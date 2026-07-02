02/07/2026





The World Cup last-32 action continues this evening with European champions Spain up against Austria.

Luis de la Fuente's side recovered from a goalless stalemate with Cape Verde to progress from the groups with minimal fuss, and next face an Austria side that required a dramatic last-gasp equaliser against Algeria to rescue their tournament.

That clash is followed by an intriguing match-up between Portugal and Croatia, as Ballon d'Or-winning golden oldies Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric go head-to-head.

Ronaldo will be bidding to finally get his hands on the World Cup, if ex-Everton gaffer Roberto Martinez can successfully merge a talented team together.

In the early hours of Friday morning for those based in the UK, Switzerland take on Algeria.

Thursday 2 July 2026



20:00 Spain vs Austria — BBC 1

00:00 Portugal vs Croatia — BBC 1

04:00 Switzerland vs Algeria — BBC 1

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