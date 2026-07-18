Michael Kenrick 18/07/2026 3comments  |  Jump to last

The most pointless game in world football... and England are part of it. The World Cup semi-finals losers play for the dubious honour of determining who is the worst loser of the two: France or England.

With any luck, it will be all change and Jordan Pickford will be relieved of his duties, meaning an early night is in order.

Saturday 18 July 2026
 
22:00 France v England — BBC 1

 

 

Reader Comments (3)

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Christy Ring
1 Posted 18/07/2026 at 21:03:47
Just asking, all the pundits making excuses about Rice carrying an injury, and making excuses about his performance, and he’s playing again tonight, bullshit
Michael Kenrick
Editorial Team
2 Posted 18/07/2026 at 21:12:01
And indeed Pickford is dropped for Dean Henderson:

England: D Henderson; Quansah, Konsa, Guehi, Spence; Rice, Eze; Saka, Rogers, Rashford; Toney

Subs: Pickford, O'Reilly, Stones, Anderson, Kane, Bellingham, Chalobah, J Henderson, Burn, Gordon, Watkins, Madueke, Trafford, James.

It's game 69 of the season for Rice... while Everton's excuse for their abysmal finish to the season was that they were all tired because they had to play as many as 40 games. What utter rubbish.

Goodnight!
Alan McGuffog
3 Posted 18/07/2026 at 21:19:23
I think for a few seasons in the mid sixties we had this in the FA cup. It was played amidst widespread apathy as I recall

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