing in a Sydney Super Cup cameo against Celtic, Price opted to gamble on himself. He rejected Everton’s contract offers to join Standard Liège for a development fee of just £400k, a move that left many Evertonians wondering if the club had let another gem slip through their fingers for a pittance.

Price's More Recent Exploits

After a productive spell in Belgium, Price was snapped up by West Bromwich Albion for an undisclosed fee in January 2025, where he has become the undisputed heartbeat of the Baggies' midfield. This season, he has been a revelation in the Championship, with his "technical recital" and "never-ending energy" making him indispensable for both club and country.

The stats tell the story of a player who has finally found his feet:

The Engine Room: He has become a mainstay for Northern Ireland, recently completing full 90-minute shifts in World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Luxembourg. He's scored 10 goals in 26 caps since his senior debut.

Goal Threat: From midfield, he’s chipped in with crucial goals, including a recent strike in a 3-0 demolition of Watford where he also provided an assist. Price scored nine goals in 46 Championship games, adding two assists.

Flexibility: While naturally a central midfielder, he’s even been shoe-horned onto the flanks at times to cover injuries — though he remains most effective as a "box-to-box" disruptor.

The Dubious Link

The "Rumour Mill" wouldn't be complete without the financial gymnastics. SportsBoom claims West Brom have slapped a €20M to €25M (£17M-£21M) price tag on the youngster, despite his market value sitting closer to €10M

With Price under contract until 2029 and earning a modest £12k a week, the Baggies are playing hardball. Everton are reportedly preparing a "homecoming" themed offer, but they face stiff competition from Fulham, who are said to be readying a £10M bid.

It would be peak Everton to sell a homegrown prospect for £400k only to buy him back 2 years later for £20M. However, there’s no denying the midfield lacks the dynamism Price now offers.

Whether The Friedkin Group is willing to pay the "Academy Tax" to rectify a past mistake remains to be seen. At 22, Price fits the profile of the "young and hungry" player the club supposedly craves — but can we afford the price of our own mistakes?

Original Source: SportsBoom

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