14/07/2026





After exactly 100 matches, it's down to the final four... and all teams have two more games to play at the 2026 World Cup.

Down to the Final Four: A Historical Echo of 1966

There is a profound, almost poetic weight to a World Cup semi-final. It is the threshold where a campaign transcends a mere sports tournament and enters the realm of national epic.

For Evertonians, the phrase "World Cup Semi-Final" will always carry a deeply local resonance. Sixty years ago, during that golden summer of 1966, it was our own beloved Goodison Park that stood as the grand stage for the semi-final clash between West Germany and the Soviet Union — cementing the Grand Old Lady's unique status as the only English club ground ever chosen to host a World Cup semi-final.

As the tournament has moved across the Atlantic to the immense, modern arenas of North America, the setting tonight at the Dallas Stadium in Texas could not be more physically distant from the tight, brick-and-timber terraces of L4. Yet, the footballing stakes remain entirely unchanged. The four remaining sides face a stark, binary fate: win tonight, and immortality is but 90+ minutes away; lose, and you are condemned to the cruel, hollow theatre of Saturday's 3rd-place play-off.

Tactical Identities: France’s Pragmatism vs Spain’s Modernity

Tonight’s encounter pits two traditional continental heavyweights against one another, representing a clash of distinct footballing philosophies:

France: The Cold Calculus of Didier Deschamps

France arrive in Dallas having navigated the tournament with a formidable, defensive security. Under the long-standing stewardship of Didier Deschamps, Les Bleus have treated the knockout stages not as a stage for individual expression, but as a series of tactical puzzles to be solved with ruthless efficiency. Secure in possession, physically dominant in midfield, and waiting for the singular, devastating transition from Kylian Mbappé, they represent the ultimate tournament side — hard to love... but virtually impossible to beat.

Spain: The Redefinition of La Roja

In contrast, Spain have caught the eye by marrying their traditional, possession-heavy La Cartuja style with a direct, dynamic edge. No longer content with merely passing opposition sides into submission, Luis de la Fuente's team has utilized the wings with devastating impact, largely thanks to the breathtaking, youthful exuberance of Lamine Yamal on the right and Nico Williams on the left. They look slick, hungry, and entirely unburdened by the historic anxieties that used to plague Spanish squads of yesteryear.

The Franco-Iberian Toffee Connection

While no current members of David Moyes's squad will line up in Dallas tonight, the match nonetheless evokes a rich tapestry of former Toffees who have crossed these very borders:

The French Blue Lineage: From the silk and steel of Olivier Dacourt in the late '90s to the tireless elegance of Sylvain Distin and the clinical aerial prowess of Louis Saha, French talent frequently found a home at Goodison Park. More recently, Lucas Digne provided years of exceptional service down our left flank, carrying forward a proud tradition of French internationals who understood what it meant to play for the badge.

The Spanish Influence: It is impossible to discuss Spanish football on Merseyside without paying homage to the legendary Mikel Arteta. His technical artistry, tactical intelligence, and deep-lying passion set the benchmark for modern Everton midfielders. And who could forget the electric, if mercurial, brilliance of Gerard Deulofeu, whose wing wizardry occasionally evoked the very same direct, touchline-hugging style we see from Nico Williams today.

As we look ahead to the 8:00 pm BST kickoff tonight, we are set for a fascinating battle of wits. Will France’s defensive scaffolding prove too rigid for Spain’s creative sparks, or will La Roja write another glorious chapter in their storied footballing history?

For Evertonians watching from afar, it is a chance to step back from the domestic grind, appreciate the academic niceties of elite tactical warfare, and remember that our club's history remains permanently woven into the fabric of the beautiful game's greatest stage.

Tuesday 14 July 2026

20:00 France v Spain — ITV 1

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