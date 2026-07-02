Harry Diamond 02/07/2026 19comments  |  Jump to last

The World Cup last-32 action continues this evening with European champions Spain up against Austria.

Luis de la Fuente's side recovered from a goalless stalemate with Cape Verde to progress from the groups with minimal fuss, and next face an Austria side that required a dramatic last-gasp equaliser against Algeria to rescue their tournament.

That clash is followed by an intriguing match-up between Portugal and Croatia, as Ballon d'Or-winning golden oldies Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric go head-to-head.

Ronaldo will be bidding to finally get his hands on the World Cup, if ex-Everton gaffer Roberto Martinez can successfully merge a talented team together.

In the early hours of Friday morning for those based in the UK, Switzerland take on Algeria. 

 

Thursday 2 July 2026

20:00 Spain vs Austria — BBC 1
00:00 Portugal vs Croatia — BBC 1
04:00 Switzerland vs Algeria — BBC 1

 

Reader Comments (19)

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Ray Jacques
1 Posted 02/07/2026 at 15:48:56
Hardly watched any games. I think its a combination of too many meaningless and unattractive games, the time difference, games in three different countries over a vast area, so it doesnt seem like a tournament (not sure why this matters whilst watching on TV!), the ridiculous drinks break, or the stupid format where teams can come third in a group of four and still qualify whilst their fans hang around for a week to see if they will get another game.

It is just like the Champions League format now, bloated, over extended and not just the best teams.

Anything to make money from TV and hope the fans will embrace it. It just doesn't feel like a World Cup.
Alan McGuffog
2 Posted 02/07/2026 at 18:14:48
Ray...I agree, but you forgot one thing. Lee Dixon !
Jeff Armstrong
3 Posted 02/07/2026 at 20:28:43
Austria and Spain meeting in a competitive game for only the second time, two European countries, just goes to show how fixed the group qualification stages for the Euros and World Cups have been over the years, England must have played Poland about 20 times in the past 40 years in qualifying for both major tournaments.
Always thought those qualifying groups are always very “samey” competition after competition , obviously they are set up that way, which is corrupt as usual.
Paul Hewitt
4 Posted 02/07/2026 at 21:18:33
Austria do know this is a knockout game don't they?
Si Cooper
5 Posted 02/07/2026 at 22:13:23
Jeff, why jump to the ‘corrupt’ label? Some sort of seeding is sensible otherwise you could have all the best teams simply wiping each other out in the preliminaries. No-one would think much of the competition if a minnow had just as good a chance of surviving to the final as a great team.

Please present some indisputable facts, such as a complete statistical breakdown, before stirring up the conspiracy theory pot.
Paul Griffiths
6 Posted 02/07/2026 at 23:40:43
Mikel Oyarzabal is some player. One thing I love about this one club player is his utter loyalty to Real Sociadad, San Sebastian, and the Basque culture and politics. Once said to the big two, don't bother trying to get me, it will not work, I will never go anywhere else.
Dale Self
7 Posted 02/07/2026 at 23:46:24
Second that, Oyarzabal is class personified.
Paul Griffiths
8 Posted 02/07/2026 at 23:59:35
Portugal's anthem is classic military dictatorship stuff.
Paul Griffiths
9 Posted 02/07/2026 at 00:53:22
This dullish one has extra time and pens written all over it.
Mike Gaynes
10 Posted 03/07/2026 at 01:30:28
Our old friend Vlasic commits the penalty, and it's 1-1.
Paul Griffiths
11 Posted 03/07/2026 at 01:34:39
Ronaldo deserved that after that offside ruling.
Paul Griffiths
12 Posted 03/07/2026 at 02:11:54
What fecking drama at the end again. So many games like this.

A chip in the ball, wow.
Jamie Sweet
13 Posted 03/07/2026 at 02:31:14
Well that second half was far from "dull-ish". What was it, 4 disallowed goals, post hit, finger tip saves, and the drama in the 103rd minute was something else!

Ronaldo's disallowed goal was particularly sublime, and only a gnat's whisker off.
Paul Griffiths
14 Posted 03/07/2026 at 03:36:22
If that Jamie
Jim Bennings
15 Posted 03/07/2026 at 05:48:19
I don't actually mind it.

Brings back memories of the Yakubu first season with us or the Jelavic 11/12 season and definitely 2016/17.

It's amber not orange, looking again it's quite subtle on the shirt, there are no crazy patterns and I like the socks as blue.

Kits a kit.

Just give me a bloody good team for once is all I'm asking.
Paul Griffiths
16 Posted 03/07/2026 at 07:00:50
Wrong thread Jim
Jim Bennings
17 Posted 03/07/2026 at 07:57:41
Aye Paul.

I thought it was ToffeeWeb playing up again at first, I'm not 100 percent behind this new format to be honest, don't like it at all.

The kit thread should have been put yesterday morning but hey ho.
Paul Griffiths
18 Posted 03/07/2026 at 08:29:00
Cheers Jim. Have a boss day. I'm off to zzzzzzzzzz
Andrew Merrick
19 Posted 03/07/2026 at 10:29:19
I though the VAR calls were too much, how would it have ended without them?

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