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The 2026 World Cup — England vs Argentina
England and Argentina meet tonight for the right to face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final this weekend.
A rivalry reunited on the biggest stage
England and Argentina have a storied history when it comes to World Cup contests. England won both meetings in the 1960s, including a hard-fought 1966 quarter-final on route to winning the tournament on home soil.
Two decades later, Argentina exacted revenge. Just four years had passed since the Falklands War between the countries, when Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ and ‘Goal of the Century’ dumped the Three Lions out in Mexico.
In 1998, there was Michael Owen’s solo strike and David Beckham’s red card, as Argentina overcame England again in a knockout tie. David Batty and Paul Ince were the unfortunate names to have missed from the spot in the shootout exit.
Four years later, Beckham was central again. The England captain scored the only goal from the penalty spot in a group-stage win for Sven-Goran Eriksson’s side in Japan.
24 years on, it’s the latest-ever World Cup meeting between the fierce rivals.
Messi faces England - and record-breaker Pickford - for the first time
Lionel Messi has won 205 caps for Argentina but has never before faced England. The 39-year-old has proven he’s more than still got it this summer, scoring eight goals to lead the Golden Boot race, alongside the now-exited Kylian Mbappe.
He’ll try to find a route past Everton’s number one, who earned his 90th cap against Norway and has now surpassed Peter Shilton’s record for the most World Cup appearances for England.
Argentinean Toffee Connections
There have been only three players from Argentina to play for Everton, including current midfielder Charly Alcaraz.
The 23-year-old has been called up by the world champions but did not make an appearance. Ramiro Funes Mori and Denis Stracqualursi complete the rather niche Argentine trio.
Wednesday 15th July 2026
20:00 England vs Argentina — ITV 1 and BBC One
Reader Comments (34)
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2 Posted 15/07/2026 at 10:40:59
If Messi wasn't playing I would have some confidence that England would win but even at his age he is still the best in the world by some distance.
Looking forward to the game fingers crossed that Bellingham and England can reach the final.
3 Posted 15/07/2026 at 12:42:21
I think both teams could be in danger of those red cards, which you might agree with.
4 Posted 15/07/2026 at 12:56:50
England have not impressed, but If they can get their shit together and play to their potential they will win the tournament. They will never have a better chance.
5 Posted 15/07/2026 at 13:43:12
internet will be in meltdown after this game if the Ref keeps to the script and all the commercial pressure will be brought to bear. guarantee ref card for a petulant act whilst Argentina will fall over go down and fein injury.
6 Posted 15/07/2026 at 14:42:06
Messi with his usual free role.
Tough game
7 Posted 15/07/2026 at 14:46:58
8 Posted 15/07/2026 at 15:37:11
9 Posted 15/07/2026 at 15:43:19
We almost always trip up eventually but I hope it's not tonight, please don't let it be decided on penalties.
10 Posted 15/07/2026 at 15:59:36
11 Posted 15/07/2026 at 16:02:07
I say.
12 Posted 15/07/2026 at 16:35:27
13 Posted 15/07/2026 at 16:51:59
14 Posted 15/07/2026 at 17:10:43
15 Posted 15/07/2026 at 17:11:01
They are also stronger in midfield, but the English defence needs to be solid against Messi, Alcaraz and Martinez. I'm expecting an England win.
16 Posted 15/07/2026 at 18:59:40
If he can stifle the supply to Messi, he could be England's matchwinner.
17 Posted 15/07/2026 at 19:04:18
I hope someone has told him he is allowed to pass the ball forwards!
18 Posted 15/07/2026 at 19:38:41
19 Posted 15/07/2026 at 19:51:49
An England Number 1 World Cup winner, it won't get bigger than that for the lad personally!
20 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:04:05
21 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:08:15
22 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:12:43
23 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:13:33
24 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:23:02
25 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:25:00
26 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:25:58
Bellingham finally gets one back on Mac Allister of the RS.
27 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:27:52
28 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:28:31
29 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:28:54
30 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:30:28
31 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:37:01
32 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:37:28
33 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:37:53
34 Posted 15/07/2026 at 20:38:25
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1 Posted 15/07/2026 at 08:09:35
Spain are hitting peak form at the perfect time, but thats for another day.
Live in hope!!