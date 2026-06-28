28/06/2026





If there is one thing we Evertonians know intimately, it is the profound, soul-sapping embrace of deliberately lowered expectations. So, as the Scottish FA reels from Steve Clarke’s utterly predictable 2026 World Cup exit — resigning yesterday, a mere 30 days after signing a contract until 2030, in a display of administrative foresight that would make even the Goodison Park board blush— they face a daunting task. How do you possibly replace a man who successfully managed to make reaching a major tournament feel like a grueling shift down the pit?

Step forward, David William Moyes.

According to whispers floating out of Hampden Park (presumably carried on a bitter, freezing wind), the former Everton, Manchester United, and West Ham overlord is the "outstanding candidate" to take the reins. And honestly? It makes perfect sense. If you are a nation whose entire footballing identity is predicated on glorious failure and dour pragmatism, Moyes isn't just a candidate; he is your ultimate devine destiny.

Let us objectively examine why "Dithering Dave" is the single most highly qualified man in world football to guide the Tartan Army into their next cycle of inevitable disappointment.

A Masterclass in Expectation Management: Steve Clarke did a fine job of telling everyone Scotland were just happy to be there, but Moyes wrote the book on it. Imagine the sheer poetry of Moyes facing the Scottish press before a crucial qualifier against San Marino, solemnly declaring that "we're taking a knife to a gunfight, but the lads will run hard." He will have the entire country convinced that securing a 0-0 draw at home against the Faroe Islands is a tactical triumph on par with peak Guardiola.

The Tactical "Nuance": Under Clarke, Scotland played a rugged back five and hoped Scott McTominay would spontaneously turn into prime Zinedine Zidane. Moyes can take this further. He will reintroduce the low-block 4-5-1, ensuring that no Scottish player crosses the halfway line unless they have filled out the proper requisition forms in triplicate. Possession will be viewed not as a tool for creating chances, but as a dangerous liability to be handed back to the opposition as quickly as possible.

A Ruthless Youth Policy: There are some exciting young Scottish talents emerging. Billy Gilmour is in his prime, and younger lads are knocking on the door. Moyes will brilliantly protect these youngsters from the harsh realities of international football by never, ever playing them. Why risk a 21-year-old with technical ability when you can unearth a 34-year-old journeyman who "knows the ropes" and can do a job tracking back?

To fully grasp the seamless transition the SFA is looking at, one only needs to look at the data:

Tactical Trait Steve Clarke’s Scotland David Moyes’s Blueprint Formation 5-4-1 and pray. 4-5-1 and tell the press it's actually an attacking 4-3-3. View on Possession A dangerous novelty. Something the other team does before we concede from a set-piece. Attacking Strategy Cross it to someone who isn't a striker. Earn a corner in the 88th minute; send the centre-backs up. Go-to Excuse "We are just little Scotland." "I thought the boys showed great character after going 3-0 down."

Moyes appears to be set for another fabulous season of mediocrity in charge of resurgent Everton, who escaped the increasingly dreadful Moshiri years and surged up the Premier League table to an incredible 13th place finish that surprised everyone under his frugal and uninspiring leadership.

But the call of his homeland must be strong. Who else possesses the unique blend of furrowed brows, defensive stubbornness, and an innate ability to make a 1-0 victory over Haiti look like a desperate rearguard action at Rorke's Drift?

The SFA needs to get this deal over the line immediately. Offer him a 10-year contract. Promise him total control over the height of the grass at Hampden. Assure him that he will never, under any circumstances, be asked to play expansive, attacking football.

It is time to bring the Moyesiah home. Let the relentless, doggedly depressing era begin. We wouldn't wish it on anyone else, but for Scotland? It’s a match made in heaven.

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