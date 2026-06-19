19/06/2026



(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

One of the best bits about a World Cup is discovering new names and talents. An expanded tournament has brought 48 teams to North America this summer, with players on show from domestic leagues right around the planet.

Essentially, it’s the biggest shop window in football history. We’ve seen every team in action at least once now, so what better time for some slightly tongue-in-cheek and knee-jerk decisions on the players Everton should definitely be signing this summer.

Folarin Balogun - USA

A twist of fate saw Folarin Balogun eligible to represent the USA at international level. His heavily-pregnant mother was refused permission to fly home to London from New York, with Balogun born in Brooklyn. After representing England at youth level, he pledged his future to The Stars and Stripes and has become the USMNT’s number nine hope.

Balogun opened the tournament with two well-taken goals as the US thrashed Paraguay in their opener. At club level, he’s found his feet in France, after failing to earn an opportunity at Arsenal. A prolific loan at Reims earned him a move to Monaco, where he’s recovered from a slow start to impress. Balogun scored 19 goals in 43 games last season to earn the club’s Player of the Season Award.

Alex Freeman - USA

Everton might have missed the boat on this one. The 21-year-old is growing in stature with the US, and impressed on matchday one against Paraguay. The right-back won eight defensive duels, made five ball recoveries, and completed two dribbles.

Freeman earned a move to Villarreal in January, after shining in MLS. The 6ft 2in full-back is a remarkable athlete who often ghosts into dangerous areas. He scored six goals in 29 MLS games for Orlando City in 2025 before his $7m move to Spain.

Jordan Bos - Australia

Jordan Bos’s twisting and turning to evade the Turkish press has gone viral since Australia’s upset win on matchday one. The Feyenoord full-back showcased his cool as the Socceroos stunned Turkey, to underline his status as one to watch.

Bos arrived in North America after an excellent season at Feyenoord, where he scored four times and provided seven assists from left-back.

He’s also recorded the fastest speed at this summer’s World Cup so far (36.7kmph), ahead of Erling Haaland.

Wilfried Singo - Ivory Coast

Wilfried Singo is a player who has reportedly attracted past interest from Everton, and it’s easy to see why.

Singo has all the physical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and showcased his carrying quality against Ecuador. Having started the game at centre-back, the Galatasaray defender was pushed to full-back to replace Everton-linked Desire Doue. It proved a masterstroke, as Singo confidently surged from inside his own half to tee up Amad Diallo for the winner.

Singo has the centre-back traits that Moyes clearly wants from Jake O’Brien at full-back, but with far greater purpose in possession than the Irishman.

Caleb Yirkenyi - Ghana

A name that has regularly been touted with a transfer to the Premier League in recent windows. Yirkenyi is the latest talent to have emerged from the Right to Dream academy in Ghana, before venturing to European football at Nordsjaelland.

He has earned comparisons to Michael Essien for his ability to cover the ground and regain possession, while he made the difference with a last-gasp winner to sink Panama on matchday one. With Idrissa Gana Gueye’s future up in the air, could Yikenyi be a long-term successor.

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