19/05/2026



Nathan Patterson playing for Scotland against Japan in March 2026 (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) Nathan Patterson playing for Scotland against Japan in March 2026

Nathan Patterson has been included in Scotland's World Cup squad for this summer's tournament in North America.

Everton's overlooked full-back, who has hardly been played by fellow Scot and manager David Moyes this season, has been recognised by Scotland manager Steve Clark efor his energy and determination.

Patterson and the rest of the 26-man squad will be put through their paces at Lesser Hampden next week ahead of the final home-based friendly against Curacao – with tickets selling fast for the big send-off.

They’ll then fly off to a training camp at Inter Miami’s state-of-the-art Florida Blue Training Center before one final tune-up against Bolivia at New Jersey’s Sports Illustrated Arena.

From there, the players and staff will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

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