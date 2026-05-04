Fantastic second half sees Doku deny Everton win with late stunner
Everton welcome title-chasing Manchester City to Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday night, with thoughts of European football for the Toffees hanging in the balance.
Everton 3 - 3 Manchester City
Everton welcomed title-chasing Manchester City to Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday night, with thoughts of European football for the Toffees hanging in the balance.
Everton have dropped into the bottom half of the Premier League table thanks to two back-to-back avoidable defeats. Can David Moyes do anything to prevent another damaging loss to Pep Guardiola's stars?
Match Summary
After a first half City dominated but only scored right at the end, the second half was an entirely different affair. Sub Thierno Barry redeemed himself with two goals and Jake O'Brien scoring from a great corner. Haaland got one back but it looked like Everton would incredibly take all the points before they gave up yet another goal right at the death.
Team News
Beto returns to lead the line on his own after suffering concussion in the defeat to Liverpool. With Idrissa Gana Gueye mysteriously missing, Tim Iroegbunam partners James Garner in defensive midfield. Merlin Röhl is preferred to Dwight McNeil, presumably on the right – the young German making his first start since the 1-0 win at Aston Villa in January.
First Half
The up and under from Dewsbury-Hall went through to Donnarumma and Everton were soon chasing the ball as it zipped without interference for the next 2 minutes until Nunez slipped and Ndiaye was in, but failed to make anything of it.
Rohl was called for chasing down Doku a little too keenly. Signs of the way calls would be going tonight? The free-kick was worked around until Mykolenko. Dewsbury-Hall tried to break but Cherki went ot ground as if shot, and another free-kick for City.
Dewsbury-Hall broke up the City play but Garner soon had 4 players shepherding him away from goal. City forced a turnover, advanced, and won the first corner, played short and evenmtallly half-cleared by O'Brien. Cherki has the first shot, over Pickford's bar.
Another really soft call as O'Reilly went down under no real contact. Fortunately, City went for a round of pass the parcel until Doku won another corner off Rohl. City kept up the pressure with the workaround, Everton could only ball-watch as it zipped around until another City corner.
Beto headed it out at the near post, the next delivery again only half-cleared. But Everton were incredibly given a free kick when Haaland ran into Garner. But the Blue shirts only had possession for a few seconds.
O'Reilly almost got behind O'Brien but his cross didn't find Haaland. O'Reilly did better and got to the byline but Garner was in the right place to get it back to Pickford.
Everton were instantly pinned back again and O'Reilly again was the principal irritant. Then from the other side, Cherki's shot straight at Pickford before Semenyo drove through and fired across goal, no-one converting.
O'Brien dared to stand in front of Doku: another City free-kick. The pattern of the game was by now well established. Doku got past O'Brien but the cross to Semenyo was wellied over the bar.
After more than 20 minutes, it looked for a moment like Everton might get forward... but nothing came of it and the ball was played back by the Blues. Beto was called for nothing, supposedly a push in tussleing for a Pickford hoof.
But a mistake saw Ndiaye pay in Dewsbury-Hall who shot early, winning a rare corner off Khusanov. Keane got to but had poor contact on the header. Everton sustained their attack through a long throw-in but could not keep the ball high up in City's half.
City returned to siege mode until a terrible effort from Khusanov. But City resumed until Khusanov collapsed, claiming Beto had trodden on his foot. Everon tried to build down the left through Dewsbury-Hall and Ndiaye but it went nowhere.
Rohl somehow got away down the left, zooming away from Guehi and crosing to Beto, Donnarumma getting a crucial fingertip to push it behind Beto, who spun back and saw his shot blocked behind. A brilliant chance just didn't quite come off. Khusanov chesting up to Tarkowski after the Everton corner went dead.
After that lull, City resumed their all-out attack, winning a corner that Pickford strongly punched away. Rohl did brilliantly to win the ball back but Beto expected the ball to run for him and it didn't. Doku again got behind the line and cut it back for Cherki who fired high over the Everton goal.
More zippy pass and move from City was stopped by Garner, and Everton got forward again but just lost the ball. This time, City attacked again and looked really dangerous and sure enough, Doku eventually curved a zinger into the top corner. Unstoppable. David Moyes will be immensely proud of those 42 goalless minutes.
Keane came across to stop Doku, going over the ball and receiving a yellow card for his effort. Doku gets treatment and unwillingly left the field before the free-kick that was eventually gathered by Pickford.
So ended a pretty predictable first half, Everton's dogged defending ultimately defeated by a moment of sheer skill and flair from a young 23-year-old forward.
Second Half
From the restart, Man City won a corner and O'Reilly almost had a chance to shoot. Dewsbury-Hall did really well to push forward and play in Beto but he had to shootr instantly and didn't, Guéhi in quickly to stymy him. Beto to get to a ball over the top but Guéhi again had the measure of him. Beto then clumsily clipped Guéhi and got a daft yellow card.
Seymenyo went down heavily and collided with Mykolenlo, needing treatment. Everton had some rare forward possession, Dewsbury-Hall rather snatching at a shot from distance, unale ot keep it down.
Tarkowski was next to be booked, grabbing at Haaland as he was about to run free. Doku overhit his cross from the free-kick. Another spell of Everton possession was pretty easily stalled.
Dewsbury-Hall got forward but was fouled by Khusanov but ignored by the referee, as City surged forward.
A good break after Garner outmuscled Cherki saw a foul on Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye skipping forward and shooting well, forcing a good save by Donnarumma and winning a corner. Garner's delivery was good but Donnarumma was able to punch clear.
Moyes swapped out Beto for Barry, probably sensible given the yellow card.
Ndiaye pocked up a bouncing ball and was one-on-one with Donnarumma but criminally failed to lift the ball over him, and he blocked the shot with his body, a massive chance squandered.
Dewsbury-Hall saw Donnarumma off his line and tried to lob him from the centre circle but was off-target. But Everton had ben doing a liyyl better with the ball, Theirno Barry getting a gift from Guéhi that he buried under Donnarumma. Initially ruled out for offside, the ball had been played to him by Guéhi, and Michael Oliver changed his decision to Goal for Everton!
This completely turned the one-way game on its head and gave Everton everything to play for, with the crowd suitably enthused. Ndiaye stole the ball off Khusanov brilliantly and drove forward, Guéhi across crucially to deflect it behind for a corner.
And a simply fantastic delivery from Garner to Jake O'Brien at the near post was buried behind Donnarumma, who was livid and protested in futility at the referee. But Everton lead 2-1!
Everton defended a City attack and countered well, Ndiaye dancing through again, surely he would score this time! But no, he again drove his shot at the giant in pink. Should have been 3-1! Shockingly poor really knowing what he is capable of.
City were stung by this. Foden on for Semenyo was fouled just outside the Everton area, Cherki lashing it wide of the angle.
A fantastic Iroegbunam tackle really got the crowd going even more as Everton looked to hold on to their lead for the final 10 minutes. Rohl had been playing superly and he brilliantly robbed Guehi, galloping forward from Kovacic and shooting off the heel of a defender, the ball spnning off to Barry who incredibly,was onside and had the easiest finish to Everton 3-1 up!
At the other end, a great ball from Kovacic through to Haaland was meat and drink for the big man, Pickford with no chance. 3-2.
Everton won another corner which saw Fernadez xchae Rohl around and manhandle him to the ground off the ball. Why no penalty???
Foden looked to fire into the top corner but drove his shot well off target. City kept pushing forward until Dewsbury-Hall was fouled, with 6 minutes added on. Rohl and Iroegbunam forced a turnover but Barry could not carry it forward.
The one way traffic of the first half was a distant memory as Everton to keep their slender lead intact, Mykolenko having to produce an excellent tackle on Marmoush.
It was nervy stuff with Everton countering when they could but Ndiaye again unable to deliver. Iroegbunam did brilliantly to block a Doku cross for a corner, injured in the process.
Armstorng came on for the corner with Donnarumma up and Everton looked to clear but had all the players back so Ndiaye had no chance of taking advantage.
City won another corner, and this time another brilliant strike from Doku beat Pickford to equalise with less than a minute, denying City the win they so desperately wanted.
Everton: Pickford, O'Brien [Y:86'], Tarkowski [Y:51'], Keane [Y:45'], Mykolenko, Garner, Iroegbunam (90+5' Armstrong), Rohl (90+2' Patterson), Dewsbury-Hall (90+2' Alcaraz), Ndiaye, Beto [Y:49'] (64' Barry).
Subs: Travers, McNeil, George, Dibling, Coleman.
Manchester City: Donnarumma, Matheus Nunes, Khusanov, Guéhi, O’Reilly, González, Silva, Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland
Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Aké, Marmoush, Kovacic, Aït-Nouri, Savinho, Foden)
Reader Comments (137)
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2 Posted 04/05/2026 at 18:54:12
3 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:00:30
Good luck blue boys
I can’t help thinking our flip flops are on though
I’d love to see a gutsy effort today
4 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:00:57
Feels a bit defeatist from the off - but, then again I ain't the expert. Let's hope it is a masterplan and I will be very happy to have egg on my face!
5 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:02:21
That's what's happened to Idrissa Gana Gueye, apparently. Probably a result of trying too hard.
No fear of Dibling doing that. He's not daft. Why should he pull his tripe out on the training field, get injured, and miss loadsa games spent sitting on the bench?
Hmmm... I think I see a pattern here. Moyes pushes them to the very limit in training. If they are still standing, they play. If they aren't, they are out injured. And if they didn't try hard enough, they are on the bench.
Got it.
6 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:06:55
I also think Beto will rough up the City defence.
We could be in for a good night.
7 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:09:06
Hope you are right!
8 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:15:03
9 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:15:51
Nothing to lose here, no one thinks we will give them a game, so let's give them game!
10 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:15:53
Beto can unsettle any defence. Just hope he doesn't over do the nuisance value and allow the ref to easily clip his wings.
This must be an ideal fixture for the manager to challenge his players to go toe to toe for 100 minutes or so. Just trying to contain Man City will play right into their hands. They have too much creativity and self-belief to get exasperated and lose focus until the last 10 minutes or so. We just can't be too passive and reliant on reacting to unforced mistakes.
Don't need gung-ho, but we must get truly competitive. I would especially love the 3 points to show Shearer and Richards to be the over-paid empty vessels they are.
Come on, you ballsy (Royal) Blues!
11 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:17:03
Pleased to see Rohl given a rare chance and Iroegbunam too. I think O'Brien is going to be in for a tough night though.
Why 2 right-backs on the bench but no left-back? Still, Moyes knows best, some believe...
12 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:17:24
13 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:17:56
As for the rest, largely same old, same old. Never one to spring a surprise is Moyesy.
14 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:18:53
15 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:18:58
We all know what's coming. We might fluke a goal, but I can't see anything beyond a City win.
It's worth noting my record in predicting results is historically as bad as our home record against City, so with that in mind we'll probably win 3-0.
16 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:21:45
Let's see if that actually happens or whether he drops deep for additional support.
17 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:22:10
Now, where is my couch? Ah, here it is, hiding behind the other couch.🥺
18 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:22:26
Yes love to see Graham get a little cameo for his good season, before the end of the season hopefully.
Rather see him having a go than Barry looking like he's a contestant on dancing on ice.
19 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:25:18
Only Forest have made fewer changes. That wily old fox Moyes proving you don't need to make full use of your squad to achieve mid-table security.
20 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:27:36
Dont think weve done too bad out of it tbh. Just grateful he's been a decent servant for the club.
21 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:27:53
22 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:29:29
23 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:30:21
That said, I wish he'd use more players and switch things up a bit just like the rest of you!
Interestingly, the 3 teams that have used the most players, are West Ham, Forest and Wolves. Make of that what you will.
24 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:32:55
It's important to sort out what we need for next season and weed out what we don't need.
Chances of winning very remote today as City old all the aces and need the points but you can get some odd score lines at the end of the season so who knows.
25 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:39:12
I remember last year, I think v Fulham or Brenford, a TW poster saw that Keane was picked as centre-back when there was no other option, moaning about the selection. I asked who they would play and the response was “Anybody but Keane!” That day, he played a blinder and scored the winner.
That day, there was a lesson to be learned. I am looking forward to see how Tim can take the place of Gana and having another look at Rohl. Looking at this we might even see Dibling getting a chance. What do we know?
26 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:51:10
27 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:53:07
Oh what football brains, to think the mighty city might beat us!
28 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:56:52
29 Posted 04/05/2026 at 19:59:03
Just hope it’s a double bluff and he’s actually told the team they can steam-roller the b*st*rds if they put the effort in and perform to their potential.
30 Posted 04/05/2026 at 20:00:23
31 Posted 04/05/2026 at 20:50:53
Tough first half, need Ndiaye in the game more.
32 Posted 04/05/2026 at 20:54:45
33 Posted 04/05/2026 at 20:58:15
Sarcasm from Dave... I certainly hope not.
He scolded me for that not long ago.
34 Posted 04/05/2026 at 20:59:12
Thankfully the officials actually seemed to recognise the intent to actually play the ball rather than the man.
I was impressed by Rohl’s ability to out pace Guehi (who I believe is reckoned to be a decently paced defender) when we had that excellent chance to open the scoring. Just got to hope they get a little complacent with their lead and we get a few more chances that are as good and can fight our way back into this game.
35 Posted 04/05/2026 at 21:02:26
Michael Oliver is also a fucking prick
36 Posted 04/05/2026 at 21:05:51
37 Posted 04/05/2026 at 21:42:08
38 Posted 04/05/2026 at 21:55:00
Meet Jay #37
39 Posted 04/05/2026 at 21:57:19
40 Posted 04/05/2026 at 21:58:09
41 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:02:12
42 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:03:05
43 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:04:02
They are a team full of outstanding players and we made it a real contest.
Rohl, Mykolenko and Iroegbunam handled themselves admirably. Dewsbury-Hall and Ndiaye not quite on song, but I won’t castigate anyone for their performance overall.
44 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:05:53
45 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:06:56
46 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:08:06
Monstrous performances from Iroegbunam and Rohl (after a shaky start), and a real atmosphere that came through the television.
Well done Blues, just close Doku down a bit quicker next time.
47 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:08:39
I don’t think there was anything untoward in the time added on.
Doku’s goals were both preventable if people get closer to him but they were both unstoppable once he got his shots off.
48 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:09:33
We would have took a point before, so not too disappointed.
Why the ref didn't blow for full time when the corner was cleared a full minute after ther stoppage time is a joke.
Rohl was immense, won't face many as hard as doku so the lad deserves credit.
Tim too run and tackled his heart out.
That's the benchmark for the last 3 games, keep that up and European football will be ours.
49 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:13:34
50 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:16:01
Sorry for moaning about the officials but that linesman who put his flag up was an absolute disgrace, during that second half and it’s clear that he shouldn’t have been running the line tonight because he doesn’t even know the rules.
Thiery Henry, being very complimentary to the Evertonians, but like I keep saying… just give us a good team and the fans will do the rest.
51 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:18:04
52 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:18:44
Iroegbunam is better than Gana and should replace him now. Rohl had a good game as well.
I don't know what outstanding players someone is talking about above. Apart from Doku they carried no threat whatsoever in either half.
53 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:20:25
3-1 up in the 81st minute and you concede instantly much like the offside goal in the derby and then we switch off and let Salah score straight away, for a team with two experienced central defenders you'd have to scratch your head as to how they keep doing the same thing.
Unprofessional ending to an otherwise great second half.
54 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:21:17
Genuinely gutted too that my old sparring partner, our Dazza, lost out on his bet as a result of the ref.
55 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:25:10
You have to knock ‘em out to get a draw as my dad used to say. The game is just stacked against the likes of us. 5 subs, VAR, biased refs, overstocked pundits from the Sky 6, points deductions etc. etc.
56 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:26:13
57 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:27:35
Illy chances were all crying out for a bit of quality. Doku was given too much space, but respect to him for two top finishes.
Haaland left our TWO centre backs spinning round for their second goal
And why the hell havent we got a right back.
Crazy game though, crazy
58 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:28:46
Unlucky not to win.
59 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:38:19
60 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:39:47
61 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:41:07
.
Won't be like this for the last 3 though, that's my worry.
Moyes looked beaten in interview, deserves some credit for having a real good go at city.
Can't blame Moyes for his cbs leaving the world's best striker to race clean through.
And another day Ndiaye scores 3 we win 6-3.
Take the positives.
That's what I'm telling myself.
62 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:46:00
The Tim and Merlin changes worked well, Illy should have scored at least one.
Barry poached and I was pleased for him, whether he will still be with us next season I am unsure.
The biggest travesty was not getting a penalty when Silva threw Merlin to the ground.
You can bet clubs will try and stop Doku do that run and curled shot, two excellent goals by him, credit where credit is due.
63 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:50:12
64 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:50:14
Even their bench players like Foden and Kovacic would be starting if they were at Everton. Probably Guehi’s worst performance of the season.
People need to learn the rules about added on time. They can keep adding on to the time displayed at the 90 minute mark, and they do. We were not cheated by the officials tonight who, as a team, got all the decisions right tonight as far as I’m concerned.
65 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:52:23
I wonder what the odds were that Everton would score three goals and almost snatch all three points. Once again coughing up points against big money sides in the dying moments.
I think we can now be optimistic about next season as this squad shows some fighting qualities. Barry scoring twice when almost everyone wrote him off just recently. Will this finally boost his confidence.
City must be sick as this probably put paid to their premiership hopes especially as they thought they would cruise past Everton.
Most of us would reflect on a season that saw us lose or draw many games that should have been won especially at home but Moyes has to take some of the blame and one hopes (if he stays) that he can formulate some better strategies in managing a game to the end but as they say you cannot teach an old dog new tricks !
66 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:54:48
Makes you wonder if he knows something about the near future that the rest of us don’t.
67 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:57:15
Second half was different and I knew we would get chances because this City team nearly always make mistakes, although not as bad the one that gave us the equaliser which was well taken by Barry, is he good or bad? Rohl, who had a very good game, did well for the third goal but was that a shot or a pass?- - didn’t matter because we scored off it!.
With ten minutes to go and two goals ahead I expected more goals but from Everton not City because we had them on the ropes, sadly only for a matter of seconds when they scored from the kick off, we had a few chances to wrap the game up but with time running out for City they got another brilliant goal— so frustrating for those brilliant supporters in the ground who roared the team on once they scored and kept it up until those last few seconds when a great victory turned into a moral one.
The team did well tonight and so did Moyes with the selection and the way we played apart from the last ten minutes, happy with the draw but what a night it was for football, a great game to watch, Everton and their fans who had a lot to be happy about and showed it with their terrific support.
68 Posted 04/05/2026 at 22:59:36
Lots to be pleased with, hindsight might feel less sickening than (yet another) last minute kick in the teeth.
I think Barry will be here next season, he was bought with the future in mind and the club will want to make a profit on his transfer fee.
69 Posted 04/05/2026 at 23:04:02
Feels like a defeat
These injury time goals are killing us
70 Posted 04/05/2026 at 23:14:42
I told you he has come in just before transfer deadline, no pre-season and never played in the Premier League. Yet you all rubbished him.
Well, he has played about a 1/3 of the game time that Calvert-Lewin has, who has been lauded on here, yet he's scored the same number of goals, 8 (if you don't count penalties).
Calvert-Lewin is 29... Barry is 23. I know who I want.
71 Posted 04/05/2026 at 23:17:20
72 Posted 04/05/2026 at 23:21:05
73 Posted 04/05/2026 at 23:53:32
Everton heading for an unlikely victory, Until they weren't!
So much emotion from the fans in the second half and yet numb silence after the final whistle, City probably lost the title, Everton probably lost a Euro place.
That's four points lost in the last 3 matches with virtually the last kick of the game, frustrating.
74 Posted 04/05/2026 at 23:58:56
75 Posted 04/05/2026 at 00:05:38
But, why did Charly try to keep the ball in play when we broke forward in injury time? He headed the ball back into play when he could have sent it to the corner.
We are so naive sometimes.
76 Posted 04/05/2026 at 00:08:25
We went up against the previous champions vying for the league title, a side we'd not beaten for a decade and only just got two draws, with a squad many times our value...and more than held our own.
Defensively solid for most of the first half, and then showed real threat on the break, to the point where we could've scored 4 or 5 had NDiaye's finishing been sharper, AND should've had at least one penalty.
Yes, when 3:1 up with less than 10 minutes to play we should really have gone onto win, and it is disappointing to take just a single point, but with most of our European vying rivals also dropping points, we're not actually much worse off. And we're still very much in the hunt.
IF Villa go onto win the Europa, and finish 5th, it would mean 6th place also gets a CL spot next year, with 7th going to Europa and 8th into the Conference league. Even without that, Man City winning the FA Cup [which given Chelsea's current form seems likely], would push also ensure 8 slots, albeit Europa for 6/7 and conference 8th.
I'd personally be happy with any of those, and think Europa or Conference could be better for progressing.
We're currently sat 10th on goal difference, 2 points of 8th, 3 off 7th and 4 off 6th. Granted games are short, so maybe 4 points against a decent Bournemouth side is too much, but I think all 3 are winnable, with Palace focused on Europe, Sunderland on the beach and only Spurs really fighting for every point. Hopefully we'll still be in the running by the final day > certainly makes a change from having to win to stay up!!
77 Posted 04/05/2026 at 00:36:26
78 Posted 04/05/2026 at 00:43:00
I hadn't seen an Everton player blow past a top defender like that in a very, very long time.
And he did it twice.
79 Posted 04/05/2026 at 01:34:19
Nah, doesn't have quite the same ring to it.
80 Posted 05/05/2026 at 03:25:15
81 Posted 05/05/2026 at 06:17:51
82 Posted 05/05/2026 at 07:09:33
Mike # 78 - Rhol also surprised me with his turn of pace. I think he has cemented his place in the team. He and Iroegbunam who had a terrific game will be regular starters next season
Once again a shout for Mykolenko - he does what it says on the can. He held his own against a top class and physical winger.
Jake O'Brien will become a regular starter as a centre half in the future but I don't think it is fair on him playing him at right back against the likes of Doku and Sommerville last week. As we all know our top priority in the summer transfer market is a right back.
83 Posted 05/05/2026 at 07:23:16
84 Posted 05/05/2026 at 07:59:44
Superb “in-a-nutshell”, Dave.
85 Posted 05/05/2026 at 08:29:49
This could catch on... Fair play to him, he got a chance to play last night, and showed himself to be useful!
86 Posted 05/05/2026 at 08:38:40
I remember someone saying to me years ago that a team can be vulnerable after scoring. So it proved last night. To concede straight from the restart with a ball straight through the middle was so unprofessional.
Likewise no one closing down Doku when he was lining up to shoot was unforgivable. Obviously pleased that Barry scored his goals, which let's face it, were on a plate. His overall play though is woeful. He lacks spacial awareness, can't run with the ball, and doesn't know how to use his biggest asset, his height. Still needs replacing for me.
87 Posted 05/05/2026 at 08:41:05
Criminal that second goal for two experienced players. If Moyes continues to play them together and they fuck up again, he deserves the sack.
88 Posted 05/05/2026 at 09:12:25
The officials made the right calls for our goals. Let's finish the season strong with similar displays and obtain our best league position.
89 Posted 05/05/2026 at 09:36:15
It's not often in professional football when you see a centre forward running at goal from such a central position.
Röhl is a player I really like, hopefully he plays the last three games. He is a breath of fresh air compared to McNeil.
90 Posted 05/05/2026 at 10:08:11
What would be your back line for the final games this season?
91 Posted 05/05/2026 at 10:11:50
92 Posted 05/05/2026 at 10:16:23
93 Posted 05/05/2026 at 10:28:20
Let's just play safe. Not trying anything new.
94 Posted 05/05/2026 at 10:42:09
So, Patterson at right-back? Really? Just to “try something new”?
95 Posted 05/05/2026 at 10:54:22
I'd have put Coleman on before him. He'd at least have fouled Doku to stop him coming inside.
96 Posted 05/05/2026 at 10:54:23
Even the first half, although we were second best for most of it, I thought we defended well and limited Man City to half chances with Pickford having no difficult saves to make.
The second half, you could see City getting flustered and frustrated, with Haaland an innocent bystander. He was doing nothing ‘til that bleedin goal which revived City and brought quite a lot of their fans, who were literally on the way home, back up the stairs to start watching their team get that point.
Keep that up for the last three games, believe, truly believe that we are better than the three teams we are playing, and we are half way there.
Our away record is pretty good and Palace will be tired after playing on Thursday -- I hope their game goes to extra time, unlikely.
The Sunderland game should be third time lucky this season, so that leaves Spurs... and who the fuck are Spurs, mister?
97 Posted 05/05/2026 at 11:15:20
I don't know if I've dreamt this, but I'm sure I've read when O'Brien plays centre-back, we haven't lost.
Just a thought.
98 Posted 05/05/2026 at 11:28:54
I find it strange that a myth has been created on these pages that he is a poor right-back. In his 3 starts this season, Everton have won 2 (vs Chelsea and Burnley) and lost 1 (against Arsenal).
And before anyone says 'But Moyes sees him day-in and day-out in training", it means you have faith that Moyes will always play the players who perform well in training. There is no evidence for this, or that Moyes will overlook his favourites.
99 Posted 05/05/2026 at 11:35:26
100 Posted 05/05/2026 at 11:38:19
I'm not going to Moyes bash today (some want him gone, some don't; I understand both sides, but I am firmly in the former camp), but giving up 4 points in that manner is embarrassing.
As my 18-year-old ranted on, all the way back to the car "Why are we chokers, dad? Every time we get close to something, we just give it up!"
101 Posted 05/05/2026 at 11:45:08
I would add that he also makes the same subs, and player for player subs; he doesn't seem to protect results.
Why not add another central defender for a tired midfielder if you know Man City are going to press? Why not take an attacking player off and put on a defensive midfielder?
102 Posted 05/05/2026 at 12:00:19
Moyes has to get more quality into the first 11. Effort alone won't improve us next season.
Barry and Beto are proving to be some double act. How many goals is that between them this season... 16? If we had 1 striker who had scored 16 goals, we would all be reasonably happy... but both infuriate for various reasons.
Their 2nd goal was the killer for us. Both defenders switched off and Haaland doesn't miss those chances. Man City's other 2 goals are world class finishes and pretty much unstoppable.
Moyes has a bit of a dilemma going forward as we have good strength and depth in the middle of the park. Tim and Merlin both had strong games and deserved a spot in the team for the run in.
I think Europe is beyond us this season but we have made progress and look a stronger team than we have the previous few seasons.
103 Posted 05/05/2026 at 12:31:27
We get very little from VAR.
104 Posted 05/05/2026 at 12:44:24
Did you watch the 2 min cameo from Patterson yesterday? The lad can't defend and doesn't have a defenders instinct. I know Doku is a class act but at least try to mark him.
Successive managers are also of the same opinion. How did Gerrard manage to convince the ex-Liverpool manager Benitez, even though Patterson couldn't get in the Rangers team, that he was a fantastic footballer and their record sale to us?
We need a proper right-back.
105 Posted 05/05/2026 at 12:46:39
Bournemouth get 4 points from their remaining 3 games and we pip them for 6th spot on 57 points. Europe here we come!
106 Posted 05/05/2026 at 12:54:28
Anyway, we kicked off and hoisted the ball into their half and then spent about 25 minutes trying to get in there again! But despite Man City's dominance, I thought we created the best chance and then, when they looked less harmful, they score.
At one stage, with the cautions being handed out, I thought that Man City's skillful players, and they have a few, were more protected than City's PSR irregularities.
An acceptable result but we should have won.
107 Posted 05/05/2026 at 12:55:32
If he'd done as yoi suggest he'd be vilified on here for throwing away 2 points.
108 Posted 05/05/2026 at 12:59:05
But it's also true that we have gained more points with a Tarkowski - Keane centre-back pairing.
109 Posted 05/05/2026 at 13:00:27
But when a player wraps his arms around the other from behind it should be a simple choice to give a foul against the only one who is actually restraining the other.
I can't work out how you can justify not giving a foul.
110 Posted 05/05/2026 at 13:38:44
111 Posted 05/05/2026 at 13:41:18
i was disappointed with how easy the second City goal was when at the game. having watched it back the pass that set Haarland up was pure quality
112 Posted 05/05/2026 at 14:06:50
113 Posted 05/05/2026 at 14:19:23
I'd play Patterson.
114 Posted 05/05/2026 at 14:37:11
The traffic wardens were everywhere, flies around shite, even though it being a Bank Holiday.
Sunday service on our transport, no shops open... Shame on you. The way it's set up around Hill Dickinson Stadium, it's a guaranteed cash cow for the Bastards...
115 Posted 05/05/2026 at 14:38:33
116 Posted 05/05/2026 at 14:54:03
Why not take an attacking player off and put on a defensive midfielder?
There weren't any, mate. What he had was on the pitch.
117 Posted 05/05/2026 at 14:56:58
Did you compare City's bench with Everton's bench? Chalk and cheese.
Moyes did not have a lot to choose from to make subs. He could have put Coleman on, but is he fit, or just filling a seat on the bench?
Everton in the first half struggled to stop O'Reilly getting forward and into our penalty area, that was sorted at half-time.
118 Posted 05/05/2026 at 14:59:56
When I saw Patterson ready to come on, I thought he would go with 3 centre-backs.
119 Posted 05/05/2026 at 15:07:13
But at both corners in extra-time, Doku was stood alone on the edge of the 18-yard box while Patterson was in the 6-yard box.
120 Posted 05/05/2026 at 15:20:11
In end, two choices.
Oh we did well. Big rich team them.
Or
Shit. We threw it away again with stupid changes late on to upset a team knowing each other v well.
My view?
Second one sadly and not a hater of Moyes but his inability to beat any of these becoming a weird trait?
But. still think a typical Moyes type of result... that broke our hearts. Again.
Look at reaction as goals of both managers.
Moyes talks to..anyone!
And he and our old blue prats say bring on someone when we are doing so well and united.
Stupid decision.
Yawn
121 Posted 05/05/2026 at 16:00:30
122 Posted 05/05/2026 at 20:55:51
It's beyond pointless.
123 Posted 05/05/2026 at 21:09:49
124 Posted 05/05/2026 at 22:43:55
125 Posted 05/05/2026 at 22:57:30
Unfortunately they are still around.
126 Posted 06/05/2026 at 03:39:31
It's no true. We HAVE lost with O'Brien at centre back.
127 Posted 06/05/2026 at 06:07:03
128 Posted 06/05/2026 at 09:47:00
Ajay, I'm not sure a sample of just 3 games is much to go on.
And (even) if a bigger sample of games were taken (sorry, I haven't got the time to look at that), overall I'd also be asking how many goals conceded might be down to Patterson (in which that either cost us points and / or a better goal difference).
There's also the possibility of other defenders having to provide extra cover for his weaknesses. If a CB has to get closer to Patterson to cover his weaknesses, that leaves the CB position more vulnerable to goals but they wouldn't be put down to Patterson's weakness.
129 Posted 06/05/2026 at 10:02:51
Disgusting.
He should have his membership card for the Scabs Dominoes team cancelled.
130 Posted 06/05/2026 at 10:42:15
131 Posted 06/05/2026 at 11:17:27
Does the same logic apply to James Tarkowski? He has been personally responsible for mistakes that resulted in goals in the last 4 games. His form and concentration has dropped off a cliff.
If the trade off is moving O’Brien to centre back and risking Patterson at right back for 3 games, then I am for it.
132 Posted 06/05/2026 at 12:04:30
Absolute disgrace the way they have sat there doing nothing whilst Everton have been building a stadium, and then the minute it was built, to put in no parking zones, around 2 kilometres from the ground.
They didn’t know the stadium was going to be finished, was what one of them said, but what about Liverpool FC, who have got 62.000 people attending on a regular basis, with no train stations, anywhere near the ground.
Our city, is making great progress but, the city council, has got no vision whatsoever. Fining people for taking their cars to the match, at a time when Lime St station was closed, is both sickening and absolutely embarrassing.
Have a look at Patterson’s record this season Brent, in a much improved season for everyone overall!
He played at Forest, Steve. We won and Dibbling looked a much better footballer, playing in front of a fullback who wanted to join in with him.
He played at Villa, in one of our best performances of the season, imo.
He hasn’t played many other games though and you can see why David, doesn’t trust him because he was only on the pitch for two minutes the other night and we conceded a last minute goal.🙈
133 Posted 06/05/2026 at 12:09:17
134 Posted 06/05/2026 at 12:21:40
Tony, as noted above (in responding to Ajay) in Patterson's 3 starts this season, Everton have won 2 (vs Chelsea and Burnley) and lost 1 (against Arsenal). Hardly an overwhelming case in terms of won v lost, and not many games to judge him by. And if we're saying "in a much improved season for everyone", arguably that could be used to say that Patterson has had the pressure taken off him this season (in his few games).
I think the numbers are small, so shakey to use (by me or anybody) to make a case for Patterson (as I say, I just responded to the use of the figures). My gut feel is that Patterson wouldn't be a significant improvement - just my gut feel (but your gut may be more significant than mine!!).
135 Posted 06/05/2026 at 13:35:22
I agree the numbers are small Brent, but I would counter that by saying the more you play the easier it becomes, and when you know your manager doesn’t rate you, then suddenly things become a lot harder for a footballer
136 Posted 06/05/2026 at 13:46:02
137 Posted 06/05/2026 at 15:51:53
Correct me if I'm wrong but isn't that a penalty these days? I'm sure teams have been penalised for it this season. I shouted for it at the time but no one around me seemed to notice.
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