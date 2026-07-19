19/07/2026



Photo from evertonfc.com

Beto has said he is embracing the competition with Thierno Barry to be Everton’s number nine and has praised the club’s travelling support at Dundee.

Everton opened their pre-season campaign with a comfortable 4-0 win over the Scottish Premiership side at Dens Park, concluding a week of training north of the border.

Beto and Barry were both on target for the Toffees, as the centre-forward pair battle for a position in David Moyes’s plans this season.

The former said it was important for both to be on the scoresheet in Scotland as they build confidence ahead of the Premier League campaign.

Speaking to evertonfc.com, he said: “It’s always good to keep the competitive standards. I want to score, Thierno wants to score. Everyone wants to get their numbers, their stats, to build confidence. For us, it’s really good.

Beto opened up on a tough week of pre-season in Scotland and thanked the Everton fans for their support on Saturday. He said the travelling Blues were ‘not normal’ for making the long trip north for pre-season action.

“Tough, really tough,” he said about the club’s training camp.

“We need tough weeks like this to get us going, to get rhythm and get us in shape. It was a good end of the week and we’re happy. It’s been a good environment. The lads are happy. We are all doing our jobs the right way. The gaffer is always pushing us, it’s been a really good week for us, the team is in good spirits.

“These guys (the Everton fans) are not normal. To come to Scotland? Nothing against Scotland, but these guys are not normal. It was good to see them here, cheering for us. They knew this was our first game and they still came up. We gave a good response, four goals, and a clean sheet.”

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