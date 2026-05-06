06/05/2026



Roman Dixon in action for Everton U21s (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images) Roman Dixon in action for Everton U21s

We’re into the play-offs now in the EFL, with the regular season coming to a close. So, let’s check in on how Everton’s loanees got on across the final round of fixtures before all that play-off drama.

Issac Heath, as anticipated, did not return from injury in time to feature for Accrington Stanley as they rounded out their campaign with a 3-0 defeat to Oldham Athletic, sealing a 16th-place finish in League Two.

Stockport County, meanwhile, beat Barnsley 3-1 on the road to secure their spot in the League One play-offs, finishing 3rd.

Roman Dixon came on from the bench as an 81st-minute substitute and helped see out the victory, with Benony Breki Andresson netting County’s third goal deep in stoppage time.

Dixon actually had a chance of his own, trying his luck from a tight angle with a venomous strike that went just wide and into the side netting, while he also registered two defensive contributions (via Sofascore).

There was no Eli Campbell for Port Vale, as they played their last game in the third tier for at least a year, but Martin Sherif did feature for the full game as they went up against Lincoln City.

Rounding out a dismal campaign against the League One champions will not have been an ideal ending for Vale, and Sherif only managed the one shot, which came as he missed a big chance, and Vale ultimately slumped to a 2-0 defeat.

While Dixon will hope to help Stockport gain promotion to the Championship, Everton’s other loans will now return to Finch Farm.

Campbell, it seems, is the one most likely to have a future with Everton, though there is certainly still hope for Sherif — getting that duo back out on loan, ideally in League One again, will be crucial for their short-term development.

Dixon, meanwhile, may well need to move on in search of regular first-team football, but first and foremost, let’s hope he plays a part in a successful play-off push.

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