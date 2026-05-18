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What we learned from Everton 1-3 Sunderland
That’s it. Season over.
At one stage early in the second half on Sunday, Everton were eighth, above Brentford and well in the European fight. By full-time, they were 11th, having slumped to a humbling 3-1 defeat to Sunderland. By the close of Sunday’s play, the Toffees sat 12th. Terrible.
Here’s what we learned from a really, really grim day at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
IT FEELS LIKE A TURNING POINT
I have stuck by David Moyes this season. I have seen there has been some progress, and I feel he has done a good job over the course of his second stint so far — 80 points from 56 games is reasonable, if not exceptional, and equates to a lower, top-half team.
But there is no excuse for Sunday’s effort and, in all honesty, it feels as though it may have been a turning point. Think when Everton fell to that 3-2 defeat to West Ham under Roberto Martinez in 2016, or when Marco Silva’s Everton lost to Norwich City in 2019.
Now, perhaps the picture is not quite as bleak, but this is the type of result and performance which sees fans who had been resolutely standing by the coaching staff begin to waver, and those who were on the fence, probably begin to stray more towards the negative viewpoint.
Moyes did himself absolutely no favours. He stuck with the tried, tested and failing defence, and was made to pay for it. He instilled no fresh legs into the attack, and was rewarded by another terrible performance from Iliman Ndiaye. Beto toiled up top on his own, then exactly the same happened to Thierno Barry.
The Scot has done good, but he isn’t going to change — he can’t get out of his own way.
Will TFG change it? Well, going off Angus Kinnear’s programme notes, it seems highly unlikely. Perhaps the CEO should reconsider whether he wants to be quite as effusive in his praise of a manager, next time, and begin to realise he is now in charge of one of England’s biggest clubs, and expectations must be higher.
Moyes has helped raise the bar, but if he cannot meet those standards himself, then it is time to think about a change.
FANS NEED TO STOP FINDING EXCUSES FOR PLAYERS
This is not me alleviating Moyes of blame. Far from it. But while he should be criticised for his mistakes, we also should not then stretch to find excuses for some of these players.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is bang out of form, but still he tries to be involved, he tries to make things happen. He created a team-leading three chances, and while he is not at his best, he is always in the action. The same can be said of James Garner, who is always trying to set the tone.
But other players are letting themselves, the manager, and the fans down.
Jake O’Brien was abysmal. And while he absolutely should not be playing at right-back, that is no excuse for his woeful error that resulted in Brian Brobbey going through to equalise.
And even then, James Tarkowski was simply bullied by Brobbey, just as he was bullied last week by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Going the other way, Ndiaye turned in his worst performance in an Everton shirt. It’s fine to miss chances, that happens — while it’s frustrating, players come in and out of scoring form. But the complete lack of pressure and effort and fight from him is not something we are accustomed to seeing.
Ndiaye was pathetically poor when it came to defending against Enzo Le Fee for Sunderland’s second goal, even if Jordan Pickford should have done better, but the worse moment came when it was 1-0 to Everton. Ndiaye had Beto in acres of his space to his left, with the chance to put the game to bed. Instead, he completely skewed his pass straight to Sunderland’s goalkeeper.
He is clearly tired, clearly feeling the strain of a long season, and Moyes’ refusal to take him off does not help at all. But that is not an excuse.
These players needed to step up, and they haven’t done so. Too many of them have proved that they are simply mid-table, and as much as Moyes will take the blame, and he should, this squad needs vast improvement.
EVERTON FAILED COLEMAN
Seamus Coleman’s send off should have come off the back of a positive result and display, and in front of a full house.
Instead, he was given a sentimental couple of minutes (there’s a case to say he’d have been better off starting or simply not playing at all), during which he ended up being partly at fault for Sunderland’s third goal.
To make matters worse, the 17-year servant of the club, who deserved so much better, then had to do a lap of honour in front of a half-empty ground.
I am not blaming any fan who left, but it just sums Everton up. Something needs to change significantly at this club, because Coleman was worthy of so much more.
Moyes, Kinnear and TFG — take note. Oh, and make sure Coleman gets a testimonial where his send-off won’t be impacted by abject performances from his team-mates and manager.
Reader Comments (12)
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2 Posted 18/05/2026 at 09:45:09
3 Posted 18/05/2026 at 09:47:33
Pickford has been immense for us again this season as a shot-stopper. I say has, because for the last 2 home games he looks like he could let anything in, Sunderland's second was proof of that.
His command of the 6 yard box though, is non-existent. Every ball sent in from a corner or free-kick looks like a goal waiting to happen. He made, I think, his only save yesterday, off a chance caused by one of his weak punched clearances. If we have a goalkeeping coach, he needs sacking.
Do we have two Betos? Identical twins maybe? One wins duels, battles for everything and can score with feet and head. His twin played yesterday, he can't do any of those things.
4 Posted 18/05/2026 at 09:49:28
Players make mistakes that's football, shite players make them alot, we have alot of shite players, playing more often than they should.
Managers mistakes are different, they are thought out, calculated and deliberate.
Players at his disposal is a defence for Moyes, but his style won't change, so do we get better players playing better shite football in the summer, or do we now need a new approach from a new manager?
I've been swayed in these last few weeks !
5 Posted 18/05/2026 at 09:52:27
Midweek games have been few and far between and lets face it, our squad doesn't get as many minutes on international duties as some either. 3 at most will be starters at the World Cup and 1 of those is a goalkeeper.
6 Posted 18/05/2026 at 09:57:48
7 Posted 18/05/2026 at 10:02:55
I don't believe our players are not fit but in recent games several look to be suffering fatigue. As others have pointed out, Moyes relies on his hard core group of favourites with most substitutions being made too late for any to influence a game.
This approach has already caught up with Garner and KDH while Gana and Ndiaye haven't looked the same since Afcon. Since both will also be involved in the World Cup this summer I expect both to return knackered for the start of next season (older posters will remember the same observations being made about the Everton players inc Alan Ball who went to the 1970 world cup and didn't perform the next season).
We all knew going into this game that a defence that included Tarky and Keane was likely to concede 2 goals (as they have in every game since Jarrad's injury) so why Moyes and his staff didn't make changes remains a mystery.
That we conceded late in the game (again) was inevitable as our main players fade and our super-slow defenders struggle against pace.
8 Posted 18/05/2026 at 10:10:04
Get paid
9 Posted 18/05/2026 at 10:10:50
Agree with comments about Pickford, Moyes refusal to change the back 4, playing Jake out of position, and too many errors by our so-called better players.
I want Moyes out ASAP. Not making Europe is a disaster! No decent cup runs - Sunderland knocking us out of the FA Cup - oh, but we did take a point off them this season!!!!
A great stadium should have a great team. We'll never have that with Moyes.
My heart goes out to our long-suffering fans, who yet again face continual shame and humiliation.
10 Posted 18/05/2026 at 10:16:56
We are well short of quality players, yesterday, did any of our players deserve more than a rating of one and that score was just for turning up.
From goalkeeper to number 9, we were poor and to be honest, Sunderland were no great shakes.
Did they have a shot on target, in the first 60 mins. ?
Two poor teams on yesterdays showing.
Clearly many of these players had booked a summer holiday and were thinking of lying on a beach.
11 Posted 18/05/2026 at 10:21:46
Get paid
12 Posted 18/05/2026 at 10:26:13
We can't be harbouring all this false hope that three months of summer and a few half baked friendlies somewhere in America or against Rochdale will all of a sudden turn certain players into Lionel Messi.
Can't be sitting here with sentiment thinking you can seriously go again with that back four and pretend Branthwaite doesn't break down frequently with injury.
Cant pretend we are not one of the slowest sides in the league by a country mile.
They need to pull off a huge summer and make a quick fire decision on Moyes one way or the other.
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1 Posted 18/05/2026 at 09:32:28
What caught us was poor squad management. There needs to be a steady rotation of players so the first team stays fit and the subs all have match fitness so when they come on, or rotate in, they can have an impact.
I'll go all the way back to the league cup. We were on a good run, ignoring the sage advice to never change a winning team, Moyes made a huge amount of sweeping changes to give other players a chance.
But you can't make that many changes at once without the team feeling like they never played together. We got a terrible performance, got dumped out and for most of those players that was the end of that. A bunch of cameos at best. 2-5 minutes here and there.
We ended the season with a first team that couldn't play past 75 mins and a bench that couldn't impact a game.
A stat popped up on screen on Sunday saying Everton were one of the worst for giving away goals in the 76+ min mark with 9. That was soon to be 11 as our players huffed and puffed around, making silly errors.