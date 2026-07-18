18/07/2026





The most pointless game in world football... and England are part of it. The World Cup semi-finals losers play for the dubious honour of determining who is the worst loser of the two: France or England.

With any luck, it will be all change and Jordan Pickford will be relieved of his duties, meaning an early night is in order.

22:00 France v England — BBC 1

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