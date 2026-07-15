Harry Diamond 15/07/2026 34comments  |  Jump to last

England and Argentina meet tonight for the right to face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final this weekend.

A rivalry reunited on the biggest stage

England and Argentina have a storied history when it comes to World Cup contests. England won both meetings in the 1960s, including a hard-fought 1966 quarter-final on route to winning the tournament on home soil. 

Two decades later, Argentina exacted revenge. Just four years had passed since the Falklands War between the countries, when Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ and ‘Goal of the Century’ dumped the Three Lions out in Mexico.

In 1998, there was Michael Owen’s solo strike and David Beckham’s red card, as Argentina overcame England again in a knockout tie. David Batty and Paul Ince were the unfortunate names to have missed from the spot in the shootout exit.

Four years later, Beckham was central again. The England captain scored the only goal from the penalty spot in a group-stage win for Sven-Goran Eriksson’s side in Japan.

24 years on, it’s the latest-ever World Cup meeting between the fierce rivals.

Messi faces England - and record-breaker Pickford - for the first time

Lionel Messi has won 205 caps for Argentina but has never before faced England. The 39-year-old has proven he’s more than still got it this summer, scoring eight goals to lead the Golden Boot race, alongside the now-exited Kylian Mbappe.

He’ll try to find a route past Everton’s number one, who earned his 90th cap against Norway and has now surpassed Peter Shilton’s record for the most World Cup appearances for England.

Argentinean Toffee Connections

There have been only three players from Argentina to play for Everton, including current midfielder Charly Alcaraz.

The 23-year-old has been called up by the world champions but did not make an appearance. Ramiro Funes Mori and Denis Stracqualursi complete the rather niche Argentine trio.

Wednesday 15th July 2026

20:00 England vs Argentina — ITV 1 and BBC One

 

 

Reader Comments (34)

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Andrew Merrick
1 Posted 15/07/2026 at 08:09:35
Argentina are a decent team with a few star players, but that description would suit England too. A motivated England in a cooler stadium will be some way improved and they are a united squad.
Spain are hitting peak form at the perfect time, but thats for another day.
Live in hope!!
Andrew Clare
2 Posted 15/07/2026 at 10:40:59
Could be red cards tonight as Argentina will play with a lot of grit and passion. They are tremendous footballers no doubt but they can be very volatile at times.

If Messi wasn't playing I would have some confidence that England would win but even at his age he is still the best in the world by some distance.

Looking forward to the game fingers crossed that Bellingham and England can reach the final.
Dave Abrahams
3 Posted 15/07/2026 at 12:42:21
Andrew,

I think both teams could be in danger of those red cards, which you might agree with.
Darren Hind
4 Posted 15/07/2026 at 12:56:50
I don't feel we have seen anything new throughout this Tournament. The game plan seems to have been to stay in the game and let the superstars do their stuff. Haaland. Mbappe, Ronaldo have gone home now. Belgium's flat track bully was always going home early. Either Kane or Messi will be following them after tonight's game.

England have not impressed, but If they can get their shit together and play to their potential they will win the tournament. They will never have a better chance.
Ian Horan
5 Posted 15/07/2026 at 13:43:12
Messi will be aloud to commit murder tonight and still a blind eye will be turned. Messi plays MLS in USA, what properganda this will provide Capt of World Championd also it will cement his Ballan D'Or.

internet will be in meltdown after this game if the Ref keeps to the script and all the commercial pressure will be brought to bear. guarantee ref card for a petulant act whilst Argentina will fall over go down and fein injury.
John Collins
6 Posted 15/07/2026 at 14:42:06
I think Argentina will play 4-4-2 tonight.Or 4-4-1-1
Messi with his usual free role.
Tough game
Dave Abrahams
7 Posted 15/07/2026 at 14:46:58
If Egypt can score two against this Argentina team then I can see England winning by two clear goal’s tonight.
Mark Ryan
8 Posted 15/07/2026 at 15:37:11
2-0 England. Rice and Kane to score.
Raymond Fox
9 Posted 15/07/2026 at 15:43:19
England are very slight favs and I think that reflects that it's very hard to separate them on form.
We almost always trip up eventually but I hope it's not tonight, please don't let it be decided on penalties.
Eric Myles
10 Posted 15/07/2026 at 15:59:36
Raymond, it should be easy for England if it comes to penalties, Pickford's in goal.
John Collins
11 Posted 15/07/2026 at 16:02:07
https://www.facebook.com/reel/790568364083555/?mibextid=ZZyLBr

I say.
Edward Rogers
12 Posted 15/07/2026 at 16:35:27
Please don't start with Madueke.
Eric Myles
13 Posted 15/07/2026 at 16:51:59
Funny John, didn't a journalist get taken apart for a racist remark about our own Nigerian Ross Barkley?
Andrew Ellams
14 Posted 15/07/2026 at 17:10:43
Yes Eric, it was that scumbag Kelvin MacKenzie, the vermin responsible for the post Hillsborough lies in The Sun.
Christy Ring
15 Posted 15/07/2026 at 17:11:01
England will score tonight, the Argentine defence -- especially Martinez -- is very suspect in the air, something Kane & Bellingham should relish

They are also stronger in midfield, but the English defence needs to be solid against Messi, Alcaraz and Martinez. I'm expecting an England win.
Andrew Ellams
16 Posted 15/07/2026 at 18:59:40
Big night for Elliot Anderson tonight.

If he can stifle the supply to Messi, he could be England's matchwinner.
Edward Rogers
17 Posted 15/07/2026 at 19:04:18
Reece James in!

I hope someone has told him he is allowed to pass the ball forwards!
Jay Lewis
18 Posted 15/07/2026 at 19:38:41
Messi and the ref are bezzies apparently
Jim Bennings
19 Posted 15/07/2026 at 19:51:49
Imagine if Pickford wins the World Cup?

An England Number 1 World Cup winner, it won't get bigger than that for the lad personally!
Michael Kenrick
20 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:04:05
It's gonna be tasty!
Edward Rogers
21 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:08:15
No way this ends 11 v 11
Jim Bennings
22 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:12:43
Fuckin Djed Spence is like Roberto Carlos lol
Andrew Ellams
23 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:13:33
Gordon only had eyes for glory there
Kunal Desai
24 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:23:02
Probably another 10 million on Spence's transfer fee
Mark Ryan
25 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:25:00
Forget Spence, let's get Reece James. He never passes forward, he'd suit Moyes's progressive game
Tom Bowers
26 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:25:58
23 minutes gone and not an attempt on goal by either team.

Bellingham finally gets one back on Mac Allister of the RS.
Tom Bowers
27 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:27:52
Pickford with a poor pass there could have been costly.
Christy Ring
28 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:28:31
It's reported the halftime break in the final will be 25min's, with music artists playing like at the NFL
Andrew Merrick
29 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:28:54
Refs not got this
Michael Kenrick
30 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:30:28
England were pressing well earlier, but backed off then.
Mark Ryan
31 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:37:01
First yellow goes to an England player, of course it does
Alan McGuffog
32 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:37:28
Why in the name of God would Spence want to come to us ?
Andrew Merrick
33 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:37:53
The ref is a joke, disgraceful officiating
Jim Bennings
34 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:38:25
Spence is everything Mykolenko is not, and yes, I hold my hand up, I was badly wrong, I'd have him tomorrow.

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