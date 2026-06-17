Michael Kenrick 17/06/2026 37comments  |  Jump to last

The first week of the 2026 World Cup ends with the last of the 48 national sides getting started, including Portugal and England.

Jordan Pickford is expected to start in goal for the Three Lions, as he starts on a path that might just see him become only the second Everton player to win the World Cup.

Wednesday 17 June 2026

18:00 Portugal v Congo (Group K) — BBC 1
21:00 England v Croatia (Group L) — ITV 1
00:00 Ghana v Panama (Group L) — ITV 1
03:00 Uzbekistan v Colombia (Group K) — BBC 1

At ToffeeWeb, we will follow the England v Croatia match live on this thread and on the Live Forum

 

Reader Comments (37)

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John Collins
1 Posted 17/06/2026 at 17:34:36
Two of the games are on the 18th
Andrew Ellams
2 Posted 17/06/2026 at 18:01:52
They all are US time John
John Collins
3 Posted 17/06/2026 at 18:24:54
👍
Liam Mogan
4 Posted 17/06/2026 at 19:02:15
Ronaldo doing his best impression of Brian Glover in Kes
Andrew Ellams
5 Posted 17/06/2026 at 19:40:57
As always Liam. If he doesn't score I fear Danny Murphy might actually cry.
Andrew Ellams
6 Posted 17/06/2026 at 19:43:06
Maduake starts for England. What is Tuchel on?
Liam Mogan
7 Posted 17/06/2026 at 19:44:51
The grass?
Liam Mogan
8 Posted 17/06/2026 at 19:45:17
Um Bongo
Darren Hind
9 Posted 17/06/2026 at 19:45:22
DR Congo not settling for a draw.

A throw back to the days when both teams wanted to win. Enjoying this
Christy Ring
10 Posted 17/06/2026 at 19:59:47
Personally I think Ronaldo has more say than the manager of Portugal, Martinez should have hooked him at half-time. Portugal were fancied with the squad they have, unless they drop Ronaldo, they're going nowhere.
Keith Harrison
11 Posted 17/06/2026 at 20:00:05
Liam.
Old Bridge Inn round 5ish tomorrow pal if you want a meet before the gig.
email kwh2001@btinternet.com to message me.
Darren Hind
12 Posted 17/06/2026 at 20:04:18
Two great headers.
Jack Convery
13 Posted 17/06/2026 at 20:06:55
Well in DR Congo. Ronaldo, instead of looking around wondering what happened - Retire. The shot of the DR Congo fans, in the square in Portugal, surrounded by a multitude of Portugese fans - marvellous.
Liam Mogan
14 Posted 17/06/2026 at 20:24:53
Sound Keith - will drop you a message mate.
Michael Kenrick
15 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:06:08
Well, struggling to play footie so far...

Lots of backwards shite.
Michael Kenrick
16 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:12:24
Very fortunate penalty call.

Very lucky call on the goalie moving.
Jim Bennings
17 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:23:02
I can't get my head around these hydration breaks to be honest, it's pathetic unless the temperature is completely stifling, interfering in the game and having some bird talk us through a blackboard.
Jeff Armstrong
18 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:23:29
The penalty stutter should be banned, goalkeeper is bound to react to it, also encroachment is always going to occur if the taker stutters his shot.
Liam Mogan
19 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:24:23
These hydration breaks are an abomination
Christy Ring
20 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:28:30
Hydration break completely ridiculous, roof closed air conditioning on, it’s an advertisement break
Liam Mogan
21 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:28:34
They look so disjointed to me England
Michael Kenrick
22 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:29:46
Is Bellingham really that good? Surely that has to be a goal.
Liam Mogan
23 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:31:26
Refs a bit of a Dick
Michael Kenrick
24 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:31:39
How many hoofs is that now from Pickford?
Liam Mogan
25 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:35:39
That was coming. Too much space between the lines of the team
Jim Bennings
26 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:36:06
1-1 can't really argue with that, Croatia look more than capable.

England to me have too many individuals.

Still struggling to catch the Bellingham hype I'm in agreement, I seena good player but nowhere near the greats of the past or even present.
Michael Kenrick
27 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:36:28
Too many mistakes by Madueke.

He has been poor.
Christy Ring
28 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:39:03
Michael he wasn’t even a regular starter for Arsenal.
Jim Bennings
29 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:40:26
Kane is England's best player by some distance in terms of being a match winner, and there we see it again.

Fucking lethal centre forward
Liam Mogan
30 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:40:33
Some header that
Michael Kenrick
31 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:40:47
That was a lot better.

Brilliant header.
Bill Gall
32 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:40:51
Harry Kane special
Paul Griffiths
33 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:43:26
Kane is a phenomenon - 13 in 13, leading English WC scorer now, butCroatia gave him so much space, criminal
Christy Ring
34 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:44:56
Brilliant header by Kane, but totally free
Jim Bennings
35 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:49:34
England are all over the place defensively, no pressure on the ball
Paul Griffiths
36 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:49:49
Everton deep defending
Paul Griffiths
37 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:51:19
Let's see what Thomas the German has in his tank.

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