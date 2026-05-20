20/05/2026



(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

It is not a recent revelation to Evertonians that midfield duo James Garner and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have been the club’s standout performers this season, and with the Premier League season coming to a close, all eyes will soon be on the World Cup.

The question the pair will be asking themselves is whether they have done enough to earn a seat on the plane to North America.

Plenty of media hype has surrounded James Garner specifically this season, with the 25-year-old transforming into a standout star under Moyes’s management.

Garner has provided consistency within the defensive midfielder position this season, playing a central role in the passing networks in the Blues’ setup.

The step from midfield to attack, breaking the lines, was something missing from this Everton side, especially under Sean Dyche, where there was a clear overreliance on ‘over-the-top’ balls directed towards Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Now, under Moyes, Garner seems to be thriving, picking up seven assists and two goals, including one in the opening game at Hill Dickinson Stadium, a 2-0 win over Brighton. It’s a marked improvement for Garner, who failed to score and provided just a single assist in 2024/25, starting only 17 times in the Premier League.

His numbers have improved across the board, with Garner averaging more passes, at a higher completion rate, more chances created, shots, tackles, and interceptions per 90 minutes.

No player in the Premier League has made more tackles (116) or interceptions (58) than Garner this season.

England manager Thomas Tuchel could definitely benefit from a player of Garner’s calibre. The German gave Garner his debut in March and has watched the midfielder from the stands on several occasions this season. Discussing his maiden England inclusion, Tuchel told the media that he had been impressed by the ‘underrated’ Garner.

“He plays several positions. I've been impressed watching him live by his work rate and physicality. He is a fantastic team-mate and does a lot to help those around him,” he said.

This season, Garner committed his future to the Blues with a fresh long-term contract, with terms set to expire in June 2030. It’s hoped that the English midfield duo of Garner and Dewsbury-Hall can flourish for years to come.

Dewsbury-Hall may not be the most obvious name on the squad list, but perhaps there have been signs this season that the 27-year-old should be in contention for a spot in the World Cup squad.

Moyes has deployed Dewsbury-Hall in the central attacking midfield role for the majority of this campaign, where his desire to get on the ball, and work ethic, have both stood out. Dewsbury-Hall has been a key part of Everton’s success in regaining the ball via high turnovers.

According to Opta, only Manchester City and Brighton have regained the ball more often in high areas of the pitch, with Dewsbury-Hall a key part of that. Everton’s failure to turn those turnovers into chances, just 13.1% of those turnovers led to a shot on goal, is an obvious area for improvement next season.

Beto is currently Everton’s top goalscorer this season, with nine, and Dewsbury-Hall sits joint-second with eight goals. The midfielder has also racked up four assists, enhancing his argument for inclusion. Though competition is fierce, he has more league goal involvements this season than Eberechi Eze (9), Jude Bellingham (9), Cole Palmer (10), and as many as Phil Foden (12).

His omission from an expanded squad in March suggests that Dewsbury-Hall must do more to catch Thomas Tuchel’s eye, though he has outlined his desire to represent England, amid overtures from Ireland.

"I see myself as English and have it in my head that I can play for England,” he told the BBC in December.

“I just want to give myself a chance to play for England, which is a lifelong dream. I'm playing for a massive club that's on the up, and I still believe I can do it."

Ahead of Friday’s squad announcement, the chances of a call-up for Garner seem significantly higher than Dewsbury-Hall’s, but both have been thriving as Everton midfielders this season. Tuchel will have watched on at the Hill Dickinson Stadium with interest.

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