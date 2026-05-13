13/05/2026



(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Sometimes, you don’t change because things are going badly. You make a change because there’s an opportunity to be better.

From the outside, few would think David Moyes should be facing any scrutiny or questions over his position as Everton manager.

Since Moyes took charge for his second stint at Everton in January of last year, the Toffees have accrued 80 points from 55 games — the ninth-most in the Premier League in that time.

Moyes has had to oversee leaving Goodison Park, the start of a rebuild (which will need longer than one summer transfer window), and the move to a new stadium.

All the while, he has made Everton competitive again. They have now surpassed their points tally from last season, and could yet add seven onto that total, should they win their last two matches.

But that does not tell the whole story.

While I do not think there can be any reason to move on from Moyes due to points tallies, or the results in general, there are other factors to consider.

Moyes is heading into the final year of his contract. That does not have to be an issue, as such, but it does begin to raise questions over the club’s longer term plans.

At 63, is Moyes really the manager that Everton’s ownership — and the CEO they have put in place, Angus Kinnear — see taking the Toffees forward?

Then, there is Moyes’s use of the squad, and in particular, the new signings from last summer. Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall were instant hits, but of the other recruits, discounting the two back-up goalkeepers, all of whom were signed when they were aged 23 or under, only Thierno Barry has seen significant game time.

I do not see the huge rush for some of those players, but that does not mean Moyes has done a good enough job in managing his squad, keeping players fresh, or giving the younger players more time on the pitch. A few things can be true at once, and that is the case here.

Moyes has made it clear all season: He wants Europe. Ultimately, if Everton fail to hit that aim, that will be on him and the players as much as anybody, for their failings in recent weeks. However, as I have written in other pieces, there should also be a recognition that the club elected against pushing the boat out for signings in the winter transfer window.

While we can all be disappointed at how the end of the season is turning out, there has been progress. But sometimes, changing from a position of strength can be the right option, especially if there is an opportunity — the kind that may not come around again soon.

Andoni Iraola has worked wonders at Bournemouth. After a tough start to his tenure in 2023-24, there is a very real possibility that the Spaniard will leave the Vitality Stadium at the end of the season, having taken the Cherries into Europe. It could be even better — if they finish 6th, and Aston Villa were to finish 5th and win the Europa League, Bournemouth would be a Champions League team next season.

It would be a hell of a legacy for Iraola to leave.

He has been linked with both the Manchester United and Chelsea jobs, but it is Crystal Palace who have made their move. They want Iraola to succeed Oliver Glasner.

So, the question is, should Everton be in the mix?

According to the ever reliable Bobble, on A View From The Bullens, Iraola would be open to holding talks with Everton, should they show an interest.

The stars have not quite aligned, as it would be incredibly harsh, and likely quite risky, to move away from Moyes now. It would also be expensive.

But can you look a gift horse in the mouth, and turn it away?

Moyes has done nothing to deserve the sack. He has done a very good job. But Iraola is potentially a world class, long-term coach. One that could well fit into the vision TFG seemingly has for Everton.

There has been an onus on recruiting younger players, and Iraola, unlike Moyes, is much more willing to trust youth.

Moyes is of course willing to play younger players too, but he does keep them on a shorter leash and is more ruthless when they make mistakes. Look at Dwight McNeil, James Tarkowski and Micheal Keane — playing time and time again despite numerous poor performances. It’s fair to say Moyes is stuck in his ways and isn’t going to change in that regard.

Iraola is certainly a bit less pragmatic than Moyes, but a look at the expected goals against (xGA) statistics, via Opta Analyst, show that Everton actually are slightly worse than Bournemouth, who are significantly better than the Toffees going the other way.

Making Iraola’s achievements even more impressive is the squad churn at Bournemouth. Last summer, the Cherries sold their two first-choice centre-backs, to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, respectively, no less, and then they sold attacking talisman Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City in January.

Since Semenyo’s departure, Bournemouth have not lost a game in the Premier League. They are on a 16-match unbeaten streak; it’s extraordinary.

Now, Iraola’s team did go on a 10-game winless run before that, but then before that, they went nine unbeaten.

Bournemouth are by no means an amazing team; they have their flaws. And there is a world of difference between managing a club the size of the Cherries, and then stepping up to Everton. The pressure and expectations are totally different.

I am not for one second saying Everton should take the gamble. The squad is still in need of a rebuild and throwing a new manager into the mix now is not a guaranteed recipe for success, especially with how swiftly the tide can turn in the Premier League. I would be perfectly happy for Moyes to stay in charge for the remainder of his contract, and possibly even earn another year’s extension.

But, if Everton did decide to be opportunistic at this unique moment when a potentially much more dynamic manager is coming available, then there is certainly logic to it.

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