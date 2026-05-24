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Tarkowski admits Everton’s season ‘feels a bit rubbish’ after limp finish concludes with Spurs defeat
James Tarkowski has said it 'feels a bit rubbish' that Everton's season petered out with a whimper.
Another toothless performance saw the Toffees beaten 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, extending the club's winless run to seven Premier League games.
Joao Palhinha scored the decisive goal after escaping Michael Keane's attention at a corner kick, scoring at the second attempt after his initial effort came back off the post. The result ensured Spurs survived an ignominious relegation from the Premier League.
For Everton, another lacklustre performance sees the club head into the summer in glum mood.
Having muscled into the chase for Europe in the spring, a sharp fall-off has seen David Moyes's men tumble down the table. Everton end the Premier League campaign 13th for a second straight season, and only a point improved from last season.
Tarkowski says Everton run-in 'hurts' after Blues blow 'exciting position'
"Ultimately the corner decided the game so there are more disappointing ways to lose," Tarkowski reflected to Sky Sports at full-time.
"I didn't think we played very well and it probably took us 75 minutes to get going. It has been a disappointing end to the season and we've drifted down the table. We've ended the season on a bit of a low.
"It's probably just a sign of where we are at as a team. We had a solid away record earlier in the season but have struggle to continue that recently. We have work to do and we knew that anyway. We knew we weren't the finished article.
"I am proud but the way it has ended is disappointing. We were in an exciting position five or six weeks ago so it hurts and feels a bit rubbish. But on reflection in a few weeks time we'll probably say it wasn't a bad season.
"We know the size of the club and where everyone expects to be. We've got to progress and improve next season."
Read more - No final day favours from Moyes after another pathetic showing
Reader Comments (4)
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2 Posted 24/05/2026 at 19:38:55
Not a bad season? His expectations are clearly lower than ours.
A change of team captain and manager would help to raise them.
3 Posted 24/05/2026 at 19:47:07
4 Posted 24/05/2026 at 20:09:05
Before today’s game we had picked up 3 points from a possible 18, at the business end of the season, with the manager continuing to pick the same team. We have got a CEO, telling us he feels happily dissatisfied, and now we have to listen to the team captain, saying although he his disappointed, he his also proud, and it will probably feel like we have had a decent season, when we all begin to reflect in a few weeks.
Being completely honest, the best thing about today is that I won’t have to worry about watching Everton, for three months, but if Moyes stays, then I’m not sure I will even want to watch us in three months time.
Everton FC, a club with a fantastic fan base and a brilliant new state of the art stadium, need to start employing people who want to win, instead of continuing to employ people who embrace mediocrity.
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1 Posted 24/05/2026 at 19:34:50