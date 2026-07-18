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The 2026 World Cup — 3rd Place Playoff
The most pointless game in world football... and England are part of it. The World Cup semi-finals losers play for the dubious honour of determining who is the worst loser of the two: France or England.
With any luck, it will be all change and Jordan Pickford will be relieved of his duties, meaning an early night is in order.
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Editorial Team
2 Posted 18/07/2026 at 21:12:01
England: D Henderson; Quansah, Konsa, Guehi, Spence; Rice, Eze; Saka, Rogers, Rashford; Toney
Subs: Pickford, O'Reilly, Stones, Anderson, Kane, Bellingham, Chalobah, J Henderson, Burn, Gordon, Watkins, Madueke, Trafford, James.
It's game 69 of the season for Rice... while Everton's excuse for their abysmal finish to the season was that they were all tired because they had to play as many as 40 games. What utter rubbish.
Goodnight!
3 Posted 18/07/2026 at 21:19:23
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1 Posted 18/07/2026 at 21:03:47