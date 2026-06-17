17/06/2026





The first week of the 2026 World Cup ends with the last of the 48 national sides getting started, including Portugal and England.

Jordan Pickford is expected to start in goal for the Three Lions, as he starts on a path that might just see him become only the second Everton player to win the World Cup.

Wednesday 17 June 2026

18:00 Portugal v Congo (Group K) — BBC 1

21:00 England v Croatia (Group L) — ITV 1

00:00 Ghana v Panama (Group L) — ITV 1

03:00 Uzbekistan v Colombia (Group K) — BBC 1

At ToffeeWeb, we will follow the England v Croatia match live on this thread and on the Live Forum.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb