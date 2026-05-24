24/05/2026



(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

James Tarkowski has said it 'feels a bit rubbish' that Everton's season petered out with a whimper.

Another toothless performance saw the Toffees beaten 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, extending the club's winless run to seven Premier League games.

Joao Palhinha scored the decisive goal after escaping Michael Keane's attention at a corner kick, scoring at the second attempt after his initial effort came back off the post. The result ensured Spurs survived an ignominious relegation from the Premier League.

For Everton, another lacklustre performance sees the club head into the summer in glum mood.

Having muscled into the chase for Europe in the spring, a sharp fall-off has seen David Moyes's men tumble down the table. Everton end the Premier League campaign 13th for a second straight season, and only a point improved from last season.

Tarkowski says Everton run-in 'hurts' after Blues blow 'exciting position'

"Ultimately the corner decided the game so there are more disappointing ways to lose," Tarkowski reflected to Sky Sports at full-time.

"I didn't think we played very well and it probably took us 75 minutes to get going. It has been a disappointing end to the season and we've drifted down the table. We've ended the season on a bit of a low.

"It's probably just a sign of where we are at as a team. We had a solid away record earlier in the season but have struggle to continue that recently. We have work to do and we knew that anyway. We knew we weren't the finished article.

"I am proud but the way it has ended is disappointing. We were in an exciting position five or six weeks ago so it hurts and feels a bit rubbish. But on reflection in a few weeks time we'll probably say it wasn't a bad season.

"We know the size of the club and where everyone expects to be. We've got to progress and improve next season."

Read more - No final day favours from Moyes after another pathetic showing

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb