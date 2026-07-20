20/07/2026



(Photo by Hamish Blair/Getty Images)

Yakubu Ayegbeni will be rejoining ToffeeWeb this week for another chat on all things Everton.

The former favourite will sit down with Patric tomorrow for the latest conversation in our Once a Blue columinist series. Yak will be joining us on a fortnighly basis for the upcoming weeks, with further ex-Everton guests set to be scheduled for the remainder of the year.

Whether it's transfer talk, pre-season chat, or past events, we want to hear from you.

Please drop any questions in the comments and we'll do our best to get Yak to cover them.

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