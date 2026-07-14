14/07/2026



(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Last week, Leeds United confirmed the signing of Harry Wilson on a free transfer.

The Wales international refused a new deal at Fulham, who he had joined permanently from Liverpool back in 2022.

Wilson had never established himself at Liverpool — in fact, he didn’t manage to make a league appearance during his time at Anfield. However, he’d impressed in various loan spells, lastly at Fulham in the 2021-22 season.

He scored 11 goals and provided 20 assists that campaign, with the Cottagers regaining promotion to the Premier League, so it was no surprise to see Fulham pull the trigger on signing him on a four-year deal.

Between 2022-23 and 2024-25, Wilson made 103 appearances across all competitions for Fulham, but only 52 of those were starts. Essentially, he was a squad player, and he registered 14 goals and 13 assists across those three seasons.

Yet last term, Wilson enjoyed the best campaign of his career.

In 41 games, with 34 of those being starts, Wilson netted 11 goals and laid on 8 assists. He created 46 chances for his team-mates, as he proved himself as both a reliable scorer and creator of goals.

The irony is, Wilson could have ended up at Leeds last September, had a deadline-day move not fallen through, with Fulham pulling the plug on purchasing Tyrique George from Chelsea late in the window.

Given he was out of contract at the end of the season, and delaying signing a new one, it was natural that Wilson would attract interest, and in January, several clubs were open to making a move at the right price.

One of those were Everton, and it is understood the Toffees were willing to strike a deal at around the £8M mark. Fulham, however, wanted more, and Everton’s transfer committee were not willing to match that valuation for a then 28-year-old heading into the final six months of his contract.

Instead, Everton moved for George on loan. Now, Wilson would have provided more of the instant impact David Moyes craved, but it is understood the committee — Moyes included — were all on the same page in not pushing the boat out on him in January.

But come May and June, there were plenty of links between Everton and Wilson.

That deal was there to be done, and Everton were seemingly aware of what would be required to get Wilson in. Wilson was keen on a move back towards his north Wales roots, while Aston Villa were another team credited with a serious interest.

However, his wage demands were always likely to prove a hurdle, and while Wilson did have a fantastic campaign last year, it should be noted he only provided 3 assists and scored just once between the start of February and the end of the season.

Leeds, reportedly, were willing to pay Wilson around £120,000 per week, no doubt with a healthy signing-on fee, too. Everton, it seems, were simply not willing to go to that.

And that, at least in this writer’s opinion, shows that Moyes is not the only one steering the ship, too.

If Moyes had his way, I have few doubts Everton would have pushed more for Wilson. Whether they’d have gone all the way to £120,000 per week is another thing altogether.

But despite the concerns of plenty of fans that the club will be bowing to Moyes’ wants and demands, the evidence continues to show the opposite, for the most part.

Wilson, ironically, would have offered what Everton need in a right winger. A real goal threat, a creative force and a natural left-footer, who is also able to play behind the striker. He has plenty of Premier League experience and is capable of the spectacular. An ideal replacement and upgrade on Dwight McNeil, for example.

However, the price wasn’t right, and Everton were right not to blink.

Perhaps it will come back to bite Everton, and Leeds have got a good player, but if the deal is just not there to be done on favourable terms, then unless the player provides an absolute guaranteed level of performance that would transform the team, it’s just not worth it, especially when there are other positions that are in much more need.

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