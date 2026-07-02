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The 2026 World Cup — Day 22
The World Cup last-32 action continues this evening with European champions Spain up against Austria.
Luis de la Fuente's side recovered from a goalless stalemate with Cape Verde to progress from the groups with minimal fuss, and next face an Austria side that required a dramatic last-gasp equaliser against Algeria to rescue their tournament.
That clash is followed by an intriguing match-up between Portugal and Croatia, as Ballon d'Or-winning golden oldies Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric go head-to-head.
Ronaldo will be bidding to finally get his hands on the World Cup, if ex-Everton gaffer Roberto Martinez can successfully merge a talented team together.
In the early hours of Friday morning for those based in the UK, Switzerland take on Algeria.
Thursday 2 July 2026
20:00 Spain vs Austria — BBC 1
00:00 Portugal vs Croatia — BBC 1
04:00 Switzerland vs Algeria — BBC 1
Reader Comments (19)
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2 Posted 02/07/2026 at 18:14:48
3 Posted 02/07/2026 at 20:28:43
Always thought those qualifying groups are always very “samey” competition after competition , obviously they are set up that way, which is corrupt as usual.
4 Posted 02/07/2026 at 21:18:33
5 Posted 02/07/2026 at 22:13:23
Please present some indisputable facts, such as a complete statistical breakdown, before stirring up the conspiracy theory pot.
6 Posted 02/07/2026 at 23:40:43
7 Posted 02/07/2026 at 23:46:24
8 Posted 02/07/2026 at 23:59:35
9 Posted 02/07/2026 at 00:53:22
10 Posted 03/07/2026 at 01:30:28
11 Posted 03/07/2026 at 01:34:39
12 Posted 03/07/2026 at 02:11:54
A chip in the ball, wow.
13 Posted 03/07/2026 at 02:31:14
Ronaldo's disallowed goal was particularly sublime, and only a gnat's whisker off.
14 Posted 03/07/2026 at 03:36:22
15 Posted 03/07/2026 at 05:48:19
Brings back memories of the Yakubu first season with us or the Jelavic 11/12 season and definitely 2016/17.
It's amber not orange, looking again it's quite subtle on the shirt, there are no crazy patterns and I like the socks as blue.
Kits a kit.
Just give me a bloody good team for once is all I'm asking.
16 Posted 03/07/2026 at 07:00:50
17 Posted 03/07/2026 at 07:57:41
I thought it was ToffeeWeb playing up again at first, I'm not 100 percent behind this new format to be honest, don't like it at all.
The kit thread should have been put yesterday morning but hey ho.
18 Posted 03/07/2026 at 08:29:00
19 Posted 03/07/2026 at 10:29:19
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1 Posted 02/07/2026 at 15:48:56
It is just like the Champions League format now, bloated, over extended and not just the best teams.
Anything to make money from TV and hope the fans will embrace it. It just doesn't feel like a World Cup.