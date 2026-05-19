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Nathan Patterson included in Scotland squad for World Cup 2026
Nathan Patterson playing for Scotland against Japan in March 2026
Nathan Patterson has been included in Scotland's World Cup squad for this summer's tournament in North America.
Everton's overlooked full-back, who has hardly been played by fellow Scot and manager David Moyes this season, has been recognised by Scotland manager Steve Clark efor his energy and determination.
Patterson and the rest of the 26-man squad will be put through their paces at Lesser Hampden next week ahead of the final home-based friendly against Curacao – with tickets selling fast for the big send-off.
They’ll then fly off to a training camp at Inter Miami’s state-of-the-art Florida Blue Training Center before one final tune-up against Bolivia at New Jersey’s Sports Illustrated Arena.
From there, the players and staff will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Reader Comments (3)
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2 Posted 19/05/2026 at 21:16:09
I read today where Everton had a 66%win rate with Patterson at fullback, two wins and one draw in the Premier League games he has started this season!
3 Posted 19/05/2026 at 21:30:20
Even when he came through his injuries and was half fit again, he was still good enough for the Scotland team.
He's just not been given a fair chance at Everton and I wouldn't blame him if he leaves.
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1 Posted 19/05/2026 at 21:02:51
Personall,y I think Patterson is a better full back than Mykolenko but doesn't get a chance. Keane has put a few decent performances in this season, he had a little patch of good form but Tarks has been a major let down.
Tarks should have benched a long time ago but Moyes won't bench his favourites.