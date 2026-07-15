15/07/2026





England and Argentina meet tonight for the right to face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final this weekend.

A rivalry reunited on the biggest stage

England and Argentina have a storied history when it comes to World Cup contests. England won both meetings in the 1960s, including a hard-fought 1966 quarter-final on route to winning the tournament on home soil.

Two decades later, Argentina exacted revenge. Just four years had passed since the Falklands War between the countries, when Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ and ‘Goal of the Century’ dumped the Three Lions out in Mexico.

In 1998, there was Michael Owen’s solo strike and David Beckham’s red card, as Argentina overcame England again in a knockout tie. David Batty and Paul Ince were the unfortunate names to have missed from the spot in the shootout exit.

Four years later, Beckham was central again. The England captain scored the only goal from the penalty spot in a group-stage win for Sven-Goran Eriksson’s side in Japan.

24 years on, it’s the latest-ever World Cup meeting between the fierce rivals.

Messi faces England - and record-breaker Pickford - for the first time

Lionel Messi has won 205 caps for Argentina but has never before faced England. The 39-year-old has proven he’s more than still got it this summer, scoring eight goals to lead the Golden Boot race, alongside the now-exited Kylian Mbappe.

He’ll try to find a route past Everton’s number one, who earned his 90th cap against Norway and has now surpassed Peter Shilton’s record for the most World Cup appearances for England.

Argentinean Toffee Connections

There have been only three players from Argentina to play for Everton, including current midfielder Charly Alcaraz.

The 23-year-old has been called up by the world champions but did not make an appearance. Ramiro Funes Mori and Denis Stracqualursi complete the rather niche Argentine trio.

Wednesday 15th July 2026

20:00 England vs Argentina — ITV 1 and BBC One

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