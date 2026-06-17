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The 2026 World Cup — Day 7
The first week of the 2026 World Cup ends with the last of the 48 national sides getting started, including Portugal and England.
Jordan Pickford is expected to start in goal for the Three Lions, as he starts on a path that might just see him become only the second Everton player to win the World Cup.
Wednesday 17 June 2026
18:00 Portugal v Congo (Group K) — BBC 1
21:00 England v Croatia (Group L) — ITV 1
00:00 Ghana v Panama (Group L) — ITV 1
03:00 Uzbekistan v Colombia (Group K) — BBC 1
At ToffeeWeb, we will follow the England v Croatia match live on this thread and on the Live Forum.
Reader Comments (37)
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2 Posted 17/06/2026 at 18:01:52
3 Posted 17/06/2026 at 18:24:54
4 Posted 17/06/2026 at 19:02:15
5 Posted 17/06/2026 at 19:40:57
6 Posted 17/06/2026 at 19:43:06
7 Posted 17/06/2026 at 19:44:51
8 Posted 17/06/2026 at 19:45:17
9 Posted 17/06/2026 at 19:45:22
A throw back to the days when both teams wanted to win. Enjoying this
10 Posted 17/06/2026 at 19:59:47
11 Posted 17/06/2026 at 20:00:05
Old Bridge Inn round 5ish tomorrow pal if you want a meet before the gig.
email kwh2001@btinternet.com to message me.
12 Posted 17/06/2026 at 20:04:18
13 Posted 17/06/2026 at 20:06:55
14 Posted 17/06/2026 at 20:24:53
15 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:06:08
Lots of backwards shite.
16 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:12:24
Very lucky call on the goalie moving.
17 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:23:02
18 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:23:29
19 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:24:23
20 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:28:30
21 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:28:34
22 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:29:46
23 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:31:26
24 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:31:39
25 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:35:39
26 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:36:06
England to me have too many individuals.
Still struggling to catch the Bellingham hype I'm in agreement, I seena good player but nowhere near the greats of the past or even present.
27 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:36:28
He has been poor.
28 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:39:03
29 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:40:26
Fucking lethal centre forward
30 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:40:33
31 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:40:47
Brilliant header.
32 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:40:51
33 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:43:26
34 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:44:56
35 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:49:34
36 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:49:49
37 Posted 17/06/2026 at 21:51:19
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1 Posted 17/06/2026 at 17:34:36